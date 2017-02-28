NH Foods Ltd. - January.2017 Market Trends

2017年1月度 市場動向資料集 JANUARY.2017 Market Trends 日本ハム株式会社 NH Foods Ltd. February,28, 2017 本資料のいかなる情報も、弊社株式の購入や売却等を勧誘するものではありません。

牛肉相場価格 ／ Beef Prices

【去勢和牛 A-3卸売価格（東京市場、税抜）】

2015年3月期 FY 2015/3

2016年3月期 FY 2016/3

2017年3月期 FY 2017/3

Tokyo Market A-3 Wagyu Steer Prices, Tax Excluded (¥/kg)

2,900

2,700

2,500

2,300

2,100

1,900

1,700

1,500

4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3

(¥/kg)

前期差 Comparison with the previous year

前月差 Comparison with The previous month

-113

-59

グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社

Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd

2015年3月期 FY 2015/3

2016年3月期 FY 2016/3

2017年3月期 FY 2017/3

【豪州産チルドビーフ ショートグレインフルセット価格】 Australian Chilled Beef [Full Set (Short Grain Fed)] Prices (¥/kg)

1,390

1,310

1,230

1,150

1,070

990

910

830

750

前期差 Comparison with the previous year

前月差 Comparison with

The previous month

-83

-27

(¥/kg)

4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3

グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）

牛肉需給量推移 ／ Beef Supply and Demand Trends

【生産量と輸入量】 Production and Imports

グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構

Source: Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation

(t)

100,000

90,000

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

12/ '14

01/ '15

02/ '15

03/ '15

04/ '15

05/ '15

06/ '15

07/ '15

08/ '15

09/ '15

10/ '15

11/ '15

12/ '15

01/ '16

02/ '16

03/ '16

04/ '16

05/ '16

06/ '16

07/ '16

08/ '16

09/ '16

10/ '16

11/ '16

12/ '16

生産量 Production

輸入量 Imports

前期差 Comparison with The previous year

前月差 Comparison with

The previous month

輸入量 Imports

8,101

-1,198

生産量 Production

1,400

-2,283

合計 Total

注：数量は部分肉ベース。輸入量は煮沸肉並びにくず肉のうちほほ肉及び頭肉のみ含む。 Notes: 1. Boneless cuts equivalent

2. Figures for stocks are estimated by ALIC

(t)

【推定出回り量】

Estimated Marketing Quantity

(t)

90,000

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

12/ '14

01/ '15

02/ '15

03/ '15

04/ '15

05/ '15

06/ '15

07/ '15

08/ '15

09/ '15

10/ '15

11/ '15

12/ '15

01/ '16

02/ '16

03/ '16

04/ '16

05/ '16

06/ '16

07/ '16

08/ '16

09/ '16

10/ '16

11/ '16

12/ '16

国産品 Domestic

輸入品 Imports

前期差 Comparison with The previous year

前月差 Comparison with

The previous month

輸入品 Imports

4,845

3,151

国産品 Domestic

-870

-2,158

合計 Total

(t)

【推定期末在庫】 Estimated Ending Stock

(t)

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

合計 Total

国産品 Domestic

輸入品 Imports

輸入品

前期差 Comparison with The previous year

前月差 Comparison with

The previous month (t)

40,000

20,000

0

12/ '14

01/ '15

02/ '15

03/ '15

04/ '15

05/ '15

06/ '15

07/ '15

08/ '15

09/ '15

10/ '15

11/ '15

12/ '15

01/ '16

02/ '16

03/ '16

04/ '16

05/ '16

06/ '16

07/ '16

08/ '16

09/ '16

10/ '16

11/ '16

12/ '16

Imports ‐24,295 -4,965

国産品

Domestic -247 -281

豚肉相場価格 ／ Pork Prices

Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.

【豚肉枝肉卸売価格 上物 東京食肉市場各月末価格】

Pork Carcass Prices (Tokyo Market Excellent Grade, Price at the end of every months, Tax Excluded)

2015年3月期 FY 2015/3

2016年3月期 FY 2016/3

2017年3月期 FY 2017/3

(¥/kg)

800

750

700

650

前期差 Comparison with the previous year

前月差 Comparison with

The previous month

-8

-48

600

550

500

450

400

350

300

(¥/kg)

4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3

グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社

Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd

【U.S.冷凍ウデ（英名：ピクニック）価格】

U.S. Frozen Pork (Picnic) Prices (¥/kg)

580

555

530

505

480

455

430

405

380

2015年3月期 FY 2015/3

2016年3月期 FY 2016/3

2017年3月期 FY 2017/4

前期差 Comparison with the previous year

前月差 Comparison with

The previous month

5

-2

(¥/kg)

4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3

グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）

