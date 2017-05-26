NH Foods Ltd. - April.2017 Market Trends

2017年4月度 市場動向資料集 April.2017 Market Trends 日本ハム株式会社 NH Foods Ltd. MAY,25, 2017 本資料のいかなる情報も、弊社株式の購入や売却等を勧誘するものではありません。
None of the information contained in these data are intended to try and influence readers
to the purchasing or selling of stock in NH Foods Ltd.. 1
牛肉相場価格 ／ Beef Prices
Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.
【去勢和牛 A-3卸売価格（東京市場、税抜）】
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
2018年3月期 FY 2018/3
Tokyo Market A-3 Wagyu Steer Prices, Tax Excluded (¥/kg)
2,900
2,700
2,500
2,300
2,100
1,900
1,700
1,500
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
(¥/kg)
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with The previous month
-305
66
グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社
Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
2018年3月期 FY 2017/3
【豪州産チルドビーフ ショートグレインフルセット価格】 Australian Chilled Beef [Full Set (Short Grain Fed)] Prices (¥/kg)
1,390
1,310
1,230
1,150
1,070
990
910
830
750
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
-99
-10
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）
牛肉需給量推移 ／ Beef Supply and Demand Trends
Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.
【生産量と輸入量】 Production and Imports
(t)
100,000
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
合計Total
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構
Source: Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation
注：数量は部分肉ベース。輸入量は煮沸肉並びにくず肉のうちほほ肉及び頭肉のみ含む。 Notes: 1. Boneless cuts equivalent
2. Figures for stocks are estimated by ALIC (t)
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
09/ '16
10/ '16
11/ '16
12/ '16
01/ '17
02/ '17
輸入量Imports
生産量 Production
前期差 Comparison with The previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
輸入量 Imports
7,410
2,944
生産量 Production
27
1,575
03/ '17
【推定出回り量】
Estimated Marketing Quantity
(t)
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
09/ '16
10/ '16
11/ '16
12/ '16
01/ '17
02/ '17
03/ '17
輸入品 Imports
国産品 Domestic
前期差 Comparison with The previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
輸入品 Imports
2,663
650
国産品 Domestic
481
1,952
合計 Total
(t)
【推定期末在庫】 Estimated Ending Stock
(t)
(t)
160,000
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
合計 Total
輸入品 Imports
国産品 Domestic
輸入品
前期差 Comparison with The previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month 40,000
20,000
0
12/ '14
01/ '15
02/ '15
03/ '15
04/ '15
05/ '15
06/ '15
07/ '15
08/ '15
09/ '15
10/ '15
11/ '15
12/ '15
01/ '16
02/ '16
03/ '16
04/ '16
05/ '16
06/ '16
07/ '16
08/ '16
09/ '16
10/ '16
11/ '16
12/ '16
01/ '17
02/ '17
03/ '17
Imports -12,871 -274
国産品
Domestic -330-31
豚肉相場価格 ／ Pork Prices
Copyright (C) 2015 NH Foods Ltd. All rights reserved.
【豚肉枝肉卸売価格 上物 東京食肉市場各月末価格】
Pork Carcass Prices (Tokyo Market Excellent Grade, Price at the end of every months, Tax Excluded)
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/3
2018年3月期 FY 2018/3
(¥/kg)
800
750
700
650
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
53
17
600
550
500
450
400
350
300
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：東京食肉市場株式会社
Date Source: Tokyo Meat Market Co. Ltd
【U.S.冷凍ウデ（英名：ピクニック）価格】
2016年3月期 FY 2016/3
2017年3月期 FY 2017/4
2018年3月期 FY 2017/4
U.S. Frozen Pork (Picnic) Prices (¥/kg)
580
555
530
前期差 Comparison with the previous year
前月差 Comparison with
The previous month
9
-1
505
480
455
430
405
380
(¥/kg)
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
グラフ資料出所：農畜産業振興機構（全て単純平均単価）
NH Foods Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2017 01:25:53 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
- ロイターをフォローする
編集長のおすすめ
注目のキーワード
改憲なら円と株はどう動くか
安倍政権による憲法改正に向けた動きが日本株とドル円に与える影響は、時間軸によって異なるとバンカメメリルの山田修輔氏は指摘。 記事の全文
円高休止の謎、次の展開は
本来であれば円高が進行しても不思議ではない状況でなぜそうならないのか。日銀緩和の是非論と併せてＢＢＨの村田雅志氏が分析。 記事の全文