Nichidai Corporation-Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2015)

2016年3月期 第２四半期決算説明会 補足資料
Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2015)
１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L
３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）
６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow
８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation ９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Trend in Japanese Dies Production
2015年11月18日 November. 18, 2015 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION
◆主要経営指標(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Operating Results（Consolidated. 1year basis/Qauter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・通期/四半期ベース) ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
