Nichidai Corporation - Supplement Material (Ended Mar. 31, 2017)

2017年3月期 決算説明会 補足資料 Supplement Material (Ended Mar. 31, 2017)‌‌‌‌‌‌

１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L

３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）

６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow

８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Appendix．Trend in Japanese Dies Production

2017年5月9日 May. 9, 2017 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION

◆主要経営指標(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Operating Results（Consolidated. 1year basis/Qauter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

◆セグメント別P/L(連結・通期/四半期ベース) ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

3