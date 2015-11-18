Nichidai Corporation-Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2015)

d568df73-df6e-4244-8b57-5df4dc160813.pdf

Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2015)

１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L

３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）

６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow

８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation ９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Trend in Japanese Dies Production

2015年11月18日 November. 18, 2015 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION

通期ベース

四半期ベース

12/3 (11/4-12/3)

13/3 (12/4-13/3)

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-15/6)

16/3 (15/7-15/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

売上高 (Net Sales)

12,524

21.6%

13,154

5.0%

14,272

8.5%

14,635

2.5%

3,764

3,518

3,540

3,811

3,799

3,367

売上総利益 (Gross Profit)

2,402

10.1%

2,612

8.7%

3,232

23.7%

3,388

4.8%

840

831

861

855

779

693

販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)

1,562

5.7%

1,719

10.0%

1,926

12.0%

2,118

10.0%

498

526

520

572

511

519

営業利益 (Operating Income）

840

19.5%

893

6.3%

1,306

46.3%

1,269

△ 2.8%

341

305

340

282

267

174

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

824

21.0%

1,030

25.0%

1,332

29.3%

1,311

△ 1.6%

337

318

363

292

269

156

親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益

(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

468

△ 5.5%

561

19.9%

809

44.2%

875

8.1%

224

164

275

211

186

99

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis)

（百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

11/9 (11/4-11/9)

12/3 (11/10-12/3)

12/9 (12/4-12/9)

13/3 (12/10-13/3)

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

売上高 (Net Sales)

5,726

26.5%

6,797

17.7%

6,563

14.6%

6,591

△ 3.0%

6,687

1.9%

7,584

15.1%

7,282

8.9%

7,352

△ 3.1%

7,166

△ 1.6%

売上総利益 (Gross Profit)

1,029

19.1%

1,372

4.3%

1,332

29.4%

1,279

△ 6.8%

1,360

2.1%

1,872

46.3%

1,671

22.8%

1,716

△ 8.3%

1,473

△ 11.9%

販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)

752

6.5%

810

5.0%

842

12.0%

876

8.2%

948

12.5%

977

11.6%

1,024

8.1%

1,093

11.8%

1,031

0.7%

営業利益 (Operating Income）

277

75.4%

562

3.2%

489

76.5%

403

△ 28.3%

412

△ 15.8%

894

121.7%

646

56.8%

623

△ 30.3%

441

△ 31.8%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

247

61.1%

577

9.4%

478

93.3%

552

△ 4.2%

439

△ 8.2%

893

61.8%

656

49.5%

655

△ 26.7%

426

△ 35.0%

親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益

(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

149

11.1%

318

△ 11.7%

283

89.6%

278

△ 12.8%

274

△ 3.3%

535

92.6%

388

41.7%

487

△ 9.1%

285

△ 26.5%

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

通期ベース

四半期ベース

12/3 (11/4-12/3)

13/3 (12/4-13/3)

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-15/6)

16/3 (15/7-15/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

売上高 (Net Sales)

5,937

9.6%

6,118

3.1%

7,170

17.2%

7,894

10.1%

1,994

1,916

1,927

2,055

1,891

1,758

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

334

23.3%

349

4.5%

487

39.5%

618

26.7%

150

151

170

145

104

46

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

売上高 (Net Sales)

5,230

39.5%

5,578

6.7%

5,398

△ 3.2%

4,772

△ 11.6%

1,297

1,141

1,099

1,234

1,454

1,146

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

284

△ 5.5%

396

39.6%

497

25.3%

298

△ 40.0%

84

81

80

52

103

36

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

売上高 (Net Sales)

1,356

19.4%

1,456

7.4%

1,703

16.9%

1,968

15.6%

472

461

513

520

453

462

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

205

88.3%

284

38.2%

347

22.3%

395

13.6%

103

85

112

94

61

73

連結

（Consolidated)

売上高 (Net Sales)

12,524

21.6%

13,154

5.0%

14,272

8.5%

14,635

2.5%

3,764

3,518

3,540

3,811

3,799

3,367

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

824

21.0%

1,030

25.0%

1,332

29.3%

1,311

△ 1.6%

337

318

363

292

269

156

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis)

（百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

11/9 (11/4-11/9)

12/3 (11/10-12/3)

12/9 (12/4-12/9)

13/3 (12/10-13/3)

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

売上高 (Net Sales)

2,640

5.4%

3,296

13.3%

2,987

13.1%

3,131

△ 5.0%

3,220

7.8%

3,950

26.2%

3,910

21.4%

3,983

0.8%

3,649

△ 6.7%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

2

△ 94.0%

331

49.7%

159

-

190

△ 42.5%

85

△ 46.1%

402

110.8%

301

252.2%

316

△ 21.4%

150

△ 50.1%

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

売上高 (Net Sales)

2,455

62.6%

2,775

23.9%

2,885

17.5%

2,693

△ 3.0%

2,686

△ 6.9%

2,711

0.7%

2,438

△ 9.2%

2,334

△ 13.9%

2,601

6.7%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

160

134.2%

123

△ 46.7%

201

25.4%

195

58.0%

215

7.0%

281

44.2%

165

△ 22.9%

132

△ 53.0%

140

△ 15.4%

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

売上高 (Net Sales)

630

23.6%

725

15.9%

690

9.5%

766

5.6%

781

13.1%

922

20.3%

934

19.6%

1,034

12.2%

916

△ 1.9%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

84

138.4%

121

64.5%

118

40.5%

166

36.7%

138

17.0%

209

26.0%

188

36.6%

206

△ 1.6%

135

△ 28.4%

連結

（Consolidated)

売上高 (Net Sales)

5,726

26.5%

6,797

17.7%

6,563

14.6%

6,591

△ 3.0%

6,687

1.9%

7,584

15.1%

7,282

8.9%

7,352

△ 3.1%

7,166

△ 1.6%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

247

61.1%

577

9.4%

478

93.3%

552

△ 4.2%

439

△ 8.2%

893

61.8%

656

49.5%

655

△ 26.7%

426

△ 35.0%

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

通期ベース

四半期ベース

11/3 (10/4-11/3)

12/3 (11/4-12/3)

13/3 (12/4-13/3)

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

15/3

(14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-15/6)

16/3 (15/7-15/9)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

国内

(Japan)

4,839

5,066

5,025

5,531

5,865

1,583

1,409

1,394

1,477

1,324

1,145

海外

(Over seas)

576

871

1,093

1,638

2,028

410

506

533

577

566

612

合計

(Total)

5,415

5,937

6,118

7,170

7,894

1,994

1,916

1,927

2,055

1,891

1,758

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

国内

(Japan)

2,099

2,557

2,485

2,653

2,355

543

586

562

662

567

552

海外

(Over seas)

1,649

2,673

3,093

2,745

2,417

753

555

536

572

887

594

合計

(Total)

3,749

5,230

5,578

5,398

4,772

1,297

1,141

1,099

1,234

1,454

1,146

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

国内

(Japan)

825

970

1,055

1,168

1,182

267

288

310

316

324

333

海外

(Over seas)

311

386

401

534

785

205

173

202

204

128

128

合計

(Total)

1,136

1,356

1,456

1,703

1,968

472

461

513

520

453

462

連結 (Consolidated)

国内

(Japan)

7,764

8,593

8,566

9,354

9,403

2,394

2,283

2,268

2,456

2,216

2,031

海外

(Over seas)

2,537

3,930

4,587

4,918

5,231

1,369

1,234

1,272

1,354

1,582

1,335

合計

(Total)

10,301

12,524

13,154

14,272

14,635

3,764

3,518

3,540

3,811

3,799

3,367

◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis)

（百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

10/9 (10/4-10/9)

11/3 (10/10-11/3)

11/9 (11/4-11/9)

12/3 (11/10-12/3)

12/9 (12/4-12/9)

13/3 (12/10-13/3)

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

国内

(Japan)

2,254

2,584

2,246

2,820

2,504

2,520

2,550

2,982

2,993

2,872

2,470

海外

(Over seas)

251

324

394

476

482

610

670

968

917

1,111

1,178

合計

(Total)

2,506

2,909

2,640

3,296

2,987

3,131

3,220

3,950

3,910

3,983

3,649

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

国内

(Japan)

1,012

1,086

1,150

1,406

1,237

1,248

1,440

1,212

1,129

1,225

1,119

海外

(Over seas)

497

1,152

1,304

1,369

1,648

1,444

1,246

1,498

1,308

1,108

1,481

合計

(Total)

1,510

2,239

2,455

2,775

2,885

2,693

2,686

2,711

2,438

2,334

2,601

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

国内

(Japan)

395

430

459

511

498

557

524

644

555

627

658

海外

(Over seas)

114

196

171

214

191

209

256

277

378

406

257

合計

(Total)

509

626

630

725

690

766

781

922

934

1,034

916

連結 (Consolidated)

国内

(Japan)

3,662

4,101

3,856

4,737

4,240

4,326

4,515

4,839

4,678

4,725

4,248

海外

(Over seas)

863

1,673

1,870

2,060

2,323

2,264

2,172

2,745

2,604

2,627

2,918

合計

(Total)

4,526

5,775

5,726

6,797

6,563

6,591

6,687

7,584

7,282

7,352

7,166