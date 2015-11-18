Nichidai Corporation-Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2015)

d568df73-df6e-4244-8b57-5df4dc160813.pdf
Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2015)
１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L
３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）
６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow
８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation ９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Trend in Japanese Dies Production
2015年11月18日 November. 18, 2015 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION
通期ベース
四半期ベース
12/3 (11/4-12/3)
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-15/6)
16/3 (15/7-15/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
売上高 (Net Sales)
12,524
21.6%
13,154
5.0%
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
3,764
3,518
3,540
3,811
3,799
3,367
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
2,402
10.1%
2,612
8.7%
3,232
23.7%
3,388
4.8%
840
831
861
855
779
693
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
1,562
5.7%
1,719
10.0%
1,926
12.0%
2,118
10.0%
498
526
520
572
511
519
営業利益 (Operating Income）
840
19.5%
893
6.3%
1,306
46.3%
1,269
△ 2.8%
341
305
340
282
267
174
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
824
21.0%
1,030
25.0%
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
337
318
363
292
269
156
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
468
△ 5.5%
561
19.9%
809
44.2%
875
8.1%
224
164
275
211
186
99
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
11/9 (11/4-11/9)
12/3 (11/10-12/3)
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
売上高 (Net Sales)
5,726
26.5%
6,797
17.7%
6,563
14.6%
6,591
△ 3.0%
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
1,029
19.1%
1,372
4.3%
1,332
29.4%
1,279
△ 6.8%
1,360
2.1%
1,872
46.3%
1,671
22.8%
1,716
△ 8.3%
1,473
△ 11.9%
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
752
6.5%
810
5.0%
842
12.0%
876
8.2%
948
12.5%
977
11.6%
1,024
8.1%
1,093
11.8%
1,031
0.7%
営業利益 (Operating Income）
277
75.4%
562
3.2%
489
76.5%
403
△ 28.3%
412
△ 15.8%
894
121.7%
646
56.8%
623
△ 30.3%
441
△ 31.8%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
247
61.1%
577
9.4%
478
93.3%
552
△ 4.2%
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
149
11.1%
318
△ 11.7%
283
89.6%
278
△ 12.8%
274
△ 3.3%
535
92.6%
388
41.7%
487
△ 9.1%
285
△ 26.5%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
通期ベース
四半期ベース
12/3 (11/4-12/3)
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-15/6)
16/3 (15/7-15/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
5,937
9.6%
6,118
3.1%
7,170
17.2%
7,894
10.1%
1,994
1,916
1,927
2,055
1,891
1,758
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
334
23.3%
349
4.5%
487
39.5%
618
26.7%
150
151
170
145
104
46
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高 (Net Sales)
5,230
39.5%
5,578
6.7%
5,398
△ 3.2%
4,772
△ 11.6%
1,297
1,141
1,099
1,234
1,454
1,146
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
284
△ 5.5%
396
39.6%
497
25.3%
298
△ 40.0%
84
81
80
52
103
36
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高 (Net Sales)
1,356
19.4%
1,456
7.4%
1,703
16.9%
1,968
15.6%
472
461
513
520
453
462
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
205
88.3%
284
38.2%
347
22.3%
395
13.6%
103
85
112
94
61
73
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高 (Net Sales)
12,524
21.6%
13,154
5.0%
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
3,764
3,518
3,540
3,811
3,799
3,367
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
824
21.0%
1,030
25.0%
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
337
318
363
292
269
156
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
11/9 (11/4-11/9)
12/3 (11/10-12/3)
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
2,640
5.4%
3,296
13.3%
2,987
13.1%
3,131
△ 5.0%
3,220
7.8%
3,950
26.2%
3,910
21.4%
3,983
0.8%
3,649
△ 6.7%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
2
△ 94.0%
331
49.7%
159
-
190
△ 42.5%
85
△ 46.1%
402
110.8%
301
252.2%
316
△ 21.4%
150
△ 50.1%
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高 (Net Sales)
2,455
62.6%
2,775
23.9%
2,885
17.5%
2,693
△ 3.0%
2,686
△ 6.9%
2,711
0.7%
2,438
△ 9.2%
2,334
△ 13.9%
2,601
6.7%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
160
134.2%
123
△ 46.7%
201
25.4%
195
58.0%
215
7.0%
281
44.2%
165
△ 22.9%
132
△ 53.0%
140
△ 15.4%
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高 (Net Sales)
630
23.6%
725
15.9%
690
9.5%
766
5.6%
781
13.1%
922
20.3%
934
19.6%
1,034
12.2%
916
△ 1.9%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
84
138.4%
121
64.5%
118
40.5%
166
36.7%
138
17.0%
209
26.0%
188
36.6%
206
△ 1.6%
135
△ 28.4%
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高 (Net Sales)
5,726
26.5%
6,797
17.7%
6,563
14.6%
6,591
△ 3.0%
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
247
61.1%
577
9.4%
478
93.3%
552
△ 4.2%
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
通期ベース
四半期ベース
11/3 (10/4-11/3)
12/3 (11/4-12/3)
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
15/3
(14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-15/6)
16/3 (15/7-15/9)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内
(Japan)
4,839
5,066
5,025
5,531
5,865
1,583
1,409
1,394
1,477
1,324
1,145
海外
(Over seas)
576
871
1,093
1,638
2,028
410
506
533
577
566
612
合計
(Total)
5,415
5,937
6,118
7,170
7,894
1,994
1,916
1,927
2,055
1,891
1,758
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
2,099
2,557
2,485
2,653
2,355
543
586
562
662
567
552
海外
(Over seas)
1,649
2,673
3,093
2,745
2,417
753
555
536
572
887
594
合計
(Total)
3,749
5,230
5,578
5,398
4,772
1,297
1,141
1,099
1,234
1,454
1,146
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
825
970
1,055
1,168
1,182
267
288
310
316
324
333
海外
(Over seas)
311
386
401
534
785
205
173
202
204
128
128
合計
(Total)
1,136
1,356
1,456
1,703
1,968
472
461
513
520
453
462
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
7,764
8,593
8,566
9,354
9,403
2,394
2,283
2,268
2,456
2,216
2,031
海外
(Over seas)
2,537
3,930
4,587
4,918
5,231
1,369
1,234
1,272
1,354
1,582
1,335
合計
(Total)
10,301
12,524
13,154
14,272
14,635
3,764
3,518
3,540
3,811
3,799
3,367
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
10/9 (10/4-10/9)
11/3 (10/10-11/3)
11/9 (11/4-11/9)
12/3 (11/10-12/3)
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内
(Japan)
2,254
2,584
2,246
2,820
2,504
2,520
2,550
2,982
2,993
2,872
2,470
海外
(Over seas)
251
324
394
476
482
610
670
968
917
1,111
1,178
合計
(Total)
2,506
2,909
2,640
3,296
2,987
3,131
3,220
3,950
3,910
3,983
3,649
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
1,012
1,086
1,150
1,406
1,237
1,248
1,440
1,212
1,129
1,225
1,119
海外
(Over seas)
497
1,152
1,304
1,369
1,648
1,444
1,246
1,498
1,308
1,108
1,481
合計
(Total)
1,510
2,239
2,455
2,775
2,885
2,693
2,686
2,711
2,438
2,334
2,601
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
395
430
459
511
498
557
524
644
555
627
658
海外
(Over seas)
114
196
171
214
191
209
256
277
378
406
257
合計
(Total)
509
626
630
725
690
766
781
922
934
1,034
916
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
3,662
4,101
3,856
4,737
4,240
4,326
4,515
4,839
4,678
4,725
4,248
海外
(Over seas)
863
1,673
1,870
2,060
2,323
2,264
2,172
2,745
2,604
2,627
2,918
合計
(Total)
4,526
5,775
5,726
6,797
6,563
6,591
6,687
7,584
7,282
7,352
7,166
