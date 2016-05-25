Nichidai Corporation-Supplement Material (Ended March. 31, 2016)

955b265c-b50d-43d5-b2bc-169a54baca57.pdf 2016年3月期 決算説明会 補足資料 Supplement Material (Ended March. 31, 2016)
１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L
３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）
６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow
８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation
９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Appendix．Trend in Japanese Dies Production
2016年5月10日 May. 10, 2016 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION
◆主要経営指標(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Operating Results（Consolidated. 1year basis/Qauter basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
売上高 (Net Sales)
13,154
5.0%
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
14,264
△ 2.5%
3,764
3,518
3,540
3,811
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
2,612
8.7%
3,232
23.7%
3,388
4.8%
2,923
△ 13.7%
840
831
861
855
779
693
699
750
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
1,719
10.0%
1,926
12.0%
2,118
10.0%
2,094
△ 1.1%
498
526
520
572
511
519
510
553
営業利益 (Operating Income）
893
6.3%
1,306
46.3%
1,269
△ 2.8%
828
△ 34.8%
341
305
340
282
267
174
189
197
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
1,030
25.0%
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
766
△ 41.6%
337
318
363
292
269
156
166
173
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
561
19.9%
809
44.2%
875
8.1%
485
△ 44.5%
224
164
275
211
186
99
108
91
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
売上高 (Net Sales)
6,563
14.6%
6,591
△ 3.0%
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
7,097
△ 3.5%
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
1,332
29.4%
1,279
△ 6.8%
1,360
2.1%
1,872
46.3%
1,671
22.8%
1,716
△ 8.3%
1,473
△ 11.9%
1,450
△ 15.5%
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
842
12.0%
876
8.2%
948
12.5%
977
11.6%
1,024
8.1%
1,093
11.8%
1,031
0.7%
1,063
△ 2.8%
営業利益 (Operating Income）
489
76.5%
403
△ 28.3%
412
△ 15.8%
894
121.7%
646
56.8%
623
△ 30.3%
441
△ 31.8%
386
△ 37.9%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
478
93.3%
552
△ 4.2%
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
339
△ 48.1%
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
283
89.6%
278
△ 12.8%
274
△ 3.3%
535
92.6%
388
41.7%
487
△ 9.1%
285
△ 26.5%
200
△ 58.9%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・通期/四半期ベース) ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
6,118
3.1%
7,170
17.2%
7,894
10.1%
7,307
△ 7.4%
1,994
1,916
1,927
2,055
1,891
1,758
1,786
1,871
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
349
4.5%
487
39.5%
618
26.7%
345
△ 44.1%
150
151
170
145
104
46
97
97
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高 (Net Sales)
5,578
6.7%
5,398
△ 3.2%
4,772
△ 11.6%
4,882
2.3%
1,297
1,141
1,099
1,234
1,454
1,146
1,057
1,224
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
396
39.6%
497
25.3%
298
△ 40.0%
97
△ 67.2%
84
81
80
52
103
36
△ 37
△ 5
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高 (Net Sales)
1,456
7.4%
1,703
16.9%
1,968
15.6%
2,074
5.4%
472
461
513
520
453
462
625
532
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
284
38.2%
347
22.3%
395
13.6%
322
△ 18.3%
103
85
112
94
61
73
106
81
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高 (Net Sales)
13,154
5.0%
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
14,264
△ 2.5%
3,764
3,518
3,540
3,811
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
1,030
25.0%
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
766
△ 41.6%
337
318
363
292
269
156
166
173
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
2,987
13.1%
3,131
△ 5.0%
3,220
7.8%
3,950
26.2%
3,910
21.4%
3,983
0.8%
3,649
△ 6.7%
3,658
△ 8.2%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
159
-
190
△ 42.5%
85
△ 46.1%
402
110.8%
301
252.2%
316
△ 21.4%
150
△ 50.1%
194
△ 38.4%
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高 (Net Sales)
2,885
17.5%
2,693
△ 3.0%
2,686
△ 6.9%
2,711
0.7%
2,438
△ 9.2%
2,334
△ 13.9%
2,601
6.7%
2,281
△ 2.3%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
201
25.4%
195
58.0%
215
7.0%
281
44.2%
165
△ 22.9%
132
△ 53.0%
140
△ 15.4%
△ 42
-
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高 (Net Sales)
690
9.5%
766
5.6%
781
13.1%
922
20.3%
934
19.6%
1,034
12.2%
916
△ 1.9%
1,157
11.9%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
118
40.5%
166
36.7%
138
17.0%
209
26.0%
188
36.6%
206
△ 1.6%
135
△ 28.4%
187
△ 9.2%
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高 (Net Sales)
6,563
14.6%
6,591
△ 3.0%
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
7,097
△ 3.5%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
478
93.3%
552
△ 4.2%
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
339
△ 48.1%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
12/3 (11/4-12/3)
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内 (Japan)
5,066
5,025
5,531
5,865
4,984
1,583
1,409
1,394
1,477
1,324
1,145
1,217
1,296
海外 (Over seas)
871
1,093
1,638
2,028
2,323
410
506
533
577
566
612
568
575
合計 (Total)
5,937
6,118
7,170
7,894
7,307
1,994
1,916
1,927
2,055
1,891
1,758
1,786
1,871
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
2,557
2,485
2,653
2,355
2,102
543
586
562
662
567
552
402
580
海外 (Over seas)
2,673
3,093
2,745
2,417
2,780
753
555
536
572
887
594
654
643
合計 (Total)
5,230
5,578
5,398
4,772
4,882
1,297
1,141
1,099
1,234
1,454
1,146
1,057
1,224
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
970
1,055
1,168
1,182
1,494
267
288
310
316
324
333
429
406
海外 (Over seas)
386
401
534
785
580
205
173
202
204
128
128
196
126
合計 (Total)
1,356
1,456
1,703
1,968
2,074
472
461
513
520
453
462
625
532
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
8,593
8,566
9,354
9,403
8,581
2,394
2,283
2,268
2,456
2,216
2,031
2,049
2,282
海外 (Over seas)
3,930
4,587
4,918
5,231
5,683
1,369
1,234
1,272
1,354
1,582
1,335
1,419
1,345
合計 (Total)
12,524
13,154
14,272
14,635
14,264
3,764
3,518
3,540
3,811
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis)
（百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
11/9 (11/4-11/9)
12/3 (11/10-12/3)
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内 (Japan)
2,246
2,820
2,504
2,520
2,550
2,982
2,993
2,872
2,470
2,514
海外 (Over seas)
394
476
482
610
670
968
917
1,111
1,178
1,144
合計 (Total)
2,640
3,296
2,987
3,131
3,220
3,950
3,910
3,983
3,649
3,658
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
1,150
1,406
1,237
1,248
1,440
1,212
1,129
1,225
1,119
983
海外 (Over seas)
1,304
1,369
1,648
1,444
1,246
1,498
1,308
1,108
1,481
1,298
合計 (Total)
2,455
2,775
2,885
2,693
2,686
2,711
2,438
2,334
2,601
2,281
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
459
511
498
557
524
644
555
627
658
835
海外 (Over seas)
171
214
191
209
256
277
378
406
257
322
合計 (Total)
630
725
690
766
781
922
934
1,034
916
1,157
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
3,856
4,737
4,240
4,326
4,515
4,839
4,678
4,725
4,248
4,332
海外 (Over seas)
1,870
2,060
2,323
2,264
2,172
2,745
2,604
2,627
2,918
2,764
合計 (Total)
5,726
6,797
6,563
6,591
6,687
7,584
7,282
7,352
7,166
7,097
