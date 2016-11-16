Nichidai Corporation-Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2016)

2017年3月期 第2四半期決算説明会 補足資料 Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2016)
１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L
３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）
６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow
８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation
９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Appendix．Trend in Japanese Dies Production
2016年11月9日 Nov. 9, 2016 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION
◆主要経営指標(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Operating Results（Consolidated. 1year basis/Qauter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-16/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
売上高 (Net Sales)
13,154
5.0%
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
14,264
△ 2.5%
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
3,373
3,416
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
2,612
8.7%
3,232
23.7%
3,388
4.8%
2,923
△ 13.7%
779
693
699
750
567
627
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
1,719
10.0%
1,926
12.0%
2,118
10.0%
2,094
△ 1.1%
511
519
510
553
516
503
営業利益 (Operating Income）
893
6.3%
1,306
46.3%
1,269
△ 2.8%
828
△ 34.8%
267
174
189
197
50
124
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
1,030
25.0%
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
766
△ 41.6%
269
156
166
173
18
106
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
561
19.9%
809
44.2%
875
8.1%
485
△ 44.5%
186
99
108
91
-45
110
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
16/9 (16/4-16/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
売上高 (Net Sales)
6,563
14.6%
6,591
△ 3.0%
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
7,097
△ 3.5%
6,790
△ 5.3%
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
1,332
29.4%
1,279
△ 6.8%
1,360
2.1%
1,872
46.3%
1,671
22.8%
1,716
△ 8.3%
1,473
△ 11.9%
1,450
△ 15.5%
1,194
△ 18.9%
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
842
12.0%
876
8.2%
948
12.5%
977
11.6%
1,024
8.1%
1,093
11.8%
1,031
0.7%
1,063
△ 2.8%
1,019
△ 1.2%
営業利益 (Operating Income）
489
76.5%
403
△ 28.3%
412
△ 15.8%
894
121.7%
646
56.8%
623
△ 30.3%
441
△ 31.8%
386
△ 37.9%
175
△ 60.2%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
478
93.3%
552
△ 4.2%
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
339
△ 48.1%
124
△ 70.7%
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
283
89.6%
278
△ 12.8%
274
△ 3.3%
535
92.6%
388
41.7%
487
△ 9.1%
285
△ 26.5%
200
△ 58.9%
64
△ 77.3%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・通期/四半期ベース) ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-16/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
6,118
3.1%
7,170
17.2%
7,894
10.1%
7,307
△ 7.4%
1,891
1,758
1,786
1,871
1,651
1,681
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
349
4.5%
487
39.5%
618
26.7%
345
△ 44.1%
104
46
97
97
△ 21
75
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高
(Net Sales)
5,578
6.7%
5,398
△ 3.2%
4,772
△ 11.6%
4,882
2.3%
1,454
1,146
1,057
1,224
1,218
1,285
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
396
39.6%
497
25.3%
298
△ 40.0%
97
△ 67.2%
103
36
△ 37
△ 5
7
△ 24
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高
(Net Sales)
1,456
7.4%
1,703
16.9%
1,968
15.6%
2,074
5.4%
453
462
625
532
503
450
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
284
38.2%
347
22.3%
395
13.6%
322
△ 18.3%
61
73
106
81
32
55
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高
(Net Sales)
13,154
5.0%
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
14,264
△ 2.5%
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
3,373
3,416
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
1,030
25.0%
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
766
△ 41.6%
269
156
166
173
18
106
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
16/9 (16/4-16/9)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
2,987
13.1%
3,131
△ 5.0%
3,220
7.8%
3,950
26.2%
3,910
21.4%
3,983
0.8%
3,649
△ 6.7%
3,658
△ 8.2%
3,332
△ 8.7%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
159
-
190
△ 42.5%
85
△ 46.1%
402
110.8%
301
252.2%
316
△ 21.4%
150
△ 50.1%
194
△ 38.4%
53
△ 64.2%
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高
(Net Sales)
2,885
17.5%
2,693
△ 3.0%
2,686
△ 6.9%
2,711
0.7%
2,438
△ 9.2%
2,334
△ 13.9%
2,601
6.7%
2,281
△ 2.3%
2,503
△ 3.8%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
201
25.4%
195
58.0%
215
7.0%
281
44.2%
165
△ 22.9%
132
△ 53.0%
140
△ 15.4%
△ 42
-
△ 17
△ 112.2%
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高
(Net Sales)
690
9.5%
766
5.6%
781
13.1%
922
20.3%
934
19.6%
1,034
12.2%
916
△ 1.9%
1,157
11.9%
953
4.1%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
118
40.5%
166
36.7%
138
17.0%
209
26.0%
188
36.6%
206
△ 1.6%
135
△ 28.4%
187
△ 9.2%
88
△ 34.8%
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高
(Net Sales)
6,563
14.6%
6,591
△ 3.0%
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
7,097
△ 3.5%
6,790
△ 5.3%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
478
93.3%
552
△ 4.2%
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
339
△ 48.1%
124
△ 70.7%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
12/3 (11/4-12/3)
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内 (Japan)
5,066
5,025
5,531
5,865
4,984
1,324
1,145
1,217
1,296
1,149
1,186
海外 (Over seas)
871
1,093
1,638
2,028
2,323
566
612
568
575
502
494
合計 (Total)
5,937
6,118
7,170
7,894
7,307
1,891
1,758
1,786
1,871
1,651
1,681
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
2,557
2,485
2,653
2,355
2,102
567
552
402
580
516
559
海外 (Over seas)
2,673
3,093
2,745
2,417
2,780
887
594
654
643
701
725
合計 (Total)
5,230
5,578
5,398
4,772
4,882
1,454
1,146
1,057
1,224
1,218
1,285
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
970
1,055
1,168
1,182
1,494
324
333
429
406
321
367
海外 (Over seas)
386
401
534
785
580
128
128
196
126
182
82
合計 (Total)
1,356
1,456
1,703
1,968
2,074
453
462
625
532
503
450
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
8,593
8,566
9,354
9,403
8,581
2,216
2,031
2,049
2,282
1,987
2,113
海外 (Over seas)
3,930
4,587
4,918
5,231
5,683
1,582
1,335
1,419
1,345
1,386
1,303
合計 (Total)
12,524
13,154
14,272
14,635
14,264
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
3,373
3,416
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
11/9 (11/4-11/9)
12/3 (11/10-12/3)
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
16/9 (16/4-16/9)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内 (Japan)
2,246
2,820
2,504
2,520
2,550
2,982
2,993
2,872
2,470
2,514
2,336
海外 (Over seas)
394
476
482
610
670
968
917
1,111
1,178
1,144
996
合計 (Total)
2,640
3,296
2,987
3,131
3,220
3,950
3,910
3,983
3,649
3,658
3,332
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
1,150
1,406
1,237
1,248
1,440
1,212
1,129
1,225
1,119
983
1,076
海外 (Over seas)
1,304
1,369
1,648
1,444
1,246
1,498
1,308
1,108
1,481
1,298
1,427
合計 (Total)
2,455
2,775
2,885
2,693
2,686
2,711
2,438
2,334
2,601
2,281
2,503
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
459
511
498
557
524
644
555
627
658
835
688
海外 (Over seas)
171
214
191
209
256
277
378
406
257
322
265
合計 (Total)
630
725
690
766
781
922
934
1,034
916
1,157
953
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
3,856
4,737
4,240
4,326
4,515
4,839
4,678
4,725
4,248
4,332
4,100
海外 (Over seas)
1,870
2,060
2,323
2,264
2,172
2,745
2,604
2,627
2,918
2,764
2,689
合計 (Total)
5,726
6,797
6,563
6,591
6,687
7,584
7,282
7,352
7,166
7,097
6,790
Nichidai Corporation published this content on 16 November 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2016 08:22:13 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
- ロイターをフォローする
おすすめ記事
情報
編集長のおすすめ
注目のキーワード
注目の商品
為替動かした人物トップ10
２０１６年のドル円相場に影響を与えた人物トップ１０の１位はトランプ氏で異論はないだろうと三菱ＵＦＪＭＳ証券の植野大作氏は指摘。 記事の全文
モンテパスキ救済策の不安
伊政府の救済策では、今後の経済動向次第でモンテ・パスキの不良債権が増加するリスクが拭えないと野村総研の井上哲也氏は指摘。 記事の全文