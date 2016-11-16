Nichidai Corporation-Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2016)

2017年3月期 第2四半期決算説明会 補足資料 Supplement Material (For the 2nd Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2016)‌‌‌‌‌‌

１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L

３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）

６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow

８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Appendix．Trend in Japanese Dies Production

2016年11月9日 Nov. 9, 2016 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION

◆主要経営指標(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Operating Results（Consolidated. 1year basis/Qauter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

通期ベース

四半期ベース

13/3 (12/4-13/3)

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-16/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

売上高 (Net Sales)

13,154

5.0%

14,272

8.5%

14,635

2.5%

14,264

△ 2.5%

3,799

3,367

3,468

3,628

3,373

3,416

売上総利益 (Gross Profit)

2,612

8.7%

3,232

23.7%

3,388

4.8%

2,923

△ 13.7%

779

693

699

750

567

627

販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)

1,719

10.0%

1,926

12.0%

2,118

10.0%

2,094

△ 1.1%

511

519

510

553

516

503

営業利益 (Operating Income）

893

6.3%

1,306

46.3%

1,269

△ 2.8%

828

△ 34.8%

267

174

189

197

50

124

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

1,030

25.0%

1,332

29.3%

1,311

△ 1.6%

766

△ 41.6%

269

156

166

173

18

106

親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益

(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

561

19.9%

809

44.2%

875

8.1%

485

△ 44.5%

186

99

108

91

-45

110

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

12/9 (12/4-12/9)

13/3 (12/10-13/3)

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

16/3 (15/10-16/3)

16/9 (16/4-16/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

売上高 (Net Sales)

6,563

14.6%

6,591

△ 3.0%

6,687

1.9%

7,584

15.1%

7,282

8.9%

7,352

△ 3.1%

7,166

△ 1.6%

7,097

△ 3.5%

6,790

△ 5.3%

売上総利益 (Gross Profit)

1,332

29.4%

1,279

△ 6.8%

1,360

2.1%

1,872

46.3%

1,671

22.8%

1,716

△ 8.3%

1,473

△ 11.9%

1,450

△ 15.5%

1,194

△ 18.9%

販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)

842

12.0%

876

8.2%

948

12.5%

977

11.6%

1,024

8.1%

1,093

11.8%

1,031

0.7%

1,063

△ 2.8%

1,019

△ 1.2%

営業利益 (Operating Income）

489

76.5%

403

△ 28.3%

412

△ 15.8%

894

121.7%

646

56.8%

623

△ 30.3%

441

△ 31.8%

386

△ 37.9%

175

△ 60.2%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

478

93.3%

552

△ 4.2%

439

△ 8.2%

893

61.8%

656

49.5%

655

△ 26.7%

426

△ 35.0%

339

△ 48.1%

124

△ 70.7%

親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益

(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

283

89.6%

278

△ 12.8%

274

△ 3.3%

535

92.6%

388

41.7%

487

△ 9.1%

285

△ 26.5%

200

△ 58.9%

64

△ 77.3%

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆セグメント別P/L(連結・通期/四半期ベース) ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

通期ベース

四半期ベース

13/3 (12/4-13/3)

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-16/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

売上高 (Net Sales)

6,118

3.1%

7,170

17.2%

7,894

10.1%

7,307

△ 7.4%

1,891

1,758

1,786

1,871

1,651

1,681

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

349

4.5%

487

39.5%

618

26.7%

345

△ 44.1%

104

46

97

97

△ 21

75

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

売上高

(Net Sales)

5,578

6.7%

5,398

△ 3.2%

4,772

△ 11.6%

4,882

2.3%

1,454

1,146

1,057

1,224

1,218

1,285

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

396

39.6%

497

25.3%

298

△ 40.0%

97

△ 67.2%

103

36

△ 37

△ 5

7

△ 24

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

売上高

(Net Sales)

1,456

7.4%

1,703

16.9%

1,968

15.6%

2,074

5.4%

453

462

625

532

503

450

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

284

38.2%

347

22.3%

395

13.6%

322

△ 18.3%

61

73

106

81

32

55

連結

（Consolidated)

売上高

(Net Sales)

13,154

5.0%

14,272

8.5%

14,635

2.5%

14,264

△ 2.5%

3,799

3,367

3,468

3,628

3,373

3,416

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

1,030

25.0%

1,332

29.3%

1,311

△ 1.6%

766

△ 41.6%

269

156

166

173

18

106

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

12/9 (12/4-12/9)

13/3 (12/10-13/3)

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

16/3 (15/10-16/3)

16/9 (16/4-16/9)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

売上高 (Net Sales)

2,987

13.1%

3,131

△ 5.0%

3,220

7.8%

3,950

26.2%

3,910

21.4%

3,983

0.8%

3,649

△ 6.7%

3,658

△ 8.2%

3,332

△ 8.7%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

159

-

190

△ 42.5%

85

△ 46.1%

402

110.8%

301

252.2%

316

△ 21.4%

150

△ 50.1%

194

△ 38.4%

53

△ 64.2%

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

売上高

(Net Sales)

2,885

17.5%

2,693

△ 3.0%

2,686

△ 6.9%

2,711

0.7%

2,438

△ 9.2%

2,334

△ 13.9%

2,601

6.7%

2,281

△ 2.3%

2,503

△ 3.8%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

201

25.4%

195

58.0%

215

7.0%

281

44.2%

165

△ 22.9%

132

△ 53.0%

140

△ 15.4%

△ 42

-

△ 17

△ 112.2%

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

売上高

(Net Sales)

690

9.5%

766

5.6%

781

13.1%

922

20.3%

934

19.6%

1,034

12.2%

916

△ 1.9%

1,157

11.9%

953

4.1%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

118

40.5%

166

36.7%

138

17.0%

209

26.0%

188

36.6%

206

△ 1.6%

135

△ 28.4%

187

△ 9.2%

88

△ 34.8%

連結

（Consolidated)

売上高

(Net Sales)

6,563

14.6%

6,591

△ 3.0%

6,687

1.9%

7,584

15.1%

7,282

8.9%

7,352

△ 3.1%

7,166

△ 1.6%

7,097

△ 3.5%

6,790

△ 5.3%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

478

93.3%

552

△ 4.2%

439

△ 8.2%

893

61.8%

656

49.5%

655

△ 26.7%

426

△ 35.0%

339

△ 48.1%

124

△ 70.7%

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

通期ベース

四半期ベース

12/3 (11/4-12/3)

13/3 (12/4-13/3)

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

国内 (Japan)

5,066

5,025

5,531

5,865

4,984

1,324

1,145

1,217

1,296

1,149

1,186

海外 (Over seas)

871

1,093

1,638

2,028

2,323

566

612

568

575

502

494

合計 (Total)

5,937

6,118

7,170

7,894

7,307

1,891

1,758

1,786

1,871

1,651

1,681

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

国内

(Japan)

2,557

2,485

2,653

2,355

2,102

567

552

402

580

516

559

海外 (Over seas)

2,673

3,093

2,745

2,417

2,780

887

594

654

643

701

725

合計 (Total)

5,230

5,578

5,398

4,772

4,882

1,454

1,146

1,057

1,224

1,218

1,285

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

国内

(Japan)

970

1,055

1,168

1,182

1,494

324

333

429

406

321

367

海外 (Over seas)

386

401

534

785

580

128

128

196

126

182

82

合計 (Total)

1,356

1,456

1,703

1,968

2,074

453

462

625

532

503

450

連結 (Consolidated)

国内

(Japan)

8,593

8,566

9,354

9,403

8,581

2,216

2,031

2,049

2,282

1,987

2,113

海外 (Over seas)

3,930

4,587

4,918

5,231

5,683

1,582

1,335

1,419

1,345

1,386

1,303

合計 (Total)

12,524

13,154

14,272

14,635

14,264

3,799

3,367

3,468

3,628

3,373

3,416

◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

11/9 (11/4-11/9)

12/3 (11/10-12/3)

12/9 (12/4-12/9)

13/3 (12/10-13/3)

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

16/3 (15/10-16/3)

16/9 (16/4-16/9)

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

国内 (Japan)

2,246

2,820

2,504

2,520

2,550

2,982

2,993

2,872

2,470

2,514

2,336

海外 (Over seas)

394

476

482

610

670

968

917

1,111

1,178

1,144

996

合計 (Total)

2,640

3,296

2,987

3,131

3,220

3,950

3,910

3,983

3,649

3,658

3,332

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

国内

(Japan)

1,150

1,406

1,237

1,248

1,440

1,212

1,129

1,225

1,119

983

1,076

海外 (Over seas)

1,304

1,369

1,648

1,444

1,246

1,498

1,308

1,108

1,481

1,298

1,427

合計 (Total)

2,455

2,775

2,885

2,693

2,686

2,711

2,438

2,334

2,601

2,281

2,503

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

国内

(Japan)

459

511

498

557

524

644

555

627

658

835

688

海外 (Over seas)

171

214

191

209

256

277

378

406

257

322

265

合計 (Total)

630

725

690

766

781

922

934

1,034

916

1,157

953

連結 (Consolidated)

国内

(Japan)

3,856

4,737

4,240

4,326

4,515

4,839

4,678

4,725

4,248

4,332

4,100

海外 (Over seas)

1,870

2,060

2,323

2,264

2,172

2,745

2,604

2,627

2,918

2,764

2,689

合計 (Total)

5,726

6,797

6,563

6,591

6,687

7,584

7,282

7,352

7,166

7,097

6,790

Nichidai Corporation published this content on 16 November 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2016 08:22:13 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here