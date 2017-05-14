Nichidai Corporation - Supplement Material (Ended Mar. 31, 2017)

2017年3月期 決算説明会 補足資料 Supplement Material (Ended Mar. 31, 2017)‌‌‌‌‌‌

１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L

３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）

６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow

８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Appendix．Trend in Japanese Dies Production

2017年5月9日 May. 9, 2017 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION

◆主要経営指標(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Operating Results（Consolidated. 1year basis/Qauter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

通期ベース

四半期ベース

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

売上高 (Net Sales)

14,272

8.5%

14,635

2.5%

14,264

△ 2.5%

14,147

△ 0.8%

3,799

3,367

3,468

3,628

3,373

3,416

3,380

3,977

売上総利益 (Gross Profit)

3,232

23.7%

3,388

4.8%

2,923

△ 13.7%

2,693

△ 7.8%

779

693

699

750

567

627

676

822

販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)

1,926

12.0%

2,118

10.0%

2,094

△ 1.1%

2,051

△ 2.1%

511

519

510

553

516

503

506

526

営業利益 (Operating Income）

1,306

46.3%

1,269

△ 2.8%

828

△ 34.8%

642

△ 22.5%

267

174

189

197

50

124

170

296

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

1,332

29.3%

1,311

△ 1.6%

766

△ 41.6%

643

△ 16.0%

269

156

166

173

18

106

205

313

親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益

(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

809

44.2%

875

8.1%

485

△ 44.5%

424

△ 12.6%

186

99

108

91

-45

110

130

229

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

16/3 (15/10-16/3)

16/9 (16/4-16/9)

17/3 (16/10-17/3)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

売上高 (Net Sales)

6,687

1.9%

7,584

15.1%

7,282

8.9%

7,352

△ 3.1%

7,166

△ 1.6%

7,097

△ 3.5%

6,790

△ 5.3%

7,357

3.7%

売上総利益 (Gross Profit)

1,360

2.1%

1,872

46.3%

1,671

22.8%

1,716

△ 8.3%

1,473

△ 11.9%

1,450

△ 15.5%

1,194

△ 18.9%

1,499

3.4%

販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)

948

12.5%

977

11.6%

1,024

8.1%

1,093

11.8%

1,031

0.7%

1,063

△ 2.8%

1,019

△ 1.2%

1,032

△ 2.9%

営業利益 (Operating Income）

412

△ 15.8%

894

121.7%

646

56.8%

623

△ 30.3%

441

△ 31.8%

386

△ 37.9%

175

△ 60.2%

466

20.6%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

439

△ 8.2%

893

61.8%

656

49.5%

655

△ 26.7%

426

△ 35.0%

339

△ 48.1%

124

△ 70.7%

518

52.7%

親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益

(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

274

△ 3.3%

535

92.6%

388

41.7%

487

△ 9.1%

285

△ 26.5%

200

△ 58.9%

64

△ 77.3%

359

79.9%

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

1

◆セグメント別P/L(連結・通期/四半期ベース) ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

通期ベース

四半期ベース

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

売上高 (Net Sales)

7,170

17.2%

7,894

10.1%

7,307

△ 7.4%

6,816

△ 6.7%

1,891

1,758

1,786

1,871

1,651

1,681

1,618

1,864

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

487

39.5%

618

26.7%

345

△ 44.1%

322

△ 6.8%

104

46

97

97

△ 21

75

114

153

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

売上高

(Net Sales)

5,398

△ 3.2%

4,772

△ 11.6%

4,882

2.3%

5,388

10.4%

1,454

1,146

1,057

1,224

1,218

1,285

1,321

1,564

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

497

25.3%

298

△ 40.0%

97

△ 67.2%

94

△ 3.3%

103

36

△ 37

△ 5

7

△ 24

39

72

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

売上高

(Net Sales)

1,703

16.9%

1,968

15.6%

2,074

5.4%

1,942

△ 6.3%

453

462

625

532

503

450

440

548

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

347

22.3%

395

13.6%

322

△ 18.3%

227

△ 29.6%

61

73

106

81

32

55

50

88

連結

（Consolidated)

売上高

(Net Sales)

14,272

8.5%

14,635

2.5%

14,264

△ 2.5%

14,147

△ 0.8%

3,799

3,367

3,468

3,628

3,373

3,416

3,380

3,977

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

1,332

29.3%

1,311

△ 1.6%

766

△ 41.6%

643

△ 16.0%

269

156

166

173

18

106

205

313

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

16/3 (15/10-16/3)

16/9 (16/4-16/9)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

実績

（Results)

伸び率 (Growth)

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

売上高 (Net Sales)

3,220

7.8%

3,950

26.2%

3,910

21.4%

3,983

0.8%

3,649

△ 6.7%

3,658

△ 8.2%

3,332

△ 8.7%

3,483

△ 4.8%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

85

△ 46.1%

402

110.8%

301

252.2%

316

△ 21.4%

150

△ 50.1%

194

△ 38.4%

53

△ 64.2%

268

37.6%

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

売上高

(Net Sales)

2,686

△ 6.9%

2,711

0.7%

2,438

△ 9.2%

2,334

△ 13.9%

2,601

6.7%

2,281

△ 2.3%

2,503

△ 3.8%

2,885

26.5%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

215

7.0%

281

44.2%

165

△ 22.9%

132

△ 53.0%

140

△ 15.4%

△ 42

-

△ 17

-

111

-

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

売上高

(Net Sales)

781

13.1%

922

20.3%

934

19.6%

1,034

12.2%

916

△ 1.9%

1,157

11.9%

953

4.1%

988

△ 14.6%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

138

17.0%

209

26.0%

188

36.6%

206

△ 1.6%

135

△ 28.4%

187

△ 9.2%

88

△ 34.8%

138

△ 25.9%

連結

（Consolidated)

売上高

(Net Sales)

6,687

1.9%

7,584

15.1%

7,282

8.9%

7,352

△ 3.1%

7,166

△ 1.6%

7,097

△ 3.5%

6,790

△ 5.3%

7,357

3.7%

経常利益 (Ordinary Income）

439

△ 8.2%

893

61.8%

656

49.5%

655

△ 26.7%

426

△ 35.0%

339

△ 48.1%

124

△ 70.7%

518

52.7%

注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.

2

◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

通期ベース

四半期ベース

13/3 (12/4-13/3)

14/3 (13/4-14/3)

15/3 (14/4-15/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

16/3 (15/4-16/3)

17/3 (16/4-17/3)

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

1Ｑ

2Ｑ

3Ｑ

4Ｑ

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

国内 (Japan)

5,025

5,531

5,865

4,984

4,785

1,324

1,145

1,217

1,296

1,149

1,186

1,237

1,212

海外 (Over seas)

1,093

1,638

2,028

2,323

2,030

566

612

568

575

502

494

381

652

合計 (Total)

6,118

7,170

7,894

7,307

6,816

1,891

1,758

1,786

1,871

1,651

1,681

1,618

1,864

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

国内

(Japan)

2,485

2,653

2,355

2,102

2,316

567

552

402

580

516

559

598

641

海外 (Over seas)

3,093

2,745

2,417

2,780

3,072

887

594

654

643

701

725

722

922

合計 (Total)

5,578

5,398

4,772

4,882

5,388

1,454

1,146

1,057

1,224

1,218

1,285

1,321

1,564

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

国内

(Japan)

1,055

1,168

1,182

1,494

1,522

324

333

429

406

321

367

371

462

海外 (Over seas)

401

534

785

580

420

128

128

196

126

182

82

68

86

合計 (Total)

1,456

1,703

1,968

2,074

1,942

453

462

625

532

503

450

440

548

連結 (Consolidated)

国内

(Japan)

8,566

9,354

9,403

8,581

8,624

2,216

2,031

2,049

2,282

1,987

2,113

2,207

2,316

海外 (Over seas)

4,587

4,918

5,231

5,683

5,523

1,582

1,335

1,419

1,345

1,386

1,303

1,172

1,661

合計 (Total)

13,154

14,272

14,635

14,264

14,147

3,799

3,367

3,468

3,628

3,373

3,416

3,380

3,977

◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）

半期ベース

12/9 (12/4-12/9)

13/3 (12/10-13/3)

13/9 (13/4-13/9)

14/3 (13/10-14/3)

14/9 (14/4-14/9)

15/3 (14/10-15/3)

15/9 (15/4-15/9)

16/3 (15/10-16/3)

16/9 (16/4-16/9)

17/3 (16/10-17/3)

ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)

国内 (Japan)

2,504

2,520

2,550

2,982

2,993

2,872

2,470

2,514

2,336

2,449

海外 (Over seas)

482

610

670

968

917

1,111

1,178

1,225

996

1,033

合計 (Total)

2,987

3,131

3,220

3,950

3,910

3,983

3,649

3,658

3,332

3,483

アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)

国内

(Japan)

1,237

1,248

1,440

1,212

1,129

1,225

1,119

983

1,076

1,240

海外 (Over seas)

1,648

1,444

1,246

1,498

1,308

1,108

1,481

1,298

1,427

1,644

合計 (Total)

2,885

2,693

2,686

2,711

2,438

2,334

2,601

2,281

2,503

2,885

フィルタ事業 (Filter)

国内

(Japan)

498

557

524

644

555

627

658

835

688

834

海外 (Over seas)

191

209

256

277

378

406

257

322

265

154

合計 (Total)

690

766

781

922

934

1,034

916

1,157

953

988

連結 (Consolidated)

国内

(Japan)

4,240

4,326

4,515

4,839

4,678

4,725

4,248

4,332

4,100

4,523

海外 (Over seas)

2,323

2,264

2,172

2,745

2,604

2,627

2,918

2,764

2,689

2,833

合計 (Total)

6,563

6,591

6,687

7,584

7,282

7,352

7,166

7,097

6,790

7,357

3

