Nichidai Corporation - Supplement Material (Ended Mar. 31, 2017)

2017年3月期 決算説明会 補足資料 Supplement Material (Ended Mar. 31, 2017)
１． 業績の推移 Trend in operating results ２． セグメント別P/Lの推移 Segment P/L
３． 部門別売上高の推移 Trend in Sales by Segment ４． 部門別受注高の推移 Trend in orders by Segment ５． B/S：資産の部（連結） B/S：Assets （Consolidated）
６． B/S：負債・純資産の部（連結） B/S：Liabilities and Net Assets （Consolidated) ７． キャッシュフロー Cash flow
８． 設備投資・減価償却費の推移 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation
９． 日本の金型生産金額の推移 Appendix．Trend in Japanese Dies Production
2017年5月9日 May. 9, 2017 株式会社ニチダイ NICHIDAI CORPORATION
◆主要経営指標(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Operating Results（Consolidated. 1year basis/Qauter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
売上高 (Net Sales)
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
14,264
△ 2.5%
14,147
△ 0.8%
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
3,373
3,416
3,380
3,977
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
3,232
23.7%
3,388
4.8%
2,923
△ 13.7%
2,693
△ 7.8%
779
693
699
750
567
627
676
822
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
1,926
12.0%
2,118
10.0%
2,094
△ 1.1%
2,051
△ 2.1%
511
519
510
553
516
503
506
526
営業利益 (Operating Income）
1,306
46.3%
1,269
△ 2.8%
828
△ 34.8%
642
△ 22.5%
267
174
189
197
50
124
170
296
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
766
△ 41.6%
643
△ 16.0%
269
156
166
173
18
106
205
313
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
809
44.2%
875
8.1%
485
△ 44.5%
424
△ 12.6%
186
99
108
91
-45
110
130
229
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆主要経営指標(連結・半期ベース) ◆Trend in Operating Results(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
16/9 (16/4-16/9)
17/3 (16/10-17/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
売上高 (Net Sales)
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
7,097
△ 3.5%
6,790
△ 5.3%
7,357
3.7%
売上総利益 (Gross Profit)
1,360
2.1%
1,872
46.3%
1,671
22.8%
1,716
△ 8.3%
1,473
△ 11.9%
1,450
△ 15.5%
1,194
△ 18.9%
1,499
3.4%
販売管理費 (SG&A Expenses)
948
12.5%
977
11.6%
1,024
8.1%
1,093
11.8%
1,031
0.7%
1,063
△ 2.8%
1,019
△ 1.2%
1,032
△ 2.9%
営業利益 (Operating Income）
412
△ 15.8%
894
121.7%
646
56.8%
623
△ 30.3%
441
△ 31.8%
386
△ 37.9%
175
△ 60.2%
466
20.6%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
339
△ 48.1%
124
△ 70.7%
518
52.7%
親会社株主に帰属する 当期純利益
(Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
274
△ 3.3%
535
92.6%
388
41.7%
487
△ 9.1%
285
△ 26.5%
200
△ 58.9%
64
△ 77.3%
359
79.9%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
1
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・通期/四半期ベース) ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
7,170
17.2%
7,894
10.1%
7,307
△ 7.4%
6,816
△ 6.7%
1,891
1,758
1,786
1,871
1,651
1,681
1,618
1,864
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
487
39.5%
618
26.7%
345
△ 44.1%
322
△ 6.8%
104
46
97
97
△ 21
75
114
153
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高
(Net Sales)
5,398
△ 3.2%
4,772
△ 11.6%
4,882
2.3%
5,388
10.4%
1,454
1,146
1,057
1,224
1,218
1,285
1,321
1,564
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
497
25.3%
298
△ 40.0%
97
△ 67.2%
94
△ 3.3%
103
36
△ 37
△ 5
7
△ 24
39
72
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高
(Net Sales)
1,703
16.9%
1,968
15.6%
2,074
5.4%
1,942
△ 6.3%
453
462
625
532
503
450
440
548
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
347
22.3%
395
13.6%
322
△ 18.3%
227
△ 29.6%
61
73
106
81
32
55
50
88
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高
(Net Sales)
14,272
8.5%
14,635
2.5%
14,264
△ 2.5%
14,147
△ 0.8%
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
3,373
3,416
3,380
3,977
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
1,332
29.3%
1,311
△ 1.6%
766
△ 41.6%
643
△ 16.0%
269
156
166
173
18
106
205
313
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
◆セグメント別P/L(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Segment P/L(Consoidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
16/9 (16/4-16/9)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
実績
（Results)
伸び率 (Growth)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
売上高 (Net Sales)
3,220
7.8%
3,950
26.2%
3,910
21.4%
3,983
0.8%
3,649
△ 6.7%
3,658
△ 8.2%
3,332
△ 8.7%
3,483
△ 4.8%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
85
△ 46.1%
402
110.8%
301
252.2%
316
△ 21.4%
150
△ 50.1%
194
△ 38.4%
53
△ 64.2%
268
37.6%
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
売上高
(Net Sales)
2,686
△ 6.9%
2,711
0.7%
2,438
△ 9.2%
2,334
△ 13.9%
2,601
6.7%
2,281
△ 2.3%
2,503
△ 3.8%
2,885
26.5%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
215
7.0%
281
44.2%
165
△ 22.9%
132
△ 53.0%
140
△ 15.4%
△ 42
-
△ 17
-
111
-
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
売上高
(Net Sales)
781
13.1%
922
20.3%
934
19.6%
1,034
12.2%
916
△ 1.9%
1,157
11.9%
953
4.1%
988
△ 14.6%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
138
17.0%
209
26.0%
188
36.6%
206
△ 1.6%
135
△ 28.4%
187
△ 9.2%
88
△ 34.8%
138
△ 25.9%
連結
（Consolidated)
売上高
(Net Sales)
6,687
1.9%
7,584
15.1%
7,282
8.9%
7,352
△ 3.1%
7,166
△ 1.6%
7,097
△ 3.5%
6,790
△ 5.3%
7,357
3.7%
経常利益 (Ordinary Income）
439
△ 8.2%
893
61.8%
656
49.5%
655
△ 26.7%
426
△ 35.0%
339
△ 48.1%
124
△ 70.7%
518
52.7%
注）伸び率は前期比 Growth shows the rate of growth from the previous year.
2
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・通期/四半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 1year basis/Quarter basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
通期ベース
四半期ベース
13/3 (12/4-13/3)
14/3 (13/4-14/3)
15/3 (14/4-15/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
16/3 (15/4-16/3)
17/3 (16/4-17/3)
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
1Ｑ
2Ｑ
3Ｑ
4Ｑ
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内 (Japan)
5,025
5,531
5,865
4,984
4,785
1,324
1,145
1,217
1,296
1,149
1,186
1,237
1,212
海外 (Over seas)
1,093
1,638
2,028
2,323
2,030
566
612
568
575
502
494
381
652
合計 (Total)
6,118
7,170
7,894
7,307
6,816
1,891
1,758
1,786
1,871
1,651
1,681
1,618
1,864
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
2,485
2,653
2,355
2,102
2,316
567
552
402
580
516
559
598
641
海外 (Over seas)
3,093
2,745
2,417
2,780
3,072
887
594
654
643
701
725
722
922
合計 (Total)
5,578
5,398
4,772
4,882
5,388
1,454
1,146
1,057
1,224
1,218
1,285
1,321
1,564
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
1,055
1,168
1,182
1,494
1,522
324
333
429
406
321
367
371
462
海外 (Over seas)
401
534
785
580
420
128
128
196
126
182
82
68
86
合計 (Total)
1,456
1,703
1,968
2,074
1,942
453
462
625
532
503
450
440
548
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
8,566
9,354
9,403
8,581
8,624
2,216
2,031
2,049
2,282
1,987
2,113
2,207
2,316
海外 (Over seas)
4,587
4,918
5,231
5,683
5,523
1,582
1,335
1,419
1,345
1,386
1,303
1,172
1,661
合計 (Total)
13,154
14,272
14,635
14,264
14,147
3,799
3,367
3,468
3,628
3,373
3,416
3,380
3,977
◆部門別売上高の推移(連結・半期ベース） ◆Trend in Sales by Segment(Consolidated. 6 months basis) （百万円）（Million yen）
半期ベース
12/9 (12/4-12/9)
13/3 (12/10-13/3)
13/9 (13/4-13/9)
14/3 (13/10-14/3)
14/9 (14/4-14/9)
15/3 (14/10-15/3)
15/9 (15/4-15/9)
16/3 (15/10-16/3)
16/9 (16/4-16/9)
17/3 (16/10-17/3)
ネットシェイプ事業 (Net Shape)
国内 (Japan)
2,504
2,520
2,550
2,982
2,993
2,872
2,470
2,514
2,336
2,449
海外 (Over seas)
482
610
670
968
917
1,111
1,178
1,225
996
1,033
合計 (Total)
2,987
3,131
3,220
3,950
3,910
3,983
3,649
3,658
3,332
3,483
アッセンブリ事業 (Assembly)
国内
(Japan)
1,237
1,248
1,440
1,212
1,129
1,225
1,119
983
1,076
1,240
海外 (Over seas)
1,648
1,444
1,246
1,498
1,308
1,108
1,481
1,298
1,427
1,644
合計 (Total)
2,885
2,693
2,686
2,711
2,438
2,334
2,601
2,281
2,503
2,885
フィルタ事業 (Filter)
国内
(Japan)
498
557
524
644
555
627
658
835
688
834
海外 (Over seas)
191
209
256
277
378
406
257
322
265
154
合計 (Total)
690
766
781
922
934
1,034
916
1,157
953
988
連結 (Consolidated)
国内
(Japan)
4,240
4,326
4,515
4,839
4,678
4,725
4,248
4,332
4,100
4,523
海外 (Over seas)
2,323
2,264
2,172
2,745
2,604
2,627
2,918
2,764
2,689
2,833
合計 (Total)
6,563
6,591
6,687
7,584
7,282
7,352
7,166
7,097
6,790
7,357
3
Nichidai Corporation published this content on 15 May 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2017 23:29:18 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
- ロイターをフォローする
編集長のおすすめ
注目のキーワード
なぜインフレにならないか
量的緩和が通貨価値下落（インフレ）を招く経路は３つ考えられるが、日本ではどれも機能していないとＪＰモルガンの佐々木融氏は指摘。 記事の全文
米政策正常化、駆け足の理由
イエレンＦＲＢ議長がバランスシート縮小を急ぐ背景には、不文律の踏襲など３つの事情があると三菱東京ＵＦＪ銀の鈴木敏之氏は指摘。 記事の全文