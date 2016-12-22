Nifco Inc.-Nifco Inc. Holiday closing dates/Dec.28th-Jan.4th inclusive

ニフコという社名は旧社名である日本工業ファスナー株式会社に由来します。 ロゴマークはこの英語表記である（Nippon Industrial Fastener Corporation） の頭文字をとり、「NIfCO」となりました。

なぜ「f」だけが小文字？そう疑問に思われる方もいらっしゃるのではないでしょうか。 これは代表的な製品である「プラスチックファスナー（fastener）」のfであるのはもちろん、「first」のf、「flexibility」のfなどの意味も込め、目立つように小文字になったとされています。

ニフコは2017年、創立50周年を迎えます。

日本国内だけではなく、世界のNo.1 を目指して。 これまで培ってきたノウハウと柔軟な発想力に新たな技術をプラスして、私たちは未知なる領域に挑戦するため、更なる高みを目指します。

＜Nifco column＞

The company name Nifco is derived from the former company name 'Nippon Industrial Fastener Corporation.' The company logo is 'NIfCO, based on the acronym of the former name in English.

Why 'f' is the only lowercase letter? Some customers may ask this question. The 'f' is of course derived from the words 'Plastic Fastener', our representative product. It also implies 'f' for 'first' and 'flexibility,' and a lowercase letter is used for impact.

Nifco will commemorate its 50th anniversary in 2017.

We aim at becoming no.1 not only in Japan, but also in the world. We have set a higher goal to attempt exploration in a totally new field by combining our accumulated knowhow and flexible imagination with new technologies.

Nifco Inc. published this content on 22 December 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2016 00:31:06 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here