Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd.-Presentation [649KB]

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2017 (FY 2017 1H)

Part 1

November 8, 2016

100 Years, Thanks to You! On June 5, 2016, we welcomed the 100th anniversary of our founding, and extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who helped us achieve this.

日本化薬株式会社

発祥の地 ～火薬から化薬へ そして未来へ～

[Asa Plant]

Donated by alumni to commemorate the 100th anniversary of our founding

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.

Site of Founding

From Nippon Kayaku (explosives) Seizo Co., Ltd. to Nippon Kayaku (chemicals and pharmaceuticals), and on to the future

[Fukuyama Plant]

我が国 100 Years, Thanks to You! 染料工業 黎明の地 当備後地方の備後絣は、江戸時代後

The site of dawn where the Japanese

dye industry began

半から、伊予絣・久留米絣と並んで、絣 の三大産地として繁栄していた。 しかし、大正三年七月に勃発した第一 次世界大戦により、それまでドイツに 頼 っていた染 料 の輸 入 が途 絶え、我 が 国の絣の生産に大打撃を与えた。 これを契 機 に当 地で染料の国 産化 への 懸命な努力がなされ、大正五年十一月 十三日に、府中の地に帝国染料製造株 式会社が創立された。翌大正六年九月 六日、福山市入船町に工場を移設し、 ここから国産第一号とも言うべき画期 的な木綿染料・硫化ブラックＢＸを世 に送 り出した。これは、黎 明期 の我 が 国染料工業の草分け的存在として、世 の脚光を浴びた。その後、日本化薬株 式会社福山工場と改め、昭和六十一年 二月一日に現在の蓑沖町に全面移転す るまで、七十年近くにわたり、当地で 操業を続けた。

平成十一年四月吉日 日本化薬株式会社福山工場

KAYAKU spirit Corporate Motto

Combined forces of our consciences

Ceaseless progress Best products

Yasusaburo Hara

Established in 1962

Yasusaburo Hara (1884 -1982)

Continuously providing society with the best products through ceaseless progress and the combined forces of our consciences Continuously providing society with the best products through ceaseless progress and the combined forces of our consciences Established in 2009

