Shizuoka Bank Ltd.-Financial Results for the 1st half of Fiscal 2015(from April 1,2015 to September 30,2015)

CONTENTS

Ａ. 中間連結決算情報 Page

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION １．中間連結貸借対照表 1

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

２．中間連結損益計算書及び中間連結包括利益計算書 2

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

３．中間連結株主資本等変動計算書 3

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

４．中間連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 4

CONSOLIDATED INTERM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Ｂ. 中間決算情報

NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION １．中間貸借対照表 5

NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

２．中間損益計算書 6

NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME

３．中間株主資本等変動計算書···························································································· 7・8 NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

A．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中間連結決算情報

１．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS 中間連結貸借対照表

Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）

As of March 31,2015

As of

September 30,2015

ASSETS:

（資産の部）

644,276

996,257

Cash and due from banks

現金預け金

Call loans and bills bought

コールローン及び買入手形

291,126

303,299

Monetary claims bought

買入金銭債権

44,816

40,237

Trading assets

特定取引資産

39,824

39,194

Money held in trust

金銭の信託

3,100

3,100

Securities

有価証券

2,596,855

1,948,692

Loans and bills discounted

貸出金

7,367,972

7,402,920

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

7,923

14,726

Lease receivables and investment assets

リース債権及びリース投資資産

50,273

51,639

Other assets

その他資産

70,182

66,686

Tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産

74,328

72,797

Intangible fixed assets

無形固定資産

18,380

20,698

Net defined benefit asset

退職給付に係る資産

6,019

7,131

Deferred tax assets

繰延税金資産

1,543

1,620

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾見返

69,502

70,835

Allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金

△52,637

△52,831

Allowance for investment loss

投資損失引当金

△75

△74

Total assets

資産の部合計

11,233,412

10,986,932

LIABILITIES:

（負債の部）

8,680,664

8,765,974

Deposits

預金

Negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金

511,241

434,351

Call money and bills sold

コールマネー及び売渡手形

125,577

123,409

Payables under securities lending transactions

債券貸借取引受入担保金

423,020

250,879

Trading liabilities

特定取引負債

25,877

24,284

Borrowed money

借用金

171,561

163,193

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

193

222

Bonds payable

社債

10,000

―

Bonds with subscription rights to shares

新株予約権付社債

60,085

59,980

Other liabilities

その他負債

138,439

121,338

Net defined benefit liability

退職給付に係る負債

21,841

21,572

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

役員退職慰労引当金

192

192

Provision for reimbursement of deposits

睡眠預金払戻損失引当金

527

405

Provision for contingent loss

偶発損失引当金

2,243

1,961

Provison for point card certificates

ポイント引当金

256

344

Reserves under special laws

特別法上の引当金

11

11

Deferred tax liabilities

繰延税金負債

62,890

46,658

Acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾

69,502

70,835

Total liabilities

負債の部合計

10,304,127

10,085,614

NET ASSETS:

（純資産の部）

90,845

90,845

Capital stock

資本金

Capital surplus

資本剰余金

54,884

54,884

Retained earnings

利益剰余金

631,218

644,731

Treasury shares

自己株式

△47,512

△54,542

Total shareholders' equity

株主資本合計

729,435

735,919

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

198,543

162,553

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

886

1,484

Foreign currency translation adjustment

為替換算調整勘定

4,818

5,207

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整累計額

△5,666

△5,184

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益累計額合計

198,581

164,059

Subscription rights to shares

新株予約権

331

342

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主持分

936

995

Total net assets

純資産の部合計

929,285

901,317

Total liabilities and net assets

負債及び純資産の部合計

11,233,412

10,986,932

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.

２．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

中間連結損益計算書及び中間連結包括利益計算書

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME 中間連結損益計算書

Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）

First half of FY 2014

First half of

FY 2015

Ordinary income (KEIJO SHUEKI)

Interest income

(Interest on loans and discounts) (Interest and dividends on securities) Trust fees

Fees and commissions Trading income

Other ordinary income Other income

Ordinary expenses (KEIJO HIYO)

Interest expenses (Interest on deposits)

Fees and commissions payments Other ordinary expenses

General and administrative expenses

Other expenses

経常収益

資金運用収益

（うち貸出金利息）

（うち有価証券利息配当金） 信託報酬

役務取引等収益 特定取引収益 その他業務収益 その他経常収益

経常費用 資金調達費用

（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用 その他業務費用 営業経費 その他経常費用

112,593

62,682

( 45,775)

( 15,330)

―

27,213

993

13,569

8,134

75,604

4,352

( 2,391)

13,322

496

45,687

11,745

120,742

67,144

( 45,719)

( 19,563)

0

28,908

1,337

16,959

6,392

88,895

4,844

( 2,749)

14,075

9,706

44,473

15,795

Ordinary profit (KEIJO RIEKI)

経常利益

36,989

31,846

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets Gain on bargain purchase

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets Impairment loss

特別利益 固定資産処分益 負ののれん発生益

特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失

2,283

28

2,255

145

134

11

20

20

―

105

92

13

Income before income taxes and others

税金等調整前中間純利益

39,127

31,761

Income taxes-current

Income taxes-deferred

法人税、住民税及び事業税 法人税等調整額

13,592

1,291

13,257

14

Total income taxes

法人税等合計

14,883

13,272

Profit

中間純利益

24,243

18,489

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

非支配株主に帰属する中間純利益

8

27

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する中間純利益

24,235

18,462

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 中間連結包括利益計算書

Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）

First half of FY 2014

First half of

FY 2015

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method

中間純利益

24,243

18,489

その他の包括利益

26,448

△34,488

その他有価証券評価差額金

23,704

△36,134

繰延ヘッジ損益

219

537

為替換算調整勘定

1,552

406

退職給付に係る調整額

597

482

持分法適用会社に対する持分相当額

373

219

Comprehensive income

中間包括利益

50,692

△15,999

Comprehensive income attributable to:

（内訳）

50,630

△16,060

Owners of the parent

親会社株主に係る中間包括利益

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主に係る中間包括利益

61

61

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.

３．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

中間連結株主資本等変動計算書

前中間連結会計期間(自 平成26年４月１日 至 平成26年９月30日)

First half of FY2014 Millions of Yen(金額単位：百万円）

Shareholders' equity

株主資本

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

資本金

資本剰余金

利益剰余金

自己株式

株主資本合計

Balance at the beginning of current period

当期首残高

90,845

54,884

590,414

△36,260

699,883

Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies

会計方針の変更による 累積的影響額

853

853

Restated balance

会計方針の変更を反映し た当期首残高

90,845

54,884

591,267

△36,260

700,736

Changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額

Dividends of surplus

剰余金の配当

△5,028

△5,028

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益

24,235

24,235

Purchase of treasury shares

自己株式の取得

△11,344

△11,344

Disposal of treasury shares

自己株式の処分

△15

130

114

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)

Total changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額合計

―

―

19,192

△11,214

7,977

Balance at the end of current period

当中間期末残高

90,845

54,884

610,459

△47,475

708,714

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Subscription rights to shares

Non- controlling interests

Total net assets

その他の包括利益累計額

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

その他有価証券

繰延ヘッジ

為替換算

退職給付に係る

その他の包括利益

新株予約権

非支配

純資産合計

評価差額金

損益

調整勘定

調整累計額

累計額合計

株主持分

Balance at the beginning of current period

当期首残高

120,408

△177

△491

△8,748

110,991

345

5,483

816,703

Cumulative effects of changes in

会計方針の変更による

853

accounting policies

累積的影響額

Restated balance

会計方針の変更を反映し た当期首残高

120,408

△177

△491

△8,748

110,991

345

5,483

817,557

Changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額

Dividends of surplus

剰余金の配当

△5,028

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益

24,235

Purchase of treasury shares

自己株式の取得

△11,344

Disposal of treasury shares

自己株式の処分

114

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)

23,703

217

1,875

597

26,394

△64

△4,620

21,709

Total changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額合計

23,703

217

1,875

597

26,394

△64

△4,620

29,687

Balance at the end of current period

当中間期末残高

144,111

40

1,384

△8,150

137,386

281

862

847,244

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.

当中間連結会計期間(自 平成27年４月１日 至 平成27年９月30日)

First half of FY2015 Millions of Yen(金額単位：百万円）

Shareholders' equity

株主資本

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

資本金

資本剰余金

利益剰余金

自己株式

株主資本合計

Balance at the beginning of current period

当期首残高

90,845

54,884

631,218

△47,512

729,435

Changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額

Dividends of surplus

剰余金の配当

△4,948

△4,948

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益

18,462

18,462

Purchase of treasury shares

自己株式の取得

△7,056

△7,056

Disposal of treasury shares

自己株式の処分

0

26

27

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)

Total changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額合計

―

0

13,513

△7,029

6,483

Balance at the end of current period

当中間期末残高

90,845

54,884

644,731

△54,542

735,919

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Subscription rights to shares

Non- controlling interests

Total net assets

その他の包括利益累計額

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

その他有価証券 評価差額金

繰延ヘッジ 損益

為替換算 調整勘定

退職給付に係る 調整累計額

その他の包括利益 累計額合計

新株予約権

非支配 株主持分

純資産合計

Balance at the beginning of current period

当期首残高

198,543

886

4,818

△5,666

198,581

331

936

929,285

Changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額

Dividends of surplus

剰余金の配当

△4,948

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益

18,462

Purchase of treasury shares

自己株式の取得

△7,056

Disposal of treasury shares

自己株式の処分

27

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)

△35,990

597

389

482

△34,522

11

58

△34,451

Total changes of items during the period

当中間期変動額合計

△35,990

597

389

482

△34,522

11

58

△27,968

Balance at the end of current period

当中間期末残高

162,553

1,484

5,207

△5,184

164,059

342

995

901,317

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.