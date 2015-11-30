Shizuoka Bank Ltd.-Financial Results for the 1st half of Fiscal 2015(from April 1,2015 to September 30,2015)

Microsoft Word - H27上目次.doc Financial Results for the 1st half of Fiscal 2015 (from April 1,2015 to September 30,2015)
CONTENTS
Ａ. 中間連結決算情報 Page
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION １．中間連結貸借対照表 1
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
２．中間連結損益計算書及び中間連結包括利益計算書 2
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
３．中間連結株主資本等変動計算書 3
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
４．中間連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 4
CONSOLIDATED INTERM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Ｂ. 中間決算情報
NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION １．中間貸借対照表 5
NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
２．中間損益計算書 6
NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME
３．中間株主資本等変動計算書···························································································· 7・8 NON-CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
A．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 中間連結決算情報
１．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS 中間連結貸借対照表
Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）
As of March 31,2015
As of
September 30,2015
ASSETS:
（資産の部）
644,276
996,257
Cash and due from banks
現金預け金
Call loans and bills bought
コールローン及び買入手形
291,126
303,299
Monetary claims bought
買入金銭債権
44,816
40,237
Trading assets
特定取引資産
39,824
39,194
Money held in trust
金銭の信託
3,100
3,100
Securities
有価証券
2,596,855
1,948,692
Loans and bills discounted
貸出金
7,367,972
7,402,920
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
7,923
14,726
Lease receivables and investment assets
リース債権及びリース投資資産
50,273
51,639
Other assets
その他資産
70,182
66,686
Tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産
74,328
72,797
Intangible fixed assets
無形固定資産
18,380
20,698
Net defined benefit asset
退職給付に係る資産
6,019
7,131
Deferred tax assets
繰延税金資産
1,543
1,620
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾見返
69,502
70,835
Allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金
△52,637
△52,831
Allowance for investment loss
投資損失引当金
△75
△74
Total assets
資産の部合計
11,233,412
10,986,932
LIABILITIES:
（負債の部）
8,680,664
8,765,974
Deposits
預金
Negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金
511,241
434,351
Call money and bills sold
コールマネー及び売渡手形
125,577
123,409
Payables under securities lending transactions
債券貸借取引受入担保金
423,020
250,879
Trading liabilities
特定取引負債
25,877
24,284
Borrowed money
借用金
171,561
163,193
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
193
222
Bonds payable
社債
10,000
―
Bonds with subscription rights to shares
新株予約権付社債
60,085
59,980
Other liabilities
その他負債
138,439
121,338
Net defined benefit liability
退職給付に係る負債
21,841
21,572
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
役員退職慰労引当金
192
192
Provision for reimbursement of deposits
睡眠預金払戻損失引当金
527
405
Provision for contingent loss
偶発損失引当金
2,243
1,961
Provison for point card certificates
ポイント引当金
256
344
Reserves under special laws
特別法上の引当金
11
11
Deferred tax liabilities
繰延税金負債
62,890
46,658
Acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾
69,502
70,835
Total liabilities
負債の部合計
10,304,127
10,085,614
NET ASSETS:
（純資産の部）
90,845
90,845
Capital stock
資本金
Capital surplus
資本剰余金
54,884
54,884
Retained earnings
利益剰余金
631,218
644,731
Treasury shares
自己株式
△47,512
△54,542
Total shareholders' equity
株主資本合計
729,435
735,919
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
198,543
162,553
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
886
1,484
Foreign currency translation adjustment
為替換算調整勘定
4,818
5,207
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整累計額
△5,666
△5,184
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益累計額合計
198,581
164,059
Subscription rights to shares
新株予約権
331
342
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主持分
936
995
Total net assets
純資産の部合計
929,285
901,317
Total liabilities and net assets
負債及び純資産の部合計
11,233,412
10,986,932
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
２．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
中間連結損益計算書及び中間連結包括利益計算書
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME 中間連結損益計算書
Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）
First half of FY 2014
First half of
FY 2015
Ordinary income (KEIJO SHUEKI)
Interest income
(Interest on loans and discounts) (Interest and dividends on securities) Trust fees
Fees and commissions Trading income
Other ordinary income Other income
Ordinary expenses (KEIJO HIYO)
Interest expenses (Interest on deposits)
Fees and commissions payments Other ordinary expenses
General and administrative expenses
Other expenses
経常収益
資金運用収益
（うち貸出金利息）
（うち有価証券利息配当金） 信託報酬
役務取引等収益 特定取引収益 その他業務収益 その他経常収益
経常費用 資金調達費用
（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用 その他業務費用 営業経費 その他経常費用
112,593
62,682
( 45,775)
( 15,330)
―
27,213
993
13,569
8,134
75,604
4,352
( 2,391)
13,322
496
45,687
11,745
120,742
67,144
( 45,719)
( 19,563)
0
28,908
1,337
16,959
6,392
88,895
4,844
( 2,749)
14,075
9,706
44,473
15,795
Ordinary profit (KEIJO RIEKI)
経常利益
36,989
31,846
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets Gain on bargain purchase
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets Impairment loss
特別利益 固定資産処分益 負ののれん発生益
特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失
2,283
28
2,255
145
134
11
20
20
―
105
92
13
Income before income taxes and others
税金等調整前中間純利益
39,127
31,761
Income taxes-current
Income taxes-deferred
法人税、住民税及び事業税 法人税等調整額
13,592
1,291
13,257
14
Total income taxes
法人税等合計
14,883
13,272
Profit
中間純利益
24,243
18,489
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
非支配株主に帰属する中間純利益
8
27
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する中間純利益
24,235
18,462
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 中間連結包括利益計算書
Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）
First half of FY 2014
First half of
FY 2015
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method
中間純利益
24,243
18,489
その他の包括利益
26,448
△34,488
その他有価証券評価差額金
23,704
△36,134
繰延ヘッジ損益
219
537
為替換算調整勘定
1,552
406
退職給付に係る調整額
597
482
持分法適用会社に対する持分相当額
373
219
Comprehensive income
中間包括利益
50,692
△15,999
Comprehensive income attributable to:
（内訳）
50,630
△16,060
Owners of the parent
親会社株主に係る中間包括利益
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主に係る中間包括利益
61
61
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
３．CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
中間連結株主資本等変動計算書
前中間連結会計期間(自 平成26年４月１日 至 平成26年９月30日)
First half of FY2014 Millions of Yen(金額単位：百万円）
Shareholders' equity
株主資本
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
資本金
資本剰余金
利益剰余金
自己株式
株主資本合計
Balance at the beginning of current period
当期首残高
90,845
54,884
590,414
△36,260
699,883
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
会計方針の変更による 累積的影響額
853
853
Restated balance
会計方針の変更を反映し た当期首残高
90,845
54,884
591,267
△36,260
700,736
Changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額
Dividends of surplus
剰余金の配当
△5,028
△5,028
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益
24,235
24,235
Purchase of treasury shares
自己株式の取得
△11,344
△11,344
Disposal of treasury shares
自己株式の処分
△15
130
114
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)
Total changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額合計
―
―
19,192
△11,214
7,977
Balance at the end of current period
当中間期末残高
90,845
54,884
610,459
△47,475
708,714
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Non- controlling interests
Total net assets
その他の包括利益累計額
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
その他有価証券
繰延ヘッジ
為替換算
退職給付に係る
その他の包括利益
新株予約権
非支配
純資産合計
評価差額金
損益
調整勘定
調整累計額
累計額合計
株主持分
Balance at the beginning of current period
当期首残高
120,408
△177
△491
△8,748
110,991
345
5,483
816,703
Cumulative effects of changes in
会計方針の変更による
853
accounting policies
累積的影響額
Restated balance
会計方針の変更を反映し た当期首残高
120,408
△177
△491
△8,748
110,991
345
5,483
817,557
Changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額
Dividends of surplus
剰余金の配当
△5,028
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益
24,235
Purchase of treasury shares
自己株式の取得
△11,344
Disposal of treasury shares
自己株式の処分
114
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)
23,703
217
1,875
597
26,394
△64
△4,620
21,709
Total changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額合計
23,703
217
1,875
597
26,394
△64
△4,620
29,687
Balance at the end of current period
当中間期末残高
144,111
40
1,384
△8,150
137,386
281
862
847,244
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
当中間連結会計期間(自 平成27年４月１日 至 平成27年９月30日)
First half of FY2015 Millions of Yen(金額単位：百万円）
Shareholders' equity
株主資本
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
資本金
資本剰余金
利益剰余金
自己株式
株主資本合計
Balance at the beginning of current period
当期首残高
90,845
54,884
631,218
△47,512
729,435
Changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額
Dividends of surplus
剰余金の配当
△4,948
△4,948
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益
18,462
18,462
Purchase of treasury shares
自己株式の取得
△7,056
△7,056
Disposal of treasury shares
自己株式の処分
0
26
27
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)
Total changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額合計
―
0
13,513
△7,029
6,483
Balance at the end of current period
当中間期末残高
90,845
54,884
644,731
△54,542
735,919
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Non- controlling interests
Total net assets
その他の包括利益累計額
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
その他有価証券 評価差額金
繰延ヘッジ 損益
為替換算 調整勘定
退職給付に係る 調整累計額
その他の包括利益 累計額合計
新株予約権
非支配 株主持分
純資産合計
Balance at the beginning of current period
当期首残高
198,543
886
4,818
△5,666
198,581
331
936
929,285
Changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額
Dividends of surplus
剰余金の配当
△4,948
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する 中間純利益
18,462
Purchase of treasury shares
自己株式の取得
△7,056
Disposal of treasury shares
自己株式の処分
27
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
株主資本以外の項目の 当中間期変動額（純額)
△35,990
597
389
482
△34,522
11
58
△34,451
Total changes of items during the period
当中間期変動額合計
△35,990
597
389
482
△34,522
11
58
△27,968
Balance at the end of current period
当中間期末残高
162,553
1,484
5,207
△5,184
164,059
342
995
901,317
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
