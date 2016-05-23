Shizuoka Bank Ltd.-Financial Results for Fiscal 2015(from April 1,2015 to March 31,2016)

Microsoft Word - H27逶ｮ谺｡.doc Financial Results for Fiscal 2015 (from April 1,2015 to March 31,2016) CONTENTS
䌁㪅 ㅪ⚿▚ᖱႎ Page CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
䋱䋮ㅪ⚿⾉୫ኻᾖ 㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㪈
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
䋲䋮ㅪ⚿៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ䈶ㅪ⚿൮⋉⸘▚ᦠ㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭 㪉
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
䋳䋮ㅪ⚿ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ╬ᄌേ⸘▚ᦠ 㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭 㪊
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
䋴䋮ㅪ⚿䉨䊞䉾䉲䊠䊶䊐䊨䊷⸘▚ᦠ㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭 㪋
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
䋵䋮ㅪ⚿䈱▸࿐䈮㑐䈜䉎㗄䇮ᜬಽᴺ䈱ㆡ↪䈮㑐䈜䉎㗄╬ 㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭 㪌
THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTING AND APPLICATION OF THE EQUITY METHOD
䌂. න▚ᖱႎ NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
䋱䋮⾉୫ኻᾖ 㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭 㪍
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
䋲䋮៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ 㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭 㪎
NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
䋳䋮ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ╬ᄌേ⸘▚ᦠ 㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭㫭 㪏䊶㪐
NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. www.shizuokabank.co.jp/ www.shizuokabank.co.jp/
A䋮CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ㅪ⚿▚ᖱႎ
䋱䋮CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ㅪ⚿⾉୫ኻᾖ
Millions of Yen 㩿㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
As of March 31,2015
As of
March 31,2016
ASSETS:
䋨⾗↥䈱ㇱ䋩
644,276
578,327
Cash and due from banks
㊄㗍䈔㊄
Call loans and bills bought
䉮䊷䊦䊨䊷䊮䈶⾈ᚻᒻ
291,126
369,194
Monetary claims bought
⾈㊄㌛ௌᮭ
44,816
40,285
Trading assets
․ቯขᒁ⾗↥
39,824
33,799
Money held in trust
㊄㌛䈱ା⸤
3,100
3,200
Securities
ଔ⸽
2,596,855
2,181,076
Loans and bills discounted
⾉㊄
7,367,972
7,643,361
Foreign exchanges
ᄖ࿖ὑᦧ
7,923
7,608
Lease receivables and investment assets
䊥䊷䉴ௌᮭ䈶䊥䊷䉴ᛩ⾗⾗↥
50,273
56,333
Other assets
䈠䈱ઁ⾗↥
70,182
74,555
Tangible fixed assets
ᒻ࿕ቯ⾗↥
74,328
71,994
Intangible fixed assets
ήᒻ࿕ቯ⾗↥
18,380
23,318
Net defined benefit asset
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⾗↥
6,019
11,011
Deferred tax assets
➅ᑧ⒢㊄⾗↥
1,543
1,985
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
ᡰᛄᛚ⻌
69,502
69,806
Allowance for loan losses
⾉ୟᒁᒰ㊄
ٌ52,637
ٌ48,556
Allowance for investment loss
ᛩ⾗៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄
ٌ75
ٌ54
Total assets
⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘
11,233,412
11,117,249
LIABILITIES:
䋨⽶ௌ䈱ㇱ䋩
8,680,664
8,949,700
Deposits
㗍㊄
Negotiable certificates of deposit
⼑ᷰᕈ㗍㊄
511,241
173,270
Call money and bills sold
䉮䊷䊦䊙䊈䊷䈶ᄁᷰᚻᒻ
125,577
223,394
Payables under repurchase agreements
ᄁవൊቯ
Ɇ
48,416
Payables under securities lending transactions
ௌ⾉୫ขᒁฃᜂ㊄
423,020
310,984
Trading liabilities
․ቯขᒁ⽶ௌ
25,877
23,219
Borrowed money
୫↪㊄
171,561
154,904
Foreign exchanges
ᄖ࿖ὑᦧ
193
140
Bonds payable
␠ௌ
10,000
㧙
Bonds with subscription rights to shares
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭઃ␠ௌ
60,085
56,340
Borrowed money from trust account
ା⸤ൊቯ୫
Ɇ
3
Other liabilities
䈠䈱ઁ⽶ௌ
138,439
115,021
Net defined benefit liability
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⽶ௌ
21,841
21,676
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
ᓎຬㅌ⡯ᘨഭᒁᒰ㊄
192
238
Provision for reimbursement of deposits
⌧⌁㗍㊄ᛄᚯ៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄
527
333
Provision for contingent loss
⊒៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄
2,243
1,730
Provison for point card certificates
䊘䉟䊮䊃ᒁᒰ㊄
256
305
Reserves under special laws
․ᴺ䈱ᒁᒰ㊄
11
11
Deferred tax liabilities
➅ᑧ⒢㊄⽶ௌ
62,890
45,390
Acceptances and guarantees
ᡰᛄᛚ⻌
69,502
69,806
Total liabilities
⽶ௌ䈱ㇱว⸘
10,304,127
10,194,888
NET ASSETS:
䋨⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱ䋩
90,845
90,845
Capital stock
⾗ᧄ㊄
Capital surplus
⾗ᧄ㊄
54,884
54,884
Retained earnings
⋉㊄
631,218
668,039
Treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ
ٌ47,512
ٌ54,559
Total shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘
729,435
759,209
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
198,543
162,340
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳៊⋉
886
2,187
Foreign currency translation adjustment
ὑᦧ឵▚⺞ᢛൊቯ
4,818
152
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵
ٌ5,666
ٌ2,990
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉⚥⸘㗵ว⸘
198,581
161,690
Subscription rights to shares
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ
331
367
Non-controlling interests
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥᜬಽ
936
1,092
Total net assets
⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘
929,285
922,360
Total liabilities and net assets
⽶ௌ䈶⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘
11,233,412
11,117,249
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
䋭 㪈 䋭
䋲䋮CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
ㅪ⚿៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ䈶ㅪ⚿൮⋉⸘▚ᦠ
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ㅪ⚿៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ
Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
FY2014
FY2015
Ordinary income (KEIJO SHUEKI)
Interest income
(Interest on loans and discounts) (Interest and dividends on securities) Trust fees
Fees and commissions Trading income
Other ordinary income Other income
Ordinary expenses (KEIJO HIYO)
Interest expenses (Interest on deposits)
Fees and commissions payments Other ordinary expenses
General and administrative expenses
Other expenses
⚻Ᏹ⋉
⾗㊄ㆇ↪⋉ 䋨䈉䈤⾉㊄ᕷ䋩 䋨䈉䈤ଔ⸽ᕷ㈩ᒰ㊄䋩
ା⸤ႎ㈽ ᓎോขᒁ╬⋉
․ቯขᒁ⋉ 䈠䈱ઁᬺോ⋉ 䈠䈱ઁ⚻Ᏹ⋉
⚻Ᏹ⾌↪
⾗㊄⺞㆐⾌↪ 䋨䈉䈤㗍㊄ᕷ䋩 ᓎോขᒁ╬⾌↪ 䈠䈱ઁᬺോ⾌↪ ༡ᬺ⚻⾌ 䈠䈱ઁ⚻Ᏹ⾌↪
211,585
123,698
( 91,732)
( 28,701)
1
55,589
2,450
16,093
13,752
136,455
8,807
( 4,940)
27,050
2,519
90,928
7,148
223,613
125,089
( 92,939)
( 28,372)
1
58,668
3,282
23,631
12,940
150,843
10,611
( 5,537)
29,312
10,948
88,691
11,279
Ordinary profit (KEIJO RIEKI)
⚻Ᏹ⋉
75,130
72,769
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets Gain on bargain purchase
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets Impairment loss
․⋉
࿕ቯ⾗↥ಣಽ⋉
⽶䈱䈱䉏䉖⊒↢⋉
․៊ᄬ
࿕ቯ⾗↥ಣಽ៊
ᷫ៊៊ᄬ
2,555
299
2,255
1,246
1,235
11
99
99
Ɇ
221
208
13
Profit before income taxes
⒢㊄╬⺞ᢛ೨ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
76,438
72,647
Income taxes-current
Income taxes-deferred
ᴺੱ⒢䇮᳃⒢䈶ᬺ⒢
ᴺੱ⒢╬⺞ᢛ㗵
22,647
3,817
22,798
1,895
Total income taxes
ᴺੱ⒢╬ว⸘
26,464
24,694
Profit
ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
49,973
47,953
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
30
43
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
49,943
47,909
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ㅪ⚿൮⋉⸘▚ᦠ
Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
FY2014
FY2015
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method
ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
49,973
47,953
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉
87,696
ٌ36,777
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
78,093
ٌ36,500
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳៊⋉
1,014
1,155
ὑᦧ឵▚⺞ᢛൊቯ
4,486
ٌ4,210
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⺞ᢛ㗵
3,081
2,676
ᜬಽᴺㆡ↪ળ␠䈮ኻ䈜䉎ᜬಽ⋧ᒰ㗵
1,019
100
Comprehensive income
൮⋉
137,669
11,175
Comprehensive income attributable to:
䋨ౝ⸶䋩
137,534
11,018
Owners of the parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮ଥ䉎൮⋉
Non-controlling interests
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ䈮ଥ䉎൮⋉
135
157
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
䋭 㪉 䋭
䋳䋮CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS ㅪ⚿ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ╬ᄌേ⸘▚ᦠ
೨ㅪ⚿ળ⸘ᐕᐲ㩿⥄ ᐔᚑ㪉㪍ᐕ䋴䋱ᣣ ⥋ ᐔᚑ㪉㪎ᐕ䋳㪊㪈ᣣ㪀
FY2014 Ended Mar.31,2015 Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
Shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
⾗ᧄ㊄
⾗ᧄ㊄
⋉㊄
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪌㪐㪇㪃㪋㪈㪋
䂦 㪊㪍㪃㪉㪍㪇
㪍㪐㪐㪃㪏㪏㪊
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
ળ⸘ᣇ㊎䈱ᄌᦝ䈮䉋䉎
⚥Ⓧ⊛ᓇ㗀㗵
㪏㪌㪊
㪏㪌㪊
Restated balance
ળ⸘ᣇ㊎䈱ᄌᦝ䉕ᤋ䈚 䈢ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪌㪐㪈㪃㪉㪍㪎
䂦 㪊㪍㪃㪉㪍㪇
㪎㪇㪇㪃㪎㪊㪍
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦 㪐㪃㪐㪎㪎
䂦 㪐㪃㪐㪎㪎
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪋㪐㪃㪐㪋㪊
㪋㪐㪃㪐㪋㪊
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦 㪈㪈㪃㪊㪏㪉
䂦 㪈㪈㪃㪊㪏㪉
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
䂦 㪈㪌
㪈㪊㪇
㪈㪈㪋
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
㵪
㵪
㪊㪐㪃㪐㪌㪇
䂦 㪈㪈㪃㪉㪌㪈
㪉㪏㪃㪍㪐㪏
Balance at end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪍㪊㪈㪃㪉㪈㪏
䂦 㪋㪎㪃㪌㪈㪉
㪎㪉㪐㪃㪋㪊㪌
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Non- controlling interests
Total net assets
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉⚥⸘㗵
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽
⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳
៊⋉
ὑᦧ឵▚
⺞ᢛൊቯ
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎
⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉
⚥⸘㗵ว⸘
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ ᜬಽ
⚐⾗↥ว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪈㪉㪇㪃㪋㪇㪏
䂦 㪈㪎㪎
䂦 㪋㪐㪈
䂦 㪏㪃㪎㪋㪏
㪈㪈㪇㪃㪐㪐㪈
㪊㪋㪌
㪌㪃㪋㪏㪊
㪏㪈㪍㪃㪎㪇㪊
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
ળ⸘ᣇ㊎䈱ᄌᦝ䈮䉋䉎
⚥Ⓧ⊛ᓇ㗀㗵
㪏㪌㪊
Restated balance
ળ⸘ᣇ㊎䈱ᄌᦝ䉕ᤋ䈚 䈢ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪈㪉㪇㪃㪋㪇㪏
䂦 㪈㪎㪎
䂦 㪋㪐㪈
䂦 㪏㪃㪎㪋㪏
㪈㪈㪇㪃㪐㪐㪈
㪊㪋㪌
㪌㪃㪋㪏㪊
㪏㪈㪎㪃㪌㪌㪎
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦 㪐㪃㪐㪎㪎
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪋㪐㪃㪐㪋㪊
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦 㪈㪈㪃㪊㪏㪉
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
㪈㪈㪋
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
㪎㪏㪃㪈㪊㪌
㪈㪃㪇㪍㪊
㪌㪃㪊㪇㪐
㪊㪃㪇㪏㪈
㪏㪎㪃㪌㪐㪇
䂦 㪈㪋
䂦 㪋㪃㪌㪋㪍
㪏㪊㪃㪇㪉㪐
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
㪎㪏㪃㪈㪊㪌
㪈㪃㪇㪍㪊
㪌㪃㪊㪇㪐
㪊㪃㪇㪏㪈
㪏㪎㪃㪌㪐㪇
䂦 㪈㪋
䂦 㪋㪃㪌㪋㪍
㪈㪈㪈㪃㪎㪉㪏
Balance at end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪋㪊
㪏㪏㪍
㪋㪃㪏㪈㪏
䂦 㪌㪃㪍㪍㪍
㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪏㪈
㪊㪊㪈
㪐㪊㪍
㪐㪉㪐㪃㪉㪏㪌
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
ᒰㅪ⚿ળ⸘ᐕᐲ㩿⥄ ᐔᚑ㪉㪎ᐕ䋴䋱ᣣ ⥋ ᐔᚑ㪉㪏ᐕ䋳㪊㪈ᣣ㪀
FY2015 Ended Mar.31,2016 Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
Shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
⾗ᧄ㊄
⾗ᧄ㊄
⋉㊄
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪍㪊㪈㪃㪉㪈㪏
䂦 㪋㪎㪃㪌㪈㪉
㪎㪉㪐㪃㪋㪊㪌
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦 㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍
䂦 㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐
㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦 㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇
䂦 㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
䂦 㪇
㪊㪉
㪊㪉
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
㵪
㵪
㪊㪍㪃㪏㪉㪈
䂦 㪎㪃㪇㪋㪎
㪉㪐㪃㪎㪎㪋
Balance at end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪍㪍㪏㪃㪇㪊㪐
䂦 㪌㪋㪃㪌㪌㪐
㪎㪌㪐㪃㪉㪇㪐
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Non- controlling interests
Total net assets
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉⚥⸘㗵
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽
⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳
៊⋉
ὑᦧ឵▚
⺞ᢛൊቯ
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎
⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉
⚥⸘㗵ว⸘
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ ᜬಽ
⚐⾗↥ว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪋㪊
㪏㪏㪍
㪋㪃㪏㪈㪏
䂦 㪌㪃㪍㪍㪍
㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪏㪈
㪊㪊㪈
㪐㪊㪍
㪐㪉㪐㪃㪉㪏㪌
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦 㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦 㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
㪊㪉
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
䂦 㪊㪍㪃㪉㪇㪊
㪈㪃㪊㪇㪇
䂦 㪋㪃㪍㪍㪌
㪉㪃㪍㪎㪍
䂦 㪊㪍㪃㪏㪐㪈
㪊㪍
㪈㪌㪌
䂦 㪊㪍㪃㪍㪐㪐
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
䂦 㪊㪍㪃㪉㪇㪊
㪈㪃㪊㪇㪇
䂦 㪋㪃㪍㪍㪌
㪉㪃㪍㪎㪍
䂦 㪊㪍㪃㪏㪐㪈
㪊㪍
㪈㪌㪌
䂦 㪍㪃㪐㪉㪋
Balance at end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪈㪍㪉㪃㪊㪋㪇
㪉㪃㪈㪏㪎
㪈㪌㪉
䂦 㪉㪃㪐㪐㪇
㪈㪍㪈㪃㪍㪐㪇
㪊㪍㪎
㪈㪃㪇㪐㪉
㪐㪉㪉㪃㪊㪍㪇
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
䋭 㪊 䋭
Shizuoka Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2016 06:35:07 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
- ロイターをフォローする
おすすめ記事
情報
編集長のおすすめ
注目のキーワード
注目の商品
ＦＲＢも悩む｢トランプ占い｣
トランプ相場は政策待ちの時間帯に入っており、利上げ加速を前提に動くことはリスクを伴うとＳＭＢＣフレンド証の岩下真理氏は指摘。 記事の全文
為替動かした人物トップ10
２０１６年のドル円相場に影響を与えた人物トップ１０の１位はトランプ氏で異論はないだろうと三菱ＵＦＪＭＳ証券の植野大作氏は指摘。 記事の全文