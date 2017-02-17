Shizuoka Bank Ltd.-Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of Fiscal 2016(from April 1,2016 to December 31,2016)

Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of Fiscal 2016 (from April 1,2016 to December 31,2016)
四半期連結決算情報 Page
THIRD QUARTER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION １．四半期連結貸借対照表 1
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS
２．四半期連結損益計算書及び四半期連結包括利益計算書 2
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. www.shizuokabank.co.jp/ www.shizuokabank.co.jp/
THIRD QUARTER CONSOLIDATED FINANSIAL INFORMATION 四半期連結決算情報
１．CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS 四半期連結貸借対照表
Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）
As of March 31,2016
As of
December 31, 2016
ASSETS:
（資産の部）
578,327
726,854
Cash and due from banks
現金預け金
Call loans and bills bought
コールローン及び買入手形
369,194
521,737
Monetary claims bought
買入金銭債権
40,285
42,974
Trading assets
特定取引資産
33,799
37,384
Money held in trust
金銭の信託
3,200
3,200
Securities
有価証券
2,181,076
1,998,528
Loans and bills discounted
貸出金
7,643,361
7,913,239
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
7,608
6,396
Lease receivables and investment assets
リース債権及びリース投資資産
56,333
60,247
Other assets
その他資産
74,555
446,419
Tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産
71,994
75,925
Intangible fixed assets
無形固定資産
23,318
28,909
Net defined benefit asset
退職給付に係る資産
11,011
12,804
Deferred tax assets
繰延税金資産
1,985
2,007
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾見返
69,806
89,616
Allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金
△48,556
△49,770
Allowance for investment loss
投資損失引当金
△54
△53
Total assets
資産の部合計
11,117,249
11,916,421
LIABILITIES:
（負債の部）
8,949,700
9,377,051
Deposits
預金
Negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金
173,270
175,215
Call money and bills sold
コールマネー及び売渡手形
223,394
160,568
Payables under repurchase agreements
売現先勘定
48,416
207,899
Payables under securities lending transactions
債券貸借取引受入担保金
310,984
446,729
Trading liabilities
特定取引負債
23,219
23,366
Borrowed money
借用金
154,904
251,286
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
140
421
Bonds with subscription rights to shares
新株予約権付社債
56,340
58,245
Borrowed money from trust account
信託勘定借
3
160
Other liabilities
その他負債
115,021
124,631
Net defined benefit liability
退職給付に係る負債
21,676
21,308
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
役員退職慰労引当金
238
249
Provision for reimbursement of deposits
睡眠預金払戻損失引当金
333
133
Provision for contingent loss
偶発損失引当金
1,730
1,794
Provison for point card certificates
ポイント引当金
305
451
Reserve under special laws
特別法上の引当金
11
11
Deferred tax liabilities
繰延税金負債
45,390
45,480
Acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾
69,806
89,616
Total liabilities
負債の部合計
10,194,888
10,984,622
NET ASSETS:
（純資産の部）
90,845
90,845
Capital stock
資本金
Capital surplus
資本剰余金
54,884
54,884
Retained earnings
利益剰余金
668,039
677,299
Treasury shares
自己株式
△54,559
△63,070
Total shareholders' equity
株主資本合計
759,209
759,958
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
162,340
167,560
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
繰延ヘッジ損益
2,187
1,856
Foreign currency translation adjustment
為替換算調整勘定
152
2,777
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整累計額
△2,990
△1,857
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益累計額合計
161,690
170,337
Subscription rights to shares
新株予約権
367
398
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主持分
1,092
1,104
Total net assets
純資産の部合計
922,360
931,798
Total liabilities and net assets
負債及び純資産の部合計
11,117,249
11,916,421
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
２．CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
四半期連結損益計算書及び四半期連結包括利益計算書
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME 四半期連結損益計算書
Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）
3ｒｄ Quarter of
FY 2015
3ｒｄ Quarter of
FY 2016
Ordinary income (KEIJO SHUEKI)
Interest income
(Interest on loans and discounts) (Interest and dividends on securities) Trust fees
Fees and commissions Trading income
Other ordinary income Other income
Ordinary expenses (KEIJO HIYO)
Interest expenses (Interest on deposits)
Fees and commissions payments Trading expenses
Other ordinary expenses
General and administrative expenses Other expenses
経常収益
資金運用収益
（うち貸出金利息）
（うち有価証券利息配当金） 信託報酬
役務取引等収益 特定取引収益 その他業務収益 その他経常収益
経常費用 資金調達費用
（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用 特定取引費用 その他業務費用 営業経費 その他経常費用
176,526
100,845
( 69,269)
( 28,737)
0
43,452
2,254
20,469
9,504
116,120
7,557
( 4,110)
21,383
―
10,203
66,352
10,623
183,656
97,236
( 71,377)
( 22,682)
1
44,939
2,079
18,384
21,015
147,794
10,962
( 5,021)
23,508
201
25,816
66,964
20,339
Ordinary profit (KEIJO RIEKI)
経常利益
60,406
35,862
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
Impairment loss
特別利益 固定資産処分益
特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失
97
97
155
142
13
0
0
125
125
―
Profit before income taxes
税金等調整前四半期純利益
60,347
35,737
Income taxes-current
Income taxes-deferred
法人税、住民税及び事業税 法人税等調整額
20,042
△746
13,460
710
Total income taxes
法人税等合計
19,296
14,171
Profit
四半期純利益
41,051
21,566
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益
33
27
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益
41,017
21,539
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
四半期連結包括利益計算書
Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）
3ｒｄ Quarter of
FY 2015
3ｒｄ Quarter of
FY 2016
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method
四半期純利益
41,051
21,566
その他の包括利益
△11,472
8,633
その他有価証券評価差額金
△13,331
5,263
繰延ヘッジ損益
350
△116
為替換算調整勘定
695
2,372
退職給付に係る調整額
723
1,132
持分法適用会社に対する持分相当額
90
△17
Comprehensive income
四半期包括利益
29,578
30,200
Comprehensive income attributable to:
（内訳）
29,439
30,185
Owners of parent
親会社株主に係る四半期包括利益
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主に係る四半期包括利益
139
14
Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.
Shizuoka Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2017 06:22:16 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
- ロイターをフォローする
編集長のおすすめ
注目のキーワード
トランプ時代、日本の重責
過去４０年余りを振り返り、日本の安全保障を巡る国際情勢がこれほどまで不安定さを増したことはなかったと加藤隆俊元財務官は指摘。 記事の全文
トランプ離れが招く円高
米議会の離反でトランプ政権が再び｢外弁慶｣化すれば、米景気減速懸念と合わさって円高が進みかねないと大和証券の亀岡裕次氏は分析。 記事の全文