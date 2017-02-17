Shizuoka Bank Ltd.-Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of Fiscal 2016(from April 1,2016 to December 31,2016)

Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of Fiscal 2016 (from April 1,2016 to December 31,2016)

四半期連結決算情報 Page

THIRD QUARTER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION １．四半期連結貸借対照表 1

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS

２．四半期連結損益計算書及び四半期連結包括利益計算書 2

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. www.shizuokabank.co.jp/ www.shizuokabank.co.jp/

THIRD QUARTER CONSOLIDATED FINANSIAL INFORMATION 四半期連結決算情報

１．CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS 四半期連結貸借対照表

Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）

As of March 31,2016

As of

December 31, 2016

ASSETS:

（資産の部）

578,327

726,854

Cash and due from banks

現金預け金

Call loans and bills bought

コールローン及び買入手形

369,194

521,737

Monetary claims bought

買入金銭債権

40,285

42,974

Trading assets

特定取引資産

33,799

37,384

Money held in trust

金銭の信託

3,200

3,200

Securities

有価証券

2,181,076

1,998,528

Loans and bills discounted

貸出金

7,643,361

7,913,239

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

7,608

6,396

Lease receivables and investment assets

リース債権及びリース投資資産

56,333

60,247

Other assets

その他資産

74,555

446,419

Tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産

71,994

75,925

Intangible fixed assets

無形固定資産

23,318

28,909

Net defined benefit asset

退職給付に係る資産

11,011

12,804

Deferred tax assets

繰延税金資産

1,985

2,007

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾見返

69,806

89,616

Allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金

△48,556

△49,770

Allowance for investment loss

投資損失引当金

△54

△53

Total assets

資産の部合計

11,117,249

11,916,421

LIABILITIES:

（負債の部）

8,949,700

9,377,051

Deposits

預金

Negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金

173,270

175,215

Call money and bills sold

コールマネー及び売渡手形

223,394

160,568

Payables under repurchase agreements

売現先勘定

48,416

207,899

Payables under securities lending transactions

債券貸借取引受入担保金

310,984

446,729

Trading liabilities

特定取引負債

23,219

23,366

Borrowed money

借用金

154,904

251,286

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

140

421

Bonds with subscription rights to shares

新株予約権付社債

56,340

58,245

Borrowed money from trust account

信託勘定借

3

160

Other liabilities

その他負債

115,021

124,631

Net defined benefit liability

退職給付に係る負債

21,676

21,308

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

役員退職慰労引当金

238

249

Provision for reimbursement of deposits

睡眠預金払戻損失引当金

333

133

Provision for contingent loss

偶発損失引当金

1,730

1,794

Provison for point card certificates

ポイント引当金

305

451

Reserve under special laws

特別法上の引当金

11

11

Deferred tax liabilities

繰延税金負債

45,390

45,480

Acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾

69,806

89,616

Total liabilities

負債の部合計

10,194,888

10,984,622

NET ASSETS:

（純資産の部）

90,845

90,845

Capital stock

資本金

Capital surplus

資本剰余金

54,884

54,884

Retained earnings

利益剰余金

668,039

677,299

Treasury shares

自己株式

△54,559

△63,070

Total shareholders' equity

株主資本合計

759,209

759,958

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

162,340

167,560

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

繰延ヘッジ損益

2,187

1,856

Foreign currency translation adjustment

為替換算調整勘定

152

2,777

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整累計額

△2,990

△1,857

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益累計額合計

161,690

170,337

Subscription rights to shares

新株予約権

367

398

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主持分

1,092

1,104

Total net assets

純資産の部合計

922,360

931,798

Total liabilities and net assets

負債及び純資産の部合計

11,117,249

11,916,421

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.

２．CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

四半期連結損益計算書及び四半期連結包括利益計算書

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME 四半期連結損益計算書

Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）

3ｒｄ Quarter of

FY 2015

3ｒｄ Quarter of

FY 2016

Ordinary income (KEIJO SHUEKI)

Interest income

(Interest on loans and discounts) (Interest and dividends on securities) Trust fees

Fees and commissions Trading income

Other ordinary income Other income

Ordinary expenses (KEIJO HIYO)

Interest expenses (Interest on deposits)

Fees and commissions payments Trading expenses

Other ordinary expenses

General and administrative expenses Other expenses

経常収益

資金運用収益

（うち貸出金利息）

（うち有価証券利息配当金） 信託報酬

役務取引等収益 特定取引収益 その他業務収益 その他経常収益

経常費用 資金調達費用

（うち預金利息） 役務取引等費用 特定取引費用 その他業務費用 営業経費 その他経常費用

176,526

100,845

( 69,269)

( 28,737)

0

43,452

2,254

20,469

9,504

116,120

7,557

( 4,110)

21,383

―

10,203

66,352

10,623

183,656

97,236

( 71,377)

( 22,682)

1

44,939

2,079

18,384

21,015

147,794

10,962

( 5,021)

23,508

201

25,816

66,964

20,339

Ordinary profit (KEIJO RIEKI)

経常利益

60,406

35,862

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

Impairment loss

特別利益 固定資産処分益

特別損失 固定資産処分損 減損損失

97

97

155

142

13

0

0

125

125

―

Profit before income taxes

税金等調整前四半期純利益

60,347

35,737

Income taxes-current

Income taxes-deferred

法人税、住民税及び事業税 法人税等調整額

20,042

△746

13,460

710

Total income taxes

法人税等合計

19,296

14,171

Profit

四半期純利益

41,051

21,566

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益

33

27

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益

41,017

21,539

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

四半期連結包括利益計算書

Millions of Yen (金額単位：百万円）

3ｒｄ Quarter of

FY 2015

3ｒｄ Quarter of

FY 2016

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method

四半期純利益

41,051

21,566

その他の包括利益

△11,472

8,633

その他有価証券評価差額金

△13,331

5,263

繰延ヘッジ損益

350

△116

為替換算調整勘定

695

2,372

退職給付に係る調整額

723

1,132

持分法適用会社に対する持分相当額

90

△17

Comprehensive income

四半期包括利益

29,578

30,200

Comprehensive income attributable to:

（内訳）

29,439

30,185

Owners of parent

親会社株主に係る四半期包括利益

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主に係る四半期包括利益

139

14

Note: Figures less than ￥1 million are omitted.

Shizuoka Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2017 06:22:16 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here