Shizuoka Bank Ltd. - Financial Results for Fiscal 2016(from April 1,2016 to March 31,2017)

Financial Results for Fiscal 2016 (from April 1,2016 to March 31,2017) CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTING AND APPLICATION OF THE EQUITY METHOD
䌂. න▚ᖱႎ NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
A䋮CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ㅪ⚿▚ᖱႎ
䋱䋮CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ㅪ⚿⾉୫ኻᾖ
Millions of Yen 㩿㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
As of March 31,2016
As of
March 31,2017
ASSETS:
䋨⾗↥䈱ㇱ䋩
578,327
1,118,843
Cash and due from banks
㊄㗍䈔㊄
Call loans and bills bought
䉮䊷䊦䊨䊷䊮䈶⾈ᚻᒻ
369,194
276,033
Monetary claims bought
⾈㊄㌛ௌᮭ
40,285
39,629
Trading assets
․ቯขᒁ⾗↥
33,799
32,098
Money held in trust
㊄㌛䈱ା⸤
3,200
3,300
Securities
ଔ⸽
2,181,076
1,350,029
Loans and bills discounted
⾉㊄
7,643,361
7,929,665
Foreign exchanges
ᄖ࿖ὑᦧ
7,608
6,717
Lease receivables and investment assets
䊥䊷䉴ௌᮭ䈶䊥䊷䉴ᛩ⾗⾗↥
56,333
61,205
Other assets
䈠䈱ઁ⾗↥
74,555
90,886
Tangible fixed assets
ᒻ࿕ቯ⾗↥
71,994
76,064
Intangible fixed assets
ήᒻ࿕ቯ⾗↥
23,318
31,991
Net defined benefit asset
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⾗↥
11,011
13,438
Deferred tax assets
➅ᑧ⒢㊄⾗↥
1,985
2,071
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
ᡰᛄᛚ⻌
69,806
69,942
Allowance for loan losses
⾉ୟᒁᒰ㊄
ٌ48,556
ٌ47,080
Allowance for investment loss
ᛩ⾗៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄
ٌ54
ٌ53
Total assets
⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘
11,117,249
11,054,783
LIABILITIES:
䋨⽶ௌ䈱ㇱ䋩
8,949,700
9,244,479
Deposits
㗍㊄
Negotiable certificates of deposit
⼑ᷰᕈ㗍㊄
173,270
119,902
Call money and bills sold
䉮䊷䊦䊙䊈䊷䈶ᄁᷰᚻᒻ
223,394
108,400
Payables under repurchase agreements
ᄁవൊቯ
48,416
31,086
Payables under securities lending transactions
ௌ⾉୫ขᒁฃᜂ㊄
310,984
19,298
Trading liabilities
․ቯขᒁ⽶ௌ
23,219
20,129
Borrowed money
୫↪㊄
154,904
277,175
Foreign exchanges
ᄖ࿖ὑᦧ
140
100
Bonds with subscription rights to shares
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭઃ␠ௌ
56,340
56,095
Borrowed money from trust account
ା⸤ൊቯ୫
3
203
Other liabilities
䈠䈱ઁ⽶ௌ
115,021
102,751
Net defined benefit liability
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⽶ௌ
21,676
20,857
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
ᓎຬㅌ⡯ᘨഭᒁᒰ㊄
238
281
Provision for reimbursement of deposits
⌧⌁㗍㊄ᛄᚯ៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄
333
297
Provision for contingent loss
⊒៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄
1,730
1,779
Provison for point card certificates
䊘䉟䊮䊃ᒁᒰ㊄
305
336
Reserves under special laws
․ᴺ䈱ᒁᒰ㊄
11
11
Deferred tax liabilities
➅ᑧ⒢㊄⽶ௌ
45,390
46,934
Acceptances and guarantees
ᡰᛄᛚ⻌
69,806
69,942
Total liabilities
⽶ௌ䈱ㇱว⸘
10,194,888
10,120,064
NET ASSETS:
䋨⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱ䋩
90,845
90,845
Capital stock
⾗ᧄ㊄
Capital surplus
⾗ᧄ㊄
54,884
54,884
Retained earnings
⋉㊄
668,039
664,459
Treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ
ٌ54,559
ٌ42,503
Total shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘
759,209
767,686
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
162,340
165,605
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳៊⋉
2,187
750
Foreign currency translation adjustment
ὑᦧ឵▚⺞ᢛൊቯ
152
198
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵
ٌ2,990
ٌ1,069
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉⚥⸘㗵ว⸘
161,690
165,484
Subscription rights to shares
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ
367
407
Non-controlling interests
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥᜬಽ
1,092
1,140
Total net assets
⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘
922,360
934,719
Total liabilities and net assets
⽶ௌ䈶⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘
11,117,249
11,054,783
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
䋭 㪈 䋭
䋲䋮CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
ㅪ⚿៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ䈶ㅪ⚿൮⋉⸘▚ᦠ
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ㅪ⚿៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ
Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
FY2015
FY2016
Ordinary income (KEIJO SHUEKI)
Interest income
(Interest on loans and discounts) (Interest and dividends on securities) Trust fees
Fees and commissions Trading income
Other ordinary income Other income
Ordinary expenses (KEIJO HIYO)
Interest expenses (Interest on deposits)
Fees and commissions payments Trading expenses
Other ordinary expenses
General and administrative expenses Other expenses
⚻Ᏹ⋉
⾗㊄ㆇ↪⋉ 䋨䈉䈤⾉㊄ᕷ䋩 䋨䈉䈤ଔ⸽ᕷ㈩ᒰ㊄䋩
ା⸤ႎ㈽ ᓎോขᒁ╬⋉
․ቯขᒁ⋉ 䈠䈱ઁᬺോ⋉ 䈠䈱ઁ⚻Ᏹ⋉
⚻Ᏹ⾌↪
⾗㊄⺞㆐⾌↪ 䋨䈉䈤㗍㊄ᕷ䋩 ᓎോขᒁ╬⾌↪
․ቯขᒁ⾌↪ 䈠䈱ઁᬺോ⾌↪ ༡ᬺ⚻⾌ 䈠䈱ઁ⚻Ᏹ⾌↪
223,613
125,089
( 92,939)
( 28,372)
1
58,668
3,282
23,631
12,940
150,843
10,611
( 5,537)
29,312
㧙
10,948
88,691
11,279
249,804
123,005
( 95,298)
( 23,269)
3
60,888
2,992
17,640
45,273
202,748
14,661
( 6,862)
32,246
189
44,007
89,147
22,495
Ordinary profit (KEIJO RIEKI)
⚻Ᏹ⋉
72,769
47,055
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
Impairment loss
․⋉
࿕ቯ⾗↥ಣಽ⋉
․៊ᄬ
࿕ቯ⾗↥ಣಽ៊
ᷫ៊៊ᄬ
99
99
221
208
13
0
0
248
248
㧙
Profit before income taxes
⒢㊄╬⺞ᢛ೨ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
72,647
46,808
Income taxes-current
Income taxes-deferred
ᴺੱ⒢䇮᳃⒢䈶ᬺ⒢
ᴺੱ⒢╬⺞ᢛ㗵
22,798
1,895
16,480
986
Total income taxes
ᴺੱ⒢╬ว⸘
24,694
17,466
Profit
ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
47,953
29,341
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
43
65
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
47,909
29,276
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ㅪ⚿൮⋉⸘▚ᦠ
Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
FY2015
FY2016
Profit
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method
ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
47,953
29,341
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉
ٌ36,777
3,779
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
ٌ36,500
3,510
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳៊⋉
1,155
ٌ1,176
ὑᦧ឵▚⺞ᢛൊቯ
ٌ4,210
123
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⺞ᢛ㗵
2,676
1,920
ᜬಽᴺㆡ↪ળ␠䈮ኻ䈜䉎ᜬಽ⋧ᒰ㗵
100
ٌ598
Comprehensive income
൮⋉
11,175
33,121
Comprehensive income attributable to:
䋨ౝ⸶䋩
11,018
33,071
Owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮ଥ䉎൮⋉
Non-controlling interests
㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ䈮ଥ䉎൮⋉
157
50
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
䋭 㪉 䋭
䋳䋮CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
ㅪ⚿ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ╬ᄌേ⸘▚ᦠ
೨ㅪ⚿ળ⸘ᐕᐲ㩿⥄ ᐔᚑ㪉㪎ᐕ䋴䋱ᣣ ⥋ ᐔᚑ㪉㪏ᐕ䋳㪊㪈ᣣ㪀
FY2015 Ended Mar.31,2016 Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
Shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
⾗ᧄ㊄
⾗ᧄ㊄
⋉㊄
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪍㪊㪈㪃㪉㪈㪏
䂦㪋㪎㪃㪌㪈㪉
㪎㪉㪐㪃㪋㪊㪌
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍
䂦㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐
㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇
䂦㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
䂦 㪇
㪊㪉
㪊㪉
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
㵪
㵪
㪊㪍㪃㪏㪉㪈
䂦㪎㪃㪇㪋㪎
㪉㪐㪃㪎㪎㪋
Balance at end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪍㪍㪏㪃㪇㪊㪐
䂦㪌㪋㪃㪌㪌㪐
㪎㪌㪐㪃㪉㪇㪐
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Non- controlling interests
Total net assets
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉⚥⸘㗵
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽
⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳
៊⋉
ὑᦧ឵▚
⺞ᢛൊቯ
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎
⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉
⚥⸘㗵ว⸘
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ
㕖ᡰ㈩
ᩣਥᜬಽ
⚐⾗↥ว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪋㪊
㪏㪏㪍
㪋㪃㪏㪈㪏
䂦㪌㪃㪍㪍㪍
㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪏㪈
㪊㪊㪈
㪐㪊㪍
㪐㪉㪐㪃㪉㪏㪌
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
㪊㪉
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
䂦㪊㪍㪃㪉㪇㪊
㪈㪃㪊㪇㪇
䂦㪋㪃㪍㪍㪌
㪉㪃㪍㪎㪍
䂦㪊㪍㪃㪏㪐㪈
㪊㪍
㪈㪌㪌
䂦㪊㪍㪃㪍㪐㪐
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
䂦㪊㪍㪃㪉㪇㪊
㪈㪃㪊㪇㪇
䂦㪋㪃㪍㪍㪌
㪉㪃㪍㪎㪍
䂦㪊㪍㪃㪏㪐㪈
㪊㪍
㪈㪌㪌
䂦㪍㪃㪐㪉㪋
Balance at end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪈㪍㪉㪃㪊㪋㪇
㪉㪃㪈㪏㪎
㪈㪌㪉
䂦㪉㪃㪐㪐㪇
㪈㪍㪈㪃㪍㪐㪇
㪊㪍㪎
㪈㪃㪇㪐㪉
㪐㪉㪉㪃㪊㪍㪇
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
ᒰㅪ⚿ળ⸘ᐕᐲ㩿⥄ ᐔᚑ㪉㪏ᐕ䋴䋱ᣣ ⥋ ᐔᚑ㪉㪐ᐕ䋳㪊㪈ᣣ㪀
FY2016 Ended Mar.31,2017 Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න䋺⊖ਁ䋩
Shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
⾗ᧄ㊄
⾗ᧄ㊄
⋉㊄
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪍㪍㪏㪃㪇㪊㪐
䂦㪌㪋㪃㪌㪌㪐
㪎㪌㪐㪃㪉㪇㪐
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦㪈㪉㪃㪉㪎㪌
䂦㪈㪉㪃㪉㪎㪌
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪉㪐㪃㪉㪎㪍
㪉㪐㪃㪉㪎㪍
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦㪏㪃㪌㪊㪊
䂦㪏㪃㪌㪊㪊
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
䂦㪊
㪈㪉
㪏
Retirement of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ᶖළ
䂦㪉㪇㪃㪌㪎㪎
㪉㪇㪃㪌㪎㪎
㵪
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
㵪
㵪
䂦㪊㪃㪌㪏㪇
㪈㪉㪃㪇㪌㪍
㪏㪃㪋㪎㪍
Balance at end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌
㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋
㪍㪍㪋㪃㪋㪌㪐
䂦㪋㪉㪃㪌㪇㪊
㪎㪍㪎㪃㪍㪏㪍
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Subscription rights to shares
Non- controlling interests
Total net assets
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉⚥⸘㗵
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
䈠䈱ઁଔ⸽
⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄
➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳
៊⋉
ὑᦧ឵▚
⺞ᢛൊቯ
ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎
⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵
䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮⋉
⚥⸘㗵ว⸘
ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ
㕖ᡰ㈩
ᩣਥᜬಽ
⚐⾗↥ว⸘
Balance at beginning of current period
ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞
㪈㪍㪉㪃㪊㪋㪇
㪉㪃㪈㪏㪎
㪈㪌㪉
䂦㪉㪃㪐㪐㪇
㪈㪍㪈㪃㪍㪐㪇
㪊㪍㪎
㪈㪃㪇㪐㪉
㪐㪉㪉㪃㪊㪍㪇
Changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵
Dividends of surplus
㊄䈱㈩ᒰ
䂦㪈㪉㪃㪉㪎㪌
Profit attributable to owners of parent
ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐⋉
㪉㪐㪃㪉㪎㪍
Purchase of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ
䂦㪏㪃㪌㪊㪊
Disposal of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ
㪏
Retirement of treasury shares
⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ᶖළ
㵪
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀
㪊㪃㪉㪍㪋
䂦 㪈㪃㪋㪊㪍
㪋㪍
㪈㪃㪐㪉㪇
㪊㪃㪎㪐㪋
㪊㪐
㪋㪏
㪊㪃㪏㪏㪉
Total changes of items during period
ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘
㪊㪃㪉㪍㪋
䂦㪈㪃㪋㪊㪍
㪋㪍
㪈㪃㪐㪉㪇
㪊㪃㪎㪐㪋
㪊㪐
㪋㪏
㪈㪉㪃㪊㪌㪏
Balancethe end of current period
ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞
㪈㪍㪌㪃㪍㪇㪌
㪎㪌㪇
㪈㪐㪏
䂦㪈㪃㪇㪍㪐
㪈㪍㪌㪃㪋㪏㪋
㪋㪇㪎
㪈㪃㪈㪋㪇
㪐㪊㪋㪃㪎㪈㪐
Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.
䋭 㪊 䋭
