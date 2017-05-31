Shizuoka Bank Ltd. - Financial Results for Fiscal 2016(from April 1,2016 to March 31,2017)

Financial Results for Fiscal 2016 (from April 1,2016 to March 31,2017) CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTING AND APPLICATION OF THE EQUITY METHOD

䌂. න૕᳿▚ᖱႎ NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

NON-CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

A䋮CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ㅪ⚿᳿▚ᖱႎ

䋱䋮CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ㅪ⚿⾉୫ኻᾖ⴫

Millions of Yen 㩿㊄㗵න૏䋺⊖ਁ౞䋩

As of March 31,2016

As of

March 31,2017

ASSETS:

䋨⾗↥䈱ㇱ䋩

578,327

1,118,843

Cash and due from banks

⃻㊄㗍䈔㊄

Call loans and bills bought

䉮䊷䊦䊨䊷䊮෸䈶⾈౉ᚻᒻ

369,194

276,033

Monetary claims bought

⾈౉㊄㌛ௌᮭ

40,285

39,629

Trading assets

․ቯขᒁ⾗↥

33,799

32,098

Money held in trust

㊄㌛䈱ା⸤

3,200

3,300

Securities

᦭ଔ⸽೛

2,181,076

1,350,029

Loans and bills discounted

⾉಴㊄

7,643,361

7,929,665

Foreign exchanges

ᄖ࿖ὑᦧ

7,608

6,717

Lease receivables and investment assets

䊥䊷䉴ௌᮭ෸䈶䊥䊷䉴ᛩ⾗⾗↥

56,333

61,205

Other assets

䈠䈱ઁ⾗↥

74,555

90,886

Tangible fixed assets

᦭ᒻ࿕ቯ⾗↥

71,994

76,064

Intangible fixed assets

ήᒻ࿕ቯ⾗↥

23,318

31,991

Net defined benefit asset

ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⾗↥

11,011

13,438

Deferred tax assets

➅ᑧ⒢㊄⾗↥

1,985

2,071

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

ᡰᛄᛚ⻌⷗㄰

69,806

69,942

Allowance for loan losses

⾉ୟᒁᒰ㊄

ٌ48,556

ٌ47,080

Allowance for investment loss

ᛩ⾗៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄

ٌ54

ٌ53

Total assets

⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘

11,117,249

11,054,783

LIABILITIES:

䋨⽶ௌ䈱ㇱ䋩

8,949,700

9,244,479

Deposits

㗍㊄

Negotiable certificates of deposit

⼑ᷰᕈ㗍㊄

173,270

119,902

Call money and bills sold

䉮䊷䊦䊙䊈䊷෸䈶ᄁᷰᚻᒻ

223,394

108,400

Payables under repurchase agreements

ᄁ⃻వൊቯ

48,416

31,086

Payables under securities lending transactions

ௌ೛⾉୫ขᒁฃ౉ᜂ଻㊄

310,984

19,298

Trading liabilities

․ቯขᒁ⽶ௌ

23,219

20,129

Borrowed money

୫↪㊄

154,904

277,175

Foreign exchanges

ᄖ࿖ὑᦧ

140

100

Bonds with subscription rights to shares

ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭઃ␠ௌ

56,340

56,095

Borrowed money from trust account

ା⸤ൊቯ୫

3

203

Other liabilities

䈠䈱ઁ⽶ௌ

115,021

102,751

Net defined benefit liability

ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⽶ௌ

21,676

20,857

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

ᓎຬㅌ⡯ᘨഭᒁᒰ㊄

238

281

Provision for reimbursement of deposits

⌧⌁㗍㊄ᛄᚯ៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄

333

297

Provision for contingent loss

஧⊒៊ᄬᒁᒰ㊄

1,730

1,779

Provison for point card certificates

䊘䉟䊮䊃ᒁᒰ㊄

305

336

Reserves under special laws

․೎ᴺ਄䈱ᒁᒰ㊄

11

11

Deferred tax liabilities

➅ᑧ⒢㊄⽶ௌ

45,390

46,934

Acceptances and guarantees

ᡰᛄᛚ⻌

69,806

69,942

Total liabilities

⽶ௌ䈱ㇱว⸘

10,194,888

10,120,064

NET ASSETS:

䋨⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱ䋩

90,845

90,845

Capital stock

⾗ᧄ㊄

Capital surplus

⾗ᧄ೾૛㊄

54,884

54,884

Retained earnings

೑⋉೾૛㊄

668,039

664,459

Treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ

ٌ54,559

ٌ42,503

Total shareholders' equity

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘

759,209

767,686

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

䈠䈱ઁ᦭ଔ⸽೛⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄

162,340

165,605

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳៊⋉

2,187

750

Foreign currency translation adjustment

ὑᦧ឵▚⺞ᢛൊቯ

152

198

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵

ٌ2,990

ٌ1,069

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮᜝೑⋉⚥⸘㗵ว⸘

161,690

165,484

Subscription rights to shares

ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ

367

407

Non-controlling interests

㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥᜬಽ

1,092

1,140

Total net assets

⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘

922,360

934,719

Total liabilities and net assets

⽶ௌ෸䈶⚐⾗↥䈱ㇱว⸘

11,117,249

11,054,783

Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.

䋲䋮CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

ㅪ⚿៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ෸䈶ㅪ⚿൮᜝೑⋉⸘▚ᦠ

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ㅪ⚿៊⋉⸘▚ᦠ

Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න૏䋺⊖ਁ౞䋩

FY2015

FY2016

Ordinary income (KEIJO SHUEKI)

Interest income

(Interest on loans and discounts) (Interest and dividends on securities) Trust fees

Fees and commissions Trading income

Other ordinary income Other income

Ordinary expenses (KEIJO HIYO)

Interest expenses (Interest on deposits)

Fees and commissions payments Trading expenses

Other ordinary expenses

General and administrative expenses Other expenses

⚻Ᏹ෼⋉

⾗㊄ㆇ↪෼⋉ 䋨䈉䈤⾉಴㊄೑ᕷ䋩 䋨䈉䈤᦭ଔ⸽೛೑ᕷ㈩ᒰ㊄䋩

ା⸤ႎ㈽ ᓎോขᒁ╬෼⋉

․ቯขᒁ෼⋉ 䈠䈱ઁᬺോ෼⋉ 䈠䈱ઁ⚻Ᏹ෼⋉

⚻Ᏹ⾌↪

⾗㊄⺞㆐⾌↪ 䋨䈉䈤㗍㊄೑ᕷ䋩 ᓎോขᒁ╬⾌↪

․ቯขᒁ⾌↪ 䈠䈱ઁᬺോ⾌↪ ༡ᬺ⚻⾌ 䈠䈱ઁ⚻Ᏹ⾌↪

223,613

125,089

( 92,939)

( 28,372)

1

58,668

3,282

23,631

12,940

150,843

10,611

( 5,537)

29,312

㧙

10,948

88,691

11,279

249,804

123,005

( 95,298)

( 23,269)

3

60,888

2,992

17,640

45,273

202,748

14,661

( 6,862)

32,246

189

44,007

89,147

22,495

Ordinary profit (KEIJO RIEKI)

⚻Ᏹ೑⋉

72,769

47,055

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

Impairment loss

․೎೑⋉

࿕ቯ⾗↥ಣಽ⋉

․೎៊ᄬ

࿕ቯ⾗↥ಣಽ៊

ᷫ៊៊ᄬ

99

99

221

208

13

0

0

248

248

㧙

Profit before income taxes

⒢㊄╬⺞ᢛ೨ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

72,647

46,808

Income taxes-current

Income taxes-deferred

ᴺੱ⒢䇮૑᳃⒢෸䈶੐ᬺ⒢

ᴺੱ⒢╬⺞ᢛ㗵

22,798

1,895

16,480

986

Total income taxes

ᴺੱ⒢╬ว⸘

24,694

17,466

Profit

ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

47,953

29,341

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

43

65

Profit attributable to owners of parent

ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

47,909

29,276

Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ㅪ⚿൮᜝೑⋉⸘▚ᦠ

Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න૏䋺⊖ਁ౞䋩

FY2015

FY2016

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

accounted for using equity method

ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

47,953

29,341

䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮᜝೑⋉

ٌ36,777

3,779

䈠䈱ઁ᦭ଔ⸽೛⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄

ٌ36,500

3,510

➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳៊⋉

1,155

ٌ1,176

ὑᦧ឵▚⺞ᢛൊቯ

ٌ4,210

123

ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎⺞ᢛ㗵

2,676

1,920

ᜬಽᴺㆡ↪ળ␠䈮ኻ䈜䉎ᜬಽ⋧ᒰ㗵

100

ٌ598

Comprehensive income

൮᜝೑⋉

11,175

33,121

Comprehensive income attributable to:

䋨ౝ⸶䋩

11,018

33,071

Owners of parent

ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮ଥ䉎൮᜝೑⋉

Non-controlling interests

㕖ᡰ㈩ᩣਥ䈮ଥ䉎൮᜝೑⋉

157

50

Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.

䋳䋮CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

ㅪ⚿ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ╬ᄌേ⸘▚ᦠ

೨ㅪ⚿ળ⸘ᐕᐲ㩿⥄ ᐔᚑ㪉㪎ᐕ䋴᦬䋱ᣣ ⥋ ᐔᚑ㪉㪏ᐕ䋳᦬㪊㪈ᣣ㪀

FY2015 Ended Mar.31,2016 Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න૏䋺⊖ਁ౞䋩

Shareholders' equity

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

⾗ᧄ㊄

⾗ᧄ೾૛㊄

೑⋉೾૛㊄

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘

Balance at beginning of current period

ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞

㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌

㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋

㪍㪊㪈㪃㪉㪈㪏

䂦㪋㪎㪃㪌㪈㪉

㪎㪉㪐㪃㪋㪊㪌

Changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵

Dividends of surplus

೾૛㊄䈱㈩ᒰ

䂦㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍

䂦㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍

Profit attributable to owners of parent

ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐

㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐

Purchase of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ

䂦㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇

䂦㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇

Disposal of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ

䂦 㪇

㪊㪉

㪊㪉

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀

Total changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘

㵪

㵪

㪊㪍㪃㪏㪉㪈

䂦㪎㪃㪇㪋㪎

㪉㪐㪃㪎㪎㪋

Balance at end of current period

ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞

㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌

㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋

㪍㪍㪏㪃㪇㪊㪐

䂦㪌㪋㪃㪌㪌㪐

㪎㪌㪐㪃㪉㪇㪐

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Subscription rights to shares

Non- controlling interests

Total net assets

䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮᜝೑⋉⚥⸘㗵

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

䈠䈱ઁ᦭ଔ⸽೛

⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄

➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳

៊⋉

ὑᦧ឵▚

⺞ᢛൊቯ

ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎

⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵

䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮᜝೑⋉

⚥⸘㗵ว⸘

ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ

㕖ᡰ㈩

ᩣਥᜬಽ

⚐⾗↥ว⸘

Balance at beginning of current period

ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞

㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪋㪊

㪏㪏㪍

㪋㪃㪏㪈㪏

䂦㪌㪃㪍㪍㪍

㪈㪐㪏㪃㪌㪏㪈

㪊㪊㪈

㪐㪊㪍

㪐㪉㪐㪃㪉㪏㪌

Changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵

Dividends of surplus

೾૛㊄䈱㈩ᒰ

䂦㪈㪈㪃㪇㪏㪍

Profit attributable to owners of parent

ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

㪋㪎㪃㪐㪇㪐

Purchase of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ

䂦㪎㪃㪇㪏㪇

Disposal of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ

㪊㪉

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀

䂦㪊㪍㪃㪉㪇㪊

㪈㪃㪊㪇㪇

䂦㪋㪃㪍㪍㪌

㪉㪃㪍㪎㪍

䂦㪊㪍㪃㪏㪐㪈

㪊㪍

㪈㪌㪌

䂦㪊㪍㪃㪍㪐㪐

Total changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘

䂦㪊㪍㪃㪉㪇㪊

㪈㪃㪊㪇㪇

䂦㪋㪃㪍㪍㪌

㪉㪃㪍㪎㪍

䂦㪊㪍㪃㪏㪐㪈

㪊㪍

㪈㪌㪌

䂦㪍㪃㪐㪉㪋

Balance at end of current period

ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞

㪈㪍㪉㪃㪊㪋㪇

㪉㪃㪈㪏㪎

㪈㪌㪉

䂦㪉㪃㪐㪐㪇

㪈㪍㪈㪃㪍㪐㪇

㪊㪍㪎

㪈㪃㪇㪐㪉

㪐㪉㪉㪃㪊㪍㪇

Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.

ᒰㅪ⚿ળ⸘ᐕᐲ㩿⥄ ᐔᚑ㪉㪏ᐕ䋴᦬䋱ᣣ ⥋ ᐔᚑ㪉㪐ᐕ䋳᦬㪊㪈ᣣ㪀

FY2016 Ended Mar.31,2017 Millions of Yen (㊄㗵න૏䋺⊖ਁ౞䋩

Shareholders' equity

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄ

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

⾗ᧄ㊄

⾗ᧄ೾૛㊄

೑⋉೾૛㊄

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄว⸘

Balance at beginning of current period

ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞

㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌

㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋

㪍㪍㪏㪃㪇㪊㪐

䂦㪌㪋㪃㪌㪌㪐

㪎㪌㪐㪃㪉㪇㪐

Changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵

Dividends of surplus

೾૛㊄䈱㈩ᒰ

䂦㪈㪉㪃㪉㪎㪌

䂦㪈㪉㪃㪉㪎㪌

Profit attributable to owners of parent

ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

㪉㪐㪃㪉㪎㪍

㪉㪐㪃㪉㪎㪍

Purchase of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ

䂦㪏㪃㪌㪊㪊

䂦㪏㪃㪌㪊㪊

Disposal of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ

䂦㪊

㪈㪉

㪏

Retirement of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ᶖළ

䂦㪉㪇㪃㪌㪎㪎

㪉㪇㪃㪌㪎㪎

㵪

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀

Total changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘

㵪

㵪

䂦㪊㪃㪌㪏㪇

㪈㪉㪃㪇㪌㪍

㪏㪃㪋㪎㪍

Balance at end of current period

ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞

㪐㪇㪃㪏㪋㪌

㪌㪋㪃㪏㪏㪋

㪍㪍㪋㪃㪋㪌㪐

䂦㪋㪉㪃㪌㪇㪊

㪎㪍㪎㪃㪍㪏㪍

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Subscription rights to shares

Non- controlling interests

Total net assets

䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮᜝೑⋉⚥⸘㗵

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

䈠䈱ઁ᦭ଔ⸽೛

⹏ଔᏅ㗵㊄

➅ᑧ䊓䉾䉳

៊⋉

ὑᦧ឵▚

⺞ᢛൊቯ

ㅌ⡯⛎ઃ䈮ଥ䉎

⺞ᢛ⚥⸘㗵

䈠䈱ઁ䈱൮᜝೑⋉

⚥⸘㗵ว⸘

ᣂᩣ੍⚂ᮭ

㕖ᡰ㈩

ᩣਥᜬಽ

⚐⾗↥ว⸘

Balance at beginning of current period

ᒰᦼ㚂ᱷ㜞

㪈㪍㪉㪃㪊㪋㪇

㪉㪃㪈㪏㪎

㪈㪌㪉

䂦㪉㪃㪐㪐㪇

㪈㪍㪈㪃㪍㪐㪇

㪊㪍㪎

㪈㪃㪇㪐㪉

㪐㪉㪉㪃㪊㪍㪇

Changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵

Dividends of surplus

೾૛㊄䈱㈩ᒰ

䂦㪈㪉㪃㪉㪎㪌

Profit attributable to owners of parent

ⷫળ␠ᩣਥ䈮Ꮻዻ䈜䉎 ᒰᦼ⚐೑⋉

㪉㪐㪃㪉㪎㪍

Purchase of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ขᓧ

䂦㪏㪃㪌㪊㪊

Disposal of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ಣಽ

㪏

Retirement of treasury shares

⥄Ꮖᩣᑼ䈱ᶖළ

㵪

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

ᩣਥ⾗ᧄએᄖ䈱㗄⋡䈱 ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵䋨⚐㗵㪀

㪊㪃㪉㪍㪋

䂦 㪈㪃㪋㪊㪍

㪋㪍

㪈㪃㪐㪉㪇

㪊㪃㪎㪐㪋

㪊㪐

㪋㪏

㪊㪃㪏㪏㪉

Total changes of items during period

ᒰᦼᄌേ㗵ว⸘

㪊㪃㪉㪍㪋

䂦㪈㪃㪋㪊㪍

㪋㪍

㪈㪃㪐㪉㪇

㪊㪃㪎㪐㪋

㪊㪐

㪋㪏

㪈㪉㪃㪊㪌㪏

Balancethe end of current period

ᒰᦼᧃᱷ㜞

㪈㪍㪌㪃㪍㪇㪌

㪎㪌㪇

㪈㪐㪏

䂦㪈㪃㪇㪍㪐

㪈㪍㪌㪃㪋㪏㪋

㪋㪇㪎

㪈㪃㪈㪋㪇

㪐㪊㪋㪃㪎㪈㪐

Note: Figures less than 䎂1 million are omitted.

