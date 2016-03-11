S&P - Standard & Poor's-S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2016 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client FTP accounts after market close today.

S&P/TOPIX 150 指数構成銘柄に関する除外と追加について

2016年3月11日取引終了後、各構成銘柄の指数算出用の株式数と、IWF(浮動株修正係数)に 関する変更は、FTPアカウントへ送付されるプロフォマファイルに見られることができる。

