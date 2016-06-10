S&P - Standard & Poor's-S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces June 2016 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client FTP accounts after market close today.

(2016年6月10日、東京＝S&P Dow Jones) S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックスは、2016年6月 17日(金)取引終了後、S&P/TOPIX 150指数の構成銘柄における除外、追加を行う。

2016年6月10日取引終了後、各構成銘柄の指数算出用の株式数と、IWF(浮動株修正係数)に関する 変更は、FTPアカウントへ送付されるプロフォマファイルに見られることができる。

