S&P - Standard & Poor's-S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2016 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2016 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index

March 11, 2016: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index, effective after the close of trading on March 18, 2016 as a result of the March quarterly review.

S&P/TOPIX 150 Index - March 18, 2016 After Market Close

Action

Exchange Code

Company

Addition

TSE:9433

KDDI Corp

Removal

TSE:9104

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client FTP accounts after market close today.

S&P/TOPIX 150 指数構成銘柄に関する除外と追加について

(2016年3月11日、東京＝S&P Dow Jones) S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックスは、2016 年3月18日(金)取引終了後、S&P/TOPIX 150指数の構成銘柄における除外、追加を行う。

S&P/TOPIX 150指数- 2016年3月18日（金）取引終了後

変更

コード

会社名

追加

9433

KDDI株式会社

除外

9401

株式会社商船三井

2016年3月11日取引終了後、各構成銘柄の指数算出用の株式数と、IWF(浮動株修正係数)に 関する変更は、FTPアカウントへ送付されるプロフォマファイルに見られることができる。

