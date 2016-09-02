S&P - Standard & Poor's-S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2016 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2016 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index TOKYO, September 2, 2016: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/TOPIX 150 Index, effective after the close of trading on September 16, 2016 as a result of the September quarterly review. S&P/TOPIX 150 Index - September 16, 2016 After Market Close

Action

Exchange Code

Company

Addition

TSE:6869

Sysmex Corp

Addition

TSE:6645

Omron Corp

Removal

TSE:9101

Nippon Yusen KK

Removal

TSE:9501

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holding Inc.

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client FTP accounts after market close today.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than based on any other provider in the world. With over 1,000,000 indices and more than 120 years of experience constructing innovative and transparent solutions, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way investors measure and trade the markets.

www.spdji.com/

FOR MORE INFORMATION: David Blitzer Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee S&P Dow Jones Indices

(+1) 212 438 3907

mailto:david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices mailto:index_services@spglobal.com

S&P/TOPIX 150 指数構成銘柄に関する除外と追加について (2016年9月2日、東京＝S&P Dow Jones) S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックスは、2016年9月 16日(金)取引終了後、S&P/TOPIX 150指数の構成銘柄における除外、追加を行う。

S&P/TOPIX 150指数- 2016年9月16日（金）取引終了後

変更

コード

会社名

追加

68690

シスメックス株式会社

追加

66450

オムロン株式会社

除外

91010

日本郵船株式会社

除外

95010

東京電力ホールディングス株式会社

2016年9月2日取引終了後、各構成銘柄の指数算出用の株式数と、IWF(浮動株修正係数)に関する 変更は、FTPアカウントへ送付されるプロフォマファイルに見られることができる。

S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックスについて

S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックスは、指数ベースのコンセプト、データおよびリサーチを提 供する世界最大のグローバル・リソース企業であり、S&P500®やダウ工業株価指数® のような金 融市場の代表的指標を所有します。S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックスは機関投資家及び個人 投資家のニーズを満たす革新的で透明性のあるソリューションを 120 年以上にわたり構築してき ました。当社の指数に基づく金融商品に投資される資産額は世界の指数プロバイダーの中で最大 規模となっている。広範なアセット・クラスをカバーする 100 万超の指数により、S&P ダウ・ジ ョーンズ・インデックスは投資家が市場を測定し売買する方法を定義しています。

S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックスは S&P グローバル(NYSE:SPGI)のグループ会社であり、個 人投資家、機関投資家及び政府に最適な裁量にいたるまで、S&P グローバルは多様なサポートを 提供しています. 詳細は弊社のウェブサイト(www.spdji.com)までご参考下さい。

お問合せ先 David Blitzer

マネージング・ディレクター兼指数委員会委員長

S&P ダウン・ジョーンズ・インデックス メールアドレス： mailto:david.blitzer@spglobal.com

電話：（01）212-438-3907

S&P ダウ・ジョーンズ・インデックス mailto:index_services@spglobal.com

