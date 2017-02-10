Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd.-Jan. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年1月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ

平成29年2月10日

2017/2/10

前年比の推移

% Change Over Previous Year

＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。

＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.

＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。

＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.

January 2017 Monthly Sales Information

On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -1.2% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -1.0% and decrease of Japan Business by -1.8%.

On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +2.9%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +4.0% and decrease of Japan Business by -2.3%.

Stores Opening & Closing

In this month the Sugi Group opened 4 stores and closed 1 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,037 stores as at the end of January.

新店

店舗名( よみ )

Opening

開店日

所在地

Address

売場面積

Sales Space

Opening Date Store Name

1月 12日

Jan. 12

1月 12日

Jan. 12

1月 19日

シガ薬局 松阪川井町 三重県松阪市川井町1006番地1 896.52ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Matsusakakawaimachi Matsusaka Mie

シガ薬局 美合 愛知県岡崎市美合町字坂下22番地1 812.42ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Miai Okazaki Aichi

シガ薬局 富田林若松 大阪府富田林市若松町五丁目2番11号 788.02ㅍ

Jan. 19

Sugi Pharmacy Tondabayashiwakamatsu

Tondabayashi Osaka

1月 26日

シガ薬局 寝屋川成美 大阪府寝屋川市成美町28番3号 700.98ㅍ

Jan. 26

閉店

店舗名

Closing Date Store Name

Closing

Sugi Pharmacy Neyagawaseibi

Neyagawa Osaka

閉店日

所在地

Address

売場面積

Sales Space

1月 27日

シガ薬局 伏見西 愛知県名古屋市中区栄一丁目5番22号 566.79ㅍ

Jan. 27

Sugi Pharmacy

Fushiminishi Nagoya Aichi

＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。

会社名

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社

Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.

代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)

(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)

問合せ先 経営企画室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703

Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,

General Manager, Business Planning Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703