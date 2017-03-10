シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年2月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ
平成29年3月10日
2017/3/10
前年比の推移
% Change Over Previous Year
＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。
＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.
＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。
＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.
February 2017 Monthly Sales Information
On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -2.6% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -2.3% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.2%.
On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +1.2%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.4% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.6%.
Stores Opening & Closing
In this month the Sugi Group opened 11 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,048 stores as at the end of February.
新店
開店日
店舗名( よみ )
所在地
Address
Opening
売場面積
Sales Space
Opening Date Store Name
492.66ㅍ
650.55ㅍ
945.22ㅍ
877.68ㅍ
292.02ㅍ
420.36ㅍ
554.14ㅍ
791.43ㅍ
996.02ㅍ
812.20ㅍ
619.42ㅍ
＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。
会社名
シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社
Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.
代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)
(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)
問合せ先 経営企画室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703
Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,
General Manager, Business Planning Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703
