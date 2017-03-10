Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - Feb. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年2月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ

平成29年3月10日

2017/3/10

前年比の推移

% Change Over Previous Year

＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。

＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.

＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。

＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.

February 2017 Monthly Sales Information

On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -2.6% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -2.3% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.2%.

On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +1.2%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.4% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.6%.

Stores Opening & Closing

In this month the Sugi Group opened 11 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,048 stores as at the end of February.

新店

開店日

店舗名( よみ )

所在地

Address

Opening

売場面積

Sales Space

Opening Date Store Name

492.66ㅍ

650.55ㅍ

945.22ㅍ

877.68ㅍ

292.02ㅍ

420.36ㅍ

554.14ㅍ

791.43ㅍ

996.02ㅍ

812.20ㅍ

619.42ㅍ

＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。

会社名

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社

Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.

代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)

(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)

問合せ先 経営企画室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703

Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,

General Manager, Business Planning Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703