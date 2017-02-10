Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd.-Jan. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年1月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ
January 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2017 平成29年2月10日
2017/2/10
１. 月次速報 Jan. 2017 Monthly Bulletin 前年比の推移
% Change Over Previous Year
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
109.3
106.3
102.8
105.2
106.9
100.9
104.3
103.4
104.2
103.9
102.9
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
105.4
105.4
102.5
104.7
108.5
101.1
104.3
103.9
104.6
105.2
104.4
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.7
100.9
100.3
100.5
98.5
99.9
100.0
99.5
99.5
98.7
98.5
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
106.3
102.9
99.2
101.4
102.8
97.7
100.8
99.8
100.6
100.1
98.8
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
101.7
101.2
98.0
99.9
103.4
97.0
99.9
99.4
100.0
100.3
99.4
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
104.5
101.7
101.2
101.5
99.4
100.7
100.9
100.5
100.5
99.8
99.5
シガ薬局事業
16年3月
16年4月
16年5月
16年6月
16年7月
16年8月
16年9月
16年10月
16年11月
16年12月
17年1月
17年2月
通期
Sugi Pharmacy Business
Mar'16
Apr'16
May'16
Jun'16
Jul'16
Aug'16
Sept'16
Oct'16
Nov'16
Dec'16
Jan'17
Feb'17
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
111.4
107.6
104.1
106.5
108.8
102.2
105.9
105.0
106.0
105.7
104.0
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
107.2
107.5
104.3
106.7
111.8
102.6
106.6
106.5
107.1
107.7
106.7
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.9
100.2
99.8
99.8
97.3
99.6
99.3
98.6
99.0
98.1
97.4
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
107.6
103.2
99.4
101.5
103.3
97.9
101.2
100.2
101.2
100.9
99.0
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
102.1
101.5
98.0
100.0
104.5
96.7
100.2
99.9
100.6
101.1
100.0
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
105.4
101.7
101.5
101.6
98.9
101.2
101.0
100.3
100.6
99.8
98.9
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
15年3月
Mar'15
15年4月
Apr'15
15年5月
May'15
15年6月
Jun'15
15年7月
Jul'15
15年8月
Aug'15
15年9月
Sept'15
15年10月
Oct'15
15年11月
Nov'15
15年12月
Dec'15
16年1月
Jan'16
16年2月
Feb'16
通期
Y to Feb'16
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
85.4
123.0
115.5
108.8
109.7
110.9
109.2
110.7
107.2
106.4
110.2
111.3
108.3
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
93.9
111.5
108.2
104.2
105.7
108.0
103.0
107.0
103.1
104.7
106.1
109.1
105.2
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
90.9
110.4
106.8
104.4
103.8
102.7
106.0
103.5
104.0
101.6
103.9
102.0
103.0
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
83.2
119.8
112.8
106.1
106.9
107.9
106.4
108.0
104.7
104.0
107.9
108.4
105.7
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
91.1
108.2
105.2
101.1
102.3
104.4
99.7
103.7
100.1
101.8
103.3
105.6
102.1
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
91.3
110.8
107.3
104.9
104.4
103.4
106.8
104.1
104.6
102.2
104.4
102.6
103.5
シガ薬局事業
Sugi Pharmacy Business
15年3月
Mar'15
15年4月
Apr'15
15年5月
May'15
15年6月
Jun'15
15年7月
Jul'15
15年8月
Aug'15
15年9月
Sept'15
15年10月
Oct'15
15年11月
Nov'15
15年12月
Dec'15
16年1月
Jan'16
16年2月
Feb'16
通期
Y to Feb'16
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
85.8
123.7
116.6
109.9
111.0
112.4
110.7
111.8
108.0
107.1
111.2
113.0
109.4
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
94.5
112.9
109.1
104.8
106.5
109.1
104.1
107.8
103.4
105.3
106.5
110.9
106.1
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
90.8
109.6
106.9
104.9
104.2
103.0
106.4
103.7
104.5
101.7
104.4
101.9
103.1
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
83.2
120.0
113.4
106.8
107.9
109.2
107.8
109.0
105.3
104.4
108.3
109.3
106.3
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
90.9
108.8
105.4
101.2
102.8
105.0
100.3
104.0
99.9
101.7
102.8
105.9
102.2
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
91.5
110.3
107.7
105.6
105.0
103.9
107.5
104.8
105.5
102.6
105.4
103.2
104.0
＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。
＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.
＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。
＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.
２．月次概況 January 2017 Monthly Sales Information
当1月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が-1.0％減、ザメハヱ事業が-1.8％減となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は-1.2％減となりまし た。 On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -1.2% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -1.0% and decrease of Japan Business by -1.8%.
全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+4.0％増、ザメハヱ事業が-2.3％減、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+2.9％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +2.9%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +4.0% and decrease of Japan Business by -2.3%.
３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing
当1月度は、新規出店として 4店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、1月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,037拠点となりました。 In this month the Sugi Group opened 4 stores and closed 1 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,037 stores as at the end of January.
新店
店舗名( よみ )
Opening
開店日
所在地
Address
売場面積
Sales Space
Opening Date Store Name
1月 12日
Jan. 12
1月 12日
Jan. 12
1月 19日
シガ薬局 松阪川井町 三重県松阪市川井町1006番地1 896.52ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Matsusakakawaimachi Matsusaka Mie
シガ薬局 美合 愛知県岡崎市美合町字坂下22番地1 812.42ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Miai Okazaki Aichi
シガ薬局 富田林若松 大阪府富田林市若松町五丁目2番11号 788.02ㅍ
Jan. 19
Sugi Pharmacy Tondabayashiwakamatsu
Tondabayashi Osaka
1月 26日
シガ薬局 寝屋川成美 大阪府寝屋川市成美町28番3号 700.98ㅍ
Jan. 26
閉店
店舗名
Closing Date Store Name
Closing
Sugi Pharmacy Neyagawaseibi
Neyagawa Osaka
閉店日
所在地
Address
売場面積
Sales Space
1月 27日
シガ薬局 伏見西 愛知県名古屋市中区栄一丁目5番22号 566.79ㅍ
Jan. 27
Sugi Pharmacy
Fushiminishi Nagoya Aichi
４．邴遈府県別拠点数 January of stores by business model and regions 平成28年2月末現在
As at the End of Feb.2016
平成29年1月末現在
As at the End of Jan. 2017
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
出店 退店
Opening and closing
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
茨城県
Ibaraki
2
(1)
0
0
2
2
(0)
0
0
2
栃木県
Tochigi
2
(0)
1
0
3
3
(0)
1
0
4
+ 1
群馬県
Gunma
25
(1)
7
0
32
25
(1)
6
0
31
+ 1
- 2
埼玉県
Saitama
61
(17)
32
0
93
65
(20)
31
0
96
+ 6
- 3
千葉県
Chiba
9
(3)
0
1
10
10
(4)
0
1
11
+ 1
東京邴
Tokyo
75
(33)
4
2
81
86
(37)
4
1
91
+ 11
- 1
神奈川県
Kanagawa
23
(10)
0
1
24
26
(16)
0
1
27
+ 3
関東小計
Kanto Sub Total
197
(65)
44
4
245
217
(78)
42
3
262
+ 23
- 6
岐阜県
Gifu
45
(9)
0
0
45
46
(11)
0
0
46
+ 3
- 2
静岡県
Sizuoka
16
(3)
0
0
16
18
(3)
0
0
18
+ 2
愛知県
Aichi
291
(138)
0
1
292
298
(154)
0
1
299
+ 15
- 8
三重県
Mie
50
(11)
0
0
50
52
(14)
0
0
52
+ 2
中邪小計
Chubu Sub Total
402
(161)
0
1
403
414
(182)
0
1
415
+ 22
- 10
滋賀県
Shiga
32
(13)
5
0
37
32
(17)
6
0
38
+ 2
- 1
京邴府
Kyoto
25
(12)
12
0
37
29
(13)
13
0
42
+ 6
- 1
大阪府
Osaka
120
(40)
56
4
180
124
(56)
56
4
184
+ 7
- 3
兵庫県
Hyogo
46
(17)
36
0
82
48
(19)
35
0
83
+ 3
- 2
奈良県 Nara
6
(4)
6
0
12
7
(3)
6
0
13
+ 1
関西小計
Kansai Sub Total
229
(86)
115
4
348
240
(108)
116
4
360
+ 19
- 7
総拠点数
Total
828
(312)
159
9
996
871
(368)
158
8
1,037
+ 64
- 23
＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。
会社名
シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社
Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.
代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)
(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)
問合せ先 経営企画室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703
Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,
General Manager, Business Planning Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703
