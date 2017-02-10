Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd.-Jan. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年1月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ

January 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2017 平成29年2月10日

2017/2/10

１. 月次速報 Jan. 2017 Monthly Bulletin 前年比の推移

% Change Over Previous Year

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

16年3月

Mar'16

16年4月

Apr'16

16年5月

May'16

16年6月

Jun'16

16年7月

Jul'16

16年8月

Aug'16

16年9月

Sept'16

16年10月

Oct'16

16年11月

Nov'16

16年12月

Dec'16

17年1月

Jan'17

17年2月

Feb'17

通期

Y to Feb'17

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

109.3

106.3

102.8

105.2

106.9

100.9

104.3

103.4

104.2

103.9

102.9

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

105.4

105.4

102.5

104.7

108.5

101.1

104.3

103.9

104.6

105.2

104.4

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

103.7

100.9

100.3

100.5

98.5

99.9

100.0

99.5

99.5

98.7

98.5

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

106.3

102.9

99.2

101.4

102.8

97.7

100.8

99.8

100.6

100.1

98.8

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

101.7

101.2

98.0

99.9

103.4

97.0

99.9

99.4

100.0

100.3

99.4

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

104.5

101.7

101.2

101.5

99.4

100.7

100.9

100.5

100.5

99.8

99.5

シガ薬局事業

16年3月

16年4月

16年5月

16年6月

16年7月

16年8月

16年9月

16年10月

16年11月

16年12月

17年1月

17年2月

通期

Sugi Pharmacy Business

Mar'16

Apr'16

May'16

Jun'16

Jul'16

Aug'16

Sept'16

Oct'16

Nov'16

Dec'16

Jan'17

Feb'17

Y to Feb'17

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

111.4

107.6

104.1

106.5

108.8

102.2

105.9

105.0

106.0

105.7

104.0

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

107.2

107.5

104.3

106.7

111.8

102.6

106.6

106.5

107.1

107.7

106.7

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

103.9

100.2

99.8

99.8

97.3

99.6

99.3

98.6

99.0

98.1

97.4

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

107.6

103.2

99.4

101.5

103.3

97.9

101.2

100.2

101.2

100.9

99.0

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

102.1

101.5

98.0

100.0

104.5

96.7

100.2

99.9

100.6

101.1

100.0

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

105.4

101.7

101.5

101.6

98.9

101.2

101.0

100.3

100.6

99.8

98.9

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

15年3月

Mar'15

15年4月

Apr'15

15年5月

May'15

15年6月

Jun'15

15年7月

Jul'15

15年8月

Aug'15

15年9月

Sept'15

15年10月

Oct'15

15年11月

Nov'15

15年12月

Dec'15

16年1月

Jan'16

16年2月

Feb'16

通期

Y to Feb'16

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

85.4

123.0

115.5

108.8

109.7

110.9

109.2

110.7

107.2

106.4

110.2

111.3

108.3

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

93.9

111.5

108.2

104.2

105.7

108.0

103.0

107.0

103.1

104.7

106.1

109.1

105.2

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

90.9

110.4

106.8

104.4

103.8

102.7

106.0

103.5

104.0

101.6

103.9

102.0

103.0

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

83.2

119.8

112.8

106.1

106.9

107.9

106.4

108.0

104.7

104.0

107.9

108.4

105.7

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

91.1

108.2

105.2

101.1

102.3

104.4

99.7

103.7

100.1

101.8

103.3

105.6

102.1

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

91.3

110.8

107.3

104.9

104.4

103.4

106.8

104.1

104.6

102.2

104.4

102.6

103.5

シガ薬局事業

Sugi Pharmacy Business

15年3月

Mar'15

15年4月

Apr'15

15年5月

May'15

15年6月

Jun'15

15年7月

Jul'15

15年8月

Aug'15

15年9月

Sept'15

15年10月

Oct'15

15年11月

Nov'15

15年12月

Dec'15

16年1月

Jan'16

16年2月

Feb'16

通期

Y to Feb'16

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

85.8

123.7

116.6

109.9

111.0

112.4

110.7

111.8

108.0

107.1

111.2

113.0

109.4

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

94.5

112.9

109.1

104.8

106.5

109.1

104.1

107.8

103.4

105.3

106.5

110.9

106.1

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

90.8

109.6

106.9

104.9

104.2

103.0

106.4

103.7

104.5

101.7

104.4

101.9

103.1

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

83.2

120.0

113.4

106.8

107.9

109.2

107.8

109.0

105.3

104.4

108.3

109.3

106.3

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

90.9

108.8

105.4

101.2

102.8

105.0

100.3

104.0

99.9

101.7

102.8

105.9

102.2

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

91.5

110.3

107.7

105.6

105.0

103.9

107.5

104.8

105.5

102.6

105.4

103.2

104.0

＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。

＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.

＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。

＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.

２．月次概況 January 2017 Monthly Sales Information

当1月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が-1.0％減、ザメハヱ事業が-1.8％減となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は-1.2％減となりまし た。 On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -1.2% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -1.0% and decrease of Japan Business by -1.8%.

全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+4.0％増、ザメハヱ事業が-2.3％減、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+2.9％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +2.9%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +4.0% and decrease of Japan Business by -2.3%.

３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing

当1月度は、新規出店として 4店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、1月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,037拠点となりました。 In this month the Sugi Group opened 4 stores and closed 1 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,037 stores as at the end of January.

新店

店舗名( よみ )

Opening

開店日

所在地

Address

売場面積

Sales Space

Opening Date Store Name

1月 12日

Jan. 12

1月 12日

Jan. 12

1月 19日

シガ薬局 松阪川井町 三重県松阪市川井町1006番地1 896.52ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Matsusakakawaimachi Matsusaka Mie

シガ薬局 美合 愛知県岡崎市美合町字坂下22番地1 812.42ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Miai Okazaki Aichi

シガ薬局 富田林若松 大阪府富田林市若松町五丁目2番11号 788.02ㅍ

Jan. 19

Sugi Pharmacy Tondabayashiwakamatsu

Tondabayashi Osaka

1月 26日

シガ薬局 寝屋川成美 大阪府寝屋川市成美町28番3号 700.98ㅍ

Jan. 26

閉店

店舗名

Closing Date Store Name

Closing

Sugi Pharmacy Neyagawaseibi

Neyagawa Osaka

閉店日

所在地

Address

売場面積

Sales Space

1月 27日

シガ薬局 伏見西 愛知県名古屋市中区栄一丁目5番22号 566.79ㅍ

Jan. 27

Sugi Pharmacy

Fushiminishi Nagoya Aichi

４．邴遈府県別拠点数 January of stores by business model and regions 平成28年2月末現在

As at the End of Feb.2016

平成29年1月末現在

As at the End of Jan. 2017

シガ薬局 事業

ザメハヱ 事業

Japan Business

シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ

Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station

合計

Total

シガ薬局 事業

ザメハヱ 事業

Japan Business

シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ

Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station

合計

Total

出店 退店

Opening and closing

Sugi Pharmacy Business

在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care

Sugi Pharmacy Business

在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care

茨城県

Ibaraki

2

(1)

0

0

2

2

(0)

0

0

2

栃木県

Tochigi

2

(0)

1

0

3

3

(0)

1

0

4

+ 1

群馬県

Gunma

25

(1)

7

0

32

25

(1)

6

0

31

+ 1

- 2

埼玉県

Saitama

61

(17)

32

0

93

65

(20)

31

0

96

+ 6

- 3

千葉県

Chiba

9

(3)

0

1

10

10

(4)

0

1

11

+ 1

東京邴

Tokyo

75

(33)

4

2

81

86

(37)

4

1

91

+ 11

- 1

神奈川県

Kanagawa

23

(10)

0

1

24

26

(16)

0

1

27

+ 3

関東小計

Kanto Sub Total

197

(65)

44

4

245

217

(78)

42

3

262

+ 23

- 6

岐阜県

Gifu

45

(9)

0

0

45

46

(11)

0

0

46

+ 3

- 2

静岡県

Sizuoka

16

(3)

0

0

16

18

(3)

0

0

18

+ 2

愛知県

Aichi

291

(138)

0

1

292

298

(154)

0

1

299

+ 15

- 8

三重県

Mie

50

(11)

0

0

50

52

(14)

0

0

52

+ 2

中邪小計

Chubu Sub Total

402

(161)

0

1

403

414

(182)

0

1

415

+ 22

- 10

滋賀県

Shiga

32

(13)

5

0

37

32

(17)

6

0

38

+ 2

- 1

京邴府

Kyoto

25

(12)

12

0

37

29

(13)

13

0

42

+ 6

- 1

大阪府

Osaka

120

(40)

56

4

180

124

(56)

56

4

184

+ 7

- 3

兵庫県

Hyogo

46

(17)

36

0

82

48

(19)

35

0

83

+ 3

- 2

奈良県 Nara

6

(4)

6

0

12

7

(3)

6

0

13

+ 1

関西小計

Kansai Sub Total

229

(86)

115

4

348

240

(108)

116

4

360

+ 19

- 7

総拠点数

Total

828

(312)

159

9

996

871

(368)

158

8

1,037

+ 64

- 23

＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。

会社名

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社

Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.

代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)

(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)

問合せ先 経営企画室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703

Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,

General Manager, Business Planning Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703

