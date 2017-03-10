Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - Feb. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年2月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ
February 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2017 平成29年3月10日
2017/3/10
１. 月次速報 Feb. 2017 Monthly Bulletin 前年比の推移
% Change Over Previous Year
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
109.3
106.3
102.8
105.2
106.9
100.9
104.3
103.4
104.2
103.9
102.9
101.2
104.3
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
105.4
105.4
102.5
104.7
108.5
101.1
104.3
103.9
104.6
105.2
104.4
101.4
104.3
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.7
100.9
100.3
100.5
98.5
99.9
100.0
99.5
99.5
98.7
98.5
99.8
100.0
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
106.3
102.9
99.2
101.4
102.8
97.7
100.8
99.8
100.6
100.1
98.8
97.4
100.6
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
101.7
101.2
98.0
99.9
103.4
97.0
99.9
99.4
100.0
100.3
99.4
96.5
99.7
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
104.5
101.7
101.2
101.5
99.4
100.7
100.9
100.5
100.5
99.8
99.5
100.9
100.9
シガ薬局事業
Sugi Pharmacy Business
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
111.4
107.6
104.1
106.5
108.8
102.2
105.9
105.0
106.0
105.7
104.0
102.4
105.8
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
107.2
107.5
104.3
106.7
111.8
102.6
106.6
106.5
107.1
107.7
106.7
103.4
106.5
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.9
100.2
99.8
99.8
97.3
99.6
99.3
98.6
99.0
98.1
97.4
99.1
99.3
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
107.6
103.2
99.4
101.5
103.3
97.9
101.2
100.2
101.2
100.9
99.0
97.7
101.1
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
102.1
101.5
98.0
100.0
104.5
96.7
100.2
99.9
100.6
101.1
100.0
97.0
100.1
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
105.4
101.7
101.5
101.6
98.9
101.2
101.0
100.3
100.6
99.8
98.9
100.7
101.0
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
15年3月
Mar'15
15年4月
Apr'15
15年5月
May'15
15年6月
Jun'15
15年7月
Jul'15
15年8月
Aug'15
15年9月
Sept'15
15年10月
Oct'15
15年11月
Nov'15
15年12月
Dec'15
16年1月
Jan'16
16年2月
Feb'16
通期
Y to Feb'16
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
85.4
123.0
115.5
108.8
109.7
110.9
109.2
110.7
107.2
106.4
110.2
111.3
108.3
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
93.9
111.5
108.2
104.2
105.7
108.0
103.0
107.0
103.1
104.7
106.1
109.1
105.2
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
90.9
110.4
106.8
104.4
103.8
102.7
106.0
103.5
104.0
101.6
103.9
102.0
103.0
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
83.2
119.8
112.8
106.1
106.9
107.9
106.4
108.0
104.7
104.0
107.9
108.4
105.7
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
91.1
108.2
105.2
101.1
102.3
104.4
99.7
103.7
100.1
101.8
103.3
105.6
102.1
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
91.3
110.8
107.3
104.9
104.4
103.4
106.8
104.1
104.6
102.2
104.4
102.6
103.5
シガ薬局事業
Sugi Pharmacy Business
15年3月
Mar'15
15年4月
Apr'15
15年5月
May'15
15年6月
Jun'15
15年7月
Jul'15
15年8月
Aug'15
15年9月
Sept'15
15年10月
Oct'15
15年11月
Nov'15
15年12月
Dec'15
16年1月
Jan'16
16年2月
Feb'16
通期
Y to Feb'16
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
85.8
123.7
116.6
109.9
111.0
112.4
110.7
111.8
108.0
107.1
111.2
113.0
109.4
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
94.5
112.9
109.1
104.8
106.5
109.1
104.1
107.8
103.4
105.3
106.5
110.9
106.1
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
90.8
109.6
106.9
104.9
104.2
103.0
106.4
103.7
104.5
101.7
104.4
101.9
103.1
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
83.2
120.0
113.4
106.8
107.9
109.2
107.8
109.0
105.3
104.4
108.3
109.3
106.3
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
90.9
108.8
105.4
101.2
102.8
105.0
100.3
104.0
99.9
101.7
102.8
105.9
102.2
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
91.5
110.3
107.7
105.6
105.0
103.9
107.5
104.8
105.5
102.6
105.4
103.2
104.0
＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。
＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.
＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。
＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.
２．月次概況 February 2017 Monthly Sales Information
当2月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が-2.3％減、ザメハヱ事業が-4.2％減となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は-2.6％減となりまし た。 On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -2.6% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -2.3% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.2%.
全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+2.4％増、ザメハヱ事業が-4.6％減、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+1.2％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +1.2%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.4% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.6%.
３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing
当2月度は、新規出店として 11店舗を開設しました。結果、2月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,048拠点となりました。 In this month the Sugi Group opened 11 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,048 stores as at the end of February.
新店
開店日
店舗名( よみ )
所在地
Address
2月 2日
Feb. 2
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
箕面船場
Minohsenba
大阪府箕面市船場西二丁目12番4号 ＯＴＣフョアマネアヂ101号
Minoh Osaka
2月 2日
Feb. 2
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
北花田
Kitahanada
大阪府堺市北区北花田町一丁4番地
Sakai Osaka
2月 2日
Feb. 2
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
船橋藤原
Funabashifujiwara
千葉県船橋市藤原一丁目3番30号
Funabashi Chiba
2月 9日
Feb. 9
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
千音寺
Sennonji
愛知県名古屋市中川区新家三丁目1304番地
Nagoya Aichi
2月 9日
Feb. 9
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
三国駅前
Mikuniekimae
大阪府大阪市淀川区西三国四丁目8番19号 三国パラ1階
Osaka Osaka
2月 9日
Feb. 9
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
東尾久
Higashiogu
東京邴荒川区東尾久四丁目8番11号
Arakawa Tokyo
2月 14日
Feb. 14
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
行田門井
Gyodakadoi
埼玉県行田市門井町二丁目3番地15
Gyoda Saitama
2月 16日
Feb. 16
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
平手
Hirate
愛知県名古屋市緑区平手南二丁目125番地
Nagoya Aichi
2月 16日
Feb. 16
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
豊川一宮
Toyokawaichinomiya
愛知県豊川市一宮町栄201番地
Toyokawa Aichi
2月 16日
Feb. 16
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
敦賀櫛林
Tsurugakushibayashi
福井県敦賀市櫛林9号9番地の1
Tsuruga Fukui
2月 16日
Feb. 16
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy
茨木上穂積
Ibarakikamihozumi
大阪府茨木市上穂積二丁目１番44号
Ibaraki Osaka
Opening
売場面積
Sales Space
Opening Date Store Name
492.66ㅍ
650.55ㅍ
945.22ㅍ
877.68ㅍ
292.02ㅍ
420.36ㅍ
554.14ㅍ
791.43ㅍ
996.02ㅍ
812.20ㅍ
619.42ㅍ
４．邴遈府県別拠点数 February of stores by business model and regions 平成28年2月末現在
As at the End of Feb.2016
平成29年2月末現在
As at the End of Feb. 2017
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
出店 退店
Opening and closing
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
茨城県
Ibaraki
2
(1)
0
0
2
2
(0)
0
0
2
栃木県
Tochigi
2
(0)
1
0
3
3
(0)
1
0
4
+ 1
群馬県
Gunma
25
(1)
7
0
32
25
(1)
6
0
31
+ 1
- 2
埼玉県
Saitama
61
(17)
32
0
93
66
(19)
31
0
97
+ 7
- 3
千葉県
Chiba
9
(3)
0
1
10
11
(4)
0
1
12
+ 2
東京邴
Tokyo
75
(33)
4
2
81
87
(38)
4
1
92
+ 12
- 1
神奈川県
Kanagawa
23
(10)
0
1
24
26
(14)
0
1
27
+ 3
関東小計
Kanto Sub Total
197
(65)
44
4
245
220
(76)
42
3
265
+ 26
- 6
岐阜県
Gifu
45
(9)
0
0
45
46
(11)
0
0
46
+ 3
- 2
静岡県
Sizuoka
16
(3)
0
0
16
18
(3)
0
0
18
+ 2
愛知県
Aichi
291
(138)
0
1
292
301
(157)
0
1
302
+ 18
- 8
三重県
Mie
50
(11)
0
0
50
52
(14)
0
0
52
+ 2
福井県
Fukui
0
(0)
0
0
0
1
(0)
0
0
1
+ 1
中邪小計
Chubu Sub Total
402
(161)
0
1
403
418
(185)
0
1
419
+ 26
- 10
滋賀県
Shiga
32
(13)
5
0
37
32
(18)
6
0
38
+ 2
- 1
京邴府
Kyoto
25
(12)
12
0
37
29
(14)
13
0
42
+ 6
- 1
大阪府
Osaka
120
(40)
56
4
180
128
(55)
56
4
188
+ 11
- 3
兵庫県
Hyogo
46
(17)
36
0
82
48
(17)
35
0
83
+ 3
- 2
奈良県 Nara
6
(4)
6
0
12
7
(4)
6
0
13
+ 1
関西小計
Kansai Sub Total
229
(86)
115
4
348
244
(108)
116
4
364
+ 23
- 7
総拠点数
Total
828
(312)
159
9
996
882
(369)
158
8
1,048
+ 75
- 23
＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。
会社名
シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社
Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.
代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)
(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)
問合せ先 経営企画室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703
Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,
General Manager, Business Planning Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2017 07:40:11 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
