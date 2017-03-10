Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - Feb. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年2月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ

February 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2017 平成29年3月10日

2017/3/10

１. 月次速報 Feb. 2017 Monthly Bulletin 前年比の推移

% Change Over Previous Year

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

16年3月

Mar'16

16年4月

Apr'16

16年5月

May'16

16年6月

Jun'16

16年7月

Jul'16

16年8月

Aug'16

16年9月

Sept'16

16年10月

Oct'16

16年11月

Nov'16

16年12月

Dec'16

17年1月

Jan'17

17年2月

Feb'17

通期

Y to Feb'17

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

109.3

106.3

102.8

105.2

106.9

100.9

104.3

103.4

104.2

103.9

102.9

101.2

104.3

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

105.4

105.4

102.5

104.7

108.5

101.1

104.3

103.9

104.6

105.2

104.4

101.4

104.3

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

103.7

100.9

100.3

100.5

98.5

99.9

100.0

99.5

99.5

98.7

98.5

99.8

100.0

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

106.3

102.9

99.2

101.4

102.8

97.7

100.8

99.8

100.6

100.1

98.8

97.4

100.6

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

101.7

101.2

98.0

99.9

103.4

97.0

99.9

99.4

100.0

100.3

99.4

96.5

99.7

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

104.5

101.7

101.2

101.5

99.4

100.7

100.9

100.5

100.5

99.8

99.5

100.9

100.9

シガ薬局事業

Sugi Pharmacy Business

16年3月

Mar'16

16年4月

Apr'16

16年5月

May'16

16年6月

Jun'16

16年7月

Jul'16

16年8月

Aug'16

16年9月

Sept'16

16年10月

Oct'16

16年11月

Nov'16

16年12月

Dec'16

17年1月

Jan'17

17年2月

Feb'17

通期

Y to Feb'17

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

111.4

107.6

104.1

106.5

108.8

102.2

105.9

105.0

106.0

105.7

104.0

102.4

105.8

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

107.2

107.5

104.3

106.7

111.8

102.6

106.6

106.5

107.1

107.7

106.7

103.4

106.5

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

103.9

100.2

99.8

99.8

97.3

99.6

99.3

98.6

99.0

98.1

97.4

99.1

99.3

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

107.6

103.2

99.4

101.5

103.3

97.9

101.2

100.2

101.2

100.9

99.0

97.7

101.1

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

102.1

101.5

98.0

100.0

104.5

96.7

100.2

99.9

100.6

101.1

100.0

97.0

100.1

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

105.4

101.7

101.5

101.6

98.9

101.2

101.0

100.3

100.6

99.8

98.9

100.7

101.0

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

15年3月

Mar'15

15年4月

Apr'15

15年5月

May'15

15年6月

Jun'15

15年7月

Jul'15

15年8月

Aug'15

15年9月

Sept'15

15年10月

Oct'15

15年11月

Nov'15

15年12月

Dec'15

16年1月

Jan'16

16年2月

Feb'16

通期

Y to Feb'16

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

85.4

123.0

115.5

108.8

109.7

110.9

109.2

110.7

107.2

106.4

110.2

111.3

108.3

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

93.9

111.5

108.2

104.2

105.7

108.0

103.0

107.0

103.1

104.7

106.1

109.1

105.2

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

90.9

110.4

106.8

104.4

103.8

102.7

106.0

103.5

104.0

101.6

103.9

102.0

103.0

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

83.2

119.8

112.8

106.1

106.9

107.9

106.4

108.0

104.7

104.0

107.9

108.4

105.7

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

91.1

108.2

105.2

101.1

102.3

104.4

99.7

103.7

100.1

101.8

103.3

105.6

102.1

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

91.3

110.8

107.3

104.9

104.4

103.4

106.8

104.1

104.6

102.2

104.4

102.6

103.5

シガ薬局事業

Sugi Pharmacy Business

15年3月

Mar'15

15年4月

Apr'15

15年5月

May'15

15年6月

Jun'15

15年7月

Jul'15

15年8月

Aug'15

15年9月

Sept'15

15年10月

Oct'15

15年11月

Nov'15

15年12月

Dec'15

16年1月

Jan'16

16年2月

Feb'16

通期

Y to Feb'16

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

85.8

123.7

116.6

109.9

111.0

112.4

110.7

111.8

108.0

107.1

111.2

113.0

109.4

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

94.5

112.9

109.1

104.8

106.5

109.1

104.1

107.8

103.4

105.3

106.5

110.9

106.1

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

90.8

109.6

106.9

104.9

104.2

103.0

106.4

103.7

104.5

101.7

104.4

101.9

103.1

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

83.2

120.0

113.4

106.8

107.9

109.2

107.8

109.0

105.3

104.4

108.3

109.3

106.3

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

90.9

108.8

105.4

101.2

102.8

105.0

100.3

104.0

99.9

101.7

102.8

105.9

102.2

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

91.5

110.3

107.7

105.6

105.0

103.9

107.5

104.8

105.5

102.6

105.4

103.2

104.0

＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。

＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.

＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。

＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.

２．月次概況 February 2017 Monthly Sales Information

当2月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が-2.3％減、ザメハヱ事業が-4.2％減となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は-2.6％減となりまし た。 On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -2.6% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -2.3% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.2%.

全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+2.4％増、ザメハヱ事業が-4.6％減、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+1.2％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +1.2%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.4% and decrease of Japan Business by -4.6%.

３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing

当2月度は、新規出店として 11店舗を開設しました。結果、2月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,048拠点となりました。 In this month the Sugi Group opened 11 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,048 stores as at the end of February.

新店

開店日

店舗名( よみ )

所在地

Address

2月 2日

Feb. 2

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

箕面船場

Minohsenba

大阪府箕面市船場西二丁目12番4号 ＯＴＣフョアマネアヂ101号

Minoh Osaka

2月 2日

Feb. 2

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

北花田

Kitahanada

大阪府堺市北区北花田町一丁4番地

Sakai Osaka

2月 2日

Feb. 2

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

船橋藤原

Funabashifujiwara

千葉県船橋市藤原一丁目3番30号

Funabashi Chiba

2月 9日

Feb. 9

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

千音寺

Sennonji

愛知県名古屋市中川区新家三丁目1304番地

Nagoya Aichi

2月 9日

Feb. 9

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

三国駅前

Mikuniekimae

大阪府大阪市淀川区西三国四丁目8番19号 三国パラ1階

Osaka Osaka

2月 9日

Feb. 9

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

東尾久

Higashiogu

東京邴荒川区東尾久四丁目8番11号

Arakawa Tokyo

2月 14日

Feb. 14

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

行田門井

Gyodakadoi

埼玉県行田市門井町二丁目3番地15

Gyoda Saitama

2月 16日

Feb. 16

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

平手

Hirate

愛知県名古屋市緑区平手南二丁目125番地

Nagoya Aichi

2月 16日

Feb. 16

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

豊川一宮

Toyokawaichinomiya

愛知県豊川市一宮町栄201番地

Toyokawa Aichi

2月 16日

Feb. 16

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

敦賀櫛林

Tsurugakushibayashi

福井県敦賀市櫛林9号9番地の1

Tsuruga Fukui

2月 16日

Feb. 16

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy

茨木上穂積

Ibarakikamihozumi

大阪府茨木市上穂積二丁目１番44号

Ibaraki Osaka

Opening

売場面積

Sales Space

Opening Date Store Name

492.66ㅍ

650.55ㅍ

945.22ㅍ

877.68ㅍ

292.02ㅍ

420.36ㅍ

554.14ㅍ

791.43ㅍ

996.02ㅍ

812.20ㅍ

619.42ㅍ

４．邴遈府県別拠点数 February of stores by business model and regions 平成28年2月末現在

As at the End of Feb.2016

平成29年2月末現在

As at the End of Feb. 2017

シガ薬局 事業

ザメハヱ 事業

Japan Business

シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ

Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station

合計

Total

シガ薬局 事業

ザメハヱ 事業

Japan Business

シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ

Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station

合計

Total

出店 退店

Opening and closing

Sugi Pharmacy Business

在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care

Sugi Pharmacy Business

在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care

茨城県

Ibaraki

2

(1)

0

0

2

2

(0)

0

0

2

栃木県

Tochigi

2

(0)

1

0

3

3

(0)

1

0

4

+ 1

群馬県

Gunma

25

(1)

7

0

32

25

(1)

6

0

31

+ 1

- 2

埼玉県

Saitama

61

(17)

32

0

93

66

(19)

31

0

97

+ 7

- 3

千葉県

Chiba

9

(3)

0

1

10

11

(4)

0

1

12

+ 2

東京邴

Tokyo

75

(33)

4

2

81

87

(38)

4

1

92

+ 12

- 1

神奈川県

Kanagawa

23

(10)

0

1

24

26

(14)

0

1

27

+ 3

関東小計

Kanto Sub Total

197

(65)

44

4

245

220

(76)

42

3

265

+ 26

- 6

岐阜県

Gifu

45

(9)

0

0

45

46

(11)

0

0

46

+ 3

- 2

静岡県

Sizuoka

16

(3)

0

0

16

18

(3)

0

0

18

+ 2

愛知県

Aichi

291

(138)

0

1

292

301

(157)

0

1

302

+ 18

- 8

三重県

Mie

50

(11)

0

0

50

52

(14)

0

0

52

+ 2

福井県

Fukui

0

(0)

0

0

0

1

(0)

0

0

1

+ 1

中邪小計

Chubu Sub Total

402

(161)

0

1

403

418

(185)

0

1

419

+ 26

- 10

滋賀県

Shiga

32

(13)

5

0

37

32

(18)

6

0

38

+ 2

- 1

京邴府

Kyoto

25

(12)

12

0

37

29

(14)

13

0

42

+ 6

- 1

大阪府

Osaka

120

(40)

56

4

180

128

(55)

56

4

188

+ 11

- 3

兵庫県

Hyogo

46

(17)

36

0

82

48

(17)

35

0

83

+ 3

- 2

奈良県 Nara

6

(4)

6

0

12

7

(4)

6

0

13

+ 1

関西小計

Kansai Sub Total

229

(86)

115

4

348

244

(108)

116

4

364

+ 23

- 7

総拠点数

Total

828

(312)

159

9

996

882

(369)

158

8

1,048

+ 75

- 23

＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。

会社名

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社

Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.

代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)

(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)

問合せ先 経営企画室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703

Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,

General Manager, Business Planning Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703

