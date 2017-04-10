Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - Mar. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年3月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ
March 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2018 平成29年4月10日
2017/4/10
１. 月次速報 Mar. 2017 Monthly Bulletin
前年比の推移
% Change Over Previous Year
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
17年3月
Mar'17
17年4月
Apr'17
17年5月
May'17
17年6月
Jun'17
17年7月
Jul'17
17年8月
Aug'17
17年9月
Sep'17
17年10月
Oct'17
17年11月
Nov'17
17年12月
Dec'17
18年1月
Jan'18
18年2月
Feb'18
通期
Y to Feb'18
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
101.5
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
101.9
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
99.6
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
97.6
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
97.0
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
100.6
シガ薬局事業
17年3月
17年4月
17年5月
17年6月
17年7月
17年8月
17年9月
17年10月
17年11月
17年12月
18年1月
18年2月
通期
Sugi Pharmacy Business
Mar'17
Apr'17
May'17
Jun'17
Jul'17
Aug'17
Sep'17
Oct'17
Nov'17
Dec'17
Jan'18
Feb'18
Y to Feb'18
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
102.1
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
103.1
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
99.1
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
97.4
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
96.8
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
100.6
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
109.3
106.3
102.8
105.2
106.9
100.9
104.3
103.4
104.2
103.9
102.9
101.2
104.3
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
105.4
105.4
102.5
104.7
108.5
101.1
104.3
103.9
104.6
105.2
104.4
101.4
104.3
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.7
100.9
100.3
100.5
98.5
99.9
100.0
99.5
99.5
98.7
98.5
99.8
100.0
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
106.3
102.9
99.2
101.4
102.8
97.7
100.8
99.8
100.6
100.1
98.8
97.4
100.6
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
101.7
101.2
98.0
99.9
103.4
97.0
99.9
99.4
100.0
100.3
99.4
96.5
99.7
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
104.5
101.7
101.2
101.5
99.4
100.7
100.9
100.5
100.5
99.8
99.5
100.9
100.9
シガ薬局事業
Sugi Pharmacy Business
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
111.4
107.6
104.1
106.5
108.8
102.2
105.9
105.0
106.0
105.7
104.0
102.4
105.8
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
107.2
107.5
104.3
106.7
111.8
102.6
106.6
106.5
107.1
107.7
106.7
103.4
106.5
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.9
100.2
99.8
99.8
97.3
99.6
99.3
98.6
99.0
98.1
97.4
99.1
99.3
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
107.6
103.2
99.4
101.5
103.3
97.9
101.2
100.2
101.2
100.9
99.0
97.7
101.1
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
102.1
101.5
98.0
100.0
104.5
96.7
100.2
99.9
100.6
101.1
100.0
97.0
100.1
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
105.4
101.7
101.5
101.6
98.9
101.2
101.0
100.3
100.6
99.8
98.9
100.7
101.0
＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。
＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.
＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。
＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.
２．月次概況
March 2017 Monthly Sales Information
当3月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が-2.6％減、ザメハヱ事業が-1.5％減となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は
-2.4％減となりました。
On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. decrease by -2.4% in this month, with the sales decrease of Sugi Pharmacy Business by -2.6% and decrease of Japan Business by -1.5%. 全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+2.1％増、ザメハヱ事業が-1.6％減、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+1.5％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +1.5%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.1% and decrease of Japan Business by -1.6%. ３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing
当3月度は、新規出店として 8店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、3月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,055拠点となりました。
In this month the Sugi Group opened 8 stores and closed 1 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,055 stores as at the end of March. 新店
Opening
開店日 店舗名 所在地
売場面積
Opening Date Store Name
Address
Sales Space
3月 2日
シガ薬局
長篠 愛知県新城市長篠字広面29番地
982.52ㅍ
Mar. 2
3月 2日
Mar. 2
3月 2日
Mar. 2
3月 9日
Mar. 9
3月 11日
Mar. 11
3月 23日
Mar. 23
3月 30日
Mar. 30
3月 30日
Mar. 30
Sugi Pharmacy Nagashino Shinshiro Aichi
シガ薬局 加須 埼玉県加須市川口一丁目7番地6 729.99ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Kazo Kazo Saitama
シガ薬局 各務原市役所前 岐阜県各務原市邃加住吉町一丁目2番地1 731.16ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Kakamigahara-shiyakushomae Kakamigahara Gifu
シガ薬局 有楽 愛知県半田市有楽町七丁目136番地 952.58ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Yuuraku Handa Aichi
シガ薬局 堺大野芝 大阪府堺市中区大野芝町23番地1 671.97ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Sakaiohnoshiba Sakai Osaka
シガ薬局 岸和田上松 大阪府岸和田市上松町三丁目5番9号 902.72ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Kishiwadakamimatsu Kishiwada Osaka
シガ薬局 碧南坂口 愛知県碧南市坂口町一丁目37番地1 891.12ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Hekinansakaguchi Hekinan Aichi
シガ薬局 ポウラ川口 埼玉県川口市本町二丁目7番25号 ポウラ川口店内 398.43ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Miel-Kawaguchi Kawaguchi Saitama
増減床
Floor increase and decrease 改装日 店舗名Refurbishment Date Store Name
所在地 売場面積
Address Sales Space
3月 14日
シガ薬局
北本南
埼玉県北本市下石戸七丁目37番地
Mar. 14
Sugi Pharmacy Kitamotominami
Kitamoto Saitama 661.09ㅍ ⇒893.8ㅍ
閉店
Closing
閉店日 店舗名 所在地
Closing Date Store Name Address
売場面積
Sales Space
3月 24日
シガ薬局 京橋
東京邴中央区京橋2丁目8番18号 昭和パラ1階
206.03ㅍ
Mar. 24
Sugi Pharmacy Kyobashi Chuo Tokyo
４．邴遈府県別拠点数 March of stores by business model and regions
平成29年2月末現在
As at the End of Feb.2017
平成29年3月末現在
As at the End of Mar. 2017
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
出店 退店
Opening and closing
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
茨城県
Ibaraki
2
(0)
0
0
2
2
(0)
0
0
2
栃木県
Tochigi
3
(0)
1
0
4
3
(0)
1
0
4
群馬県
Gunma
25
(1)
6
0
31
25
(1)
6
0
31
埼玉県
Saitama
66
(19)
31
0
97
68
(22)
31
0
99
+ 2
千葉県
Chiba
11
(4)
0
1
12
11
(4)
0
1
12
東京邴
Tokyo
87
(38)
4
1
92
86
(39)
4
1
91
- 1
神奈川県
Kanagawa
26
(14)
0
1
27
26
(12)
0
1
27
関東小計
Kanto Sub Total
220
(76)
42
3
265
221
(78)
42
3
266
+ 2
- 1
岐阜県
Gifu
46
(11)
0
0
46
47
(10)
0
0
47
+ 1
静岡県
Sizuoka
18
(3)
0
0
18
18
(3)
0
0
18
愛知県
Aichi
301
(157)
0
1
302
304
(154)
0
1
305
+ 3
三重県
Mie
52
(14)
0
0
52
52
(16)
0
0
52
福井県
Fukui
1
(0)
0
0
1
1
(0)
0
0
1
中邪小計
Chubu Sub Total
418
(185)
0
1
419
422
(183)
0
1
423
+ 4
滋賀県
Shiga
32
(18)
6
0
38
32
(18)
6
0
38
京邴府
Kyoto
29
(14)
13
0
42
29
(14)
13
0
42
大阪府
Osaka
128
(55)
56
4
188
130
(57)
56
4
190
+ 2
兵庫県
Hyogo
48
(17)
35
0
83
48
(19)
35
0
83
奈良県 Nara
7
(4)
6
0
13
7
(4)
6
0
13
関西小計
Kansai Sub Total
244
(108)
116
4
364
246
(112)
116
4
366
+ 2
総拠点数
Total
882
(369)
158
8
1,048
889
(373)
158
8
1,055
+ 8
- 1
＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。
会社名
シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社
Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.
代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪) (Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)
問合せ先 事業推逭室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703
Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,
General Manager, Business Promotion Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2017 07:03:12 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
