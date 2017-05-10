Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - Apr. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年4月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ

April 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2018 平成29年5月10日

2017/5/10

１. 月次速報 Apr. 2017 Monthly Bulletin

前年比の推移

% Change Over Previous Year

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

17年3月

Mar'17

17年4月

Apr'17

17年5月

May'17

17年6月

Jun'17

17年7月

Jul'17

17年8月

Aug'17

17年9月

Sep'17

17年10月

Oct'17

17年11月

Nov'17

17年12月

Dec'17

18年1月

Jan'18

18年2月

Feb'18

通期

Y to Feb'18

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

101.5

105.9

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

101.9

104.9

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

99.6

100.9

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

97.6

102.0

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

97.0

100.3

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

100.6

101.7

シガ薬局事業

Sugi Pharmacy Business

17年3月

Mar'17

17年4月

17年5月

17年6月

17年7月

17年8月

17年9月

17年10月

17年11月

17年12月

18年1月

18年2月

通期

Apr'17

May'17

Jun'17

Jul'17

Aug'17

Sep'17

Oct'17

Nov'17

Dec'17

Jan'18

Feb'18

Y to Feb'18

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

102.1

107.2

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

103.1

106.3

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

99.1

100.8

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

97.4

102.6

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

96.8

100.5

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

100.6

102.1

シガ薬局

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

16年3月

Mar'16

16年4月

Apr'16

16年5月

May'16

16年6月

Jun'16

16年7月

Jul'16

16年8月

Aug'16

16年9月

Sept'16

16年10月

Oct'16

16年11月

Nov'16

16年12月

Dec'16

17年1月

Jan'17

17年2月

Feb'17

通期

Y to Feb'17

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

109.3

106.3

102.8

105.2

106.9

100.9

104.3

103.4

104.2

103.9

102.9

101.2

104.3

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

105.4

105.4

102.5

104.7

108.5

101.1

104.3

103.9

104.6

105.2

104.4

101.4

104.3

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

103.7

100.9

100.3

100.5

98.5

99.9

100.0

99.5

99.5

98.7

98.5

99.8

100.0

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

106.3

102.9

99.2

101.4

102.8

97.7

100.8

99.8

100.6

100.1

98.8

97.4

100.6

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

101.7

101.2

98.0

99.9

103.4

97.0

99.9

99.4

100.0

100.3

99.4

96.5

99.7

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

104.5

101.7

101.2

101.5

99.4

100.7

100.9

100.5

100.5

99.8

99.5

100.9

100.9

シガ薬局事業

Sugi Pharmacy Business

16年3月

Mar'16

16年4月

Apr'16

16年5月

May'16

16年6月

Jun'16

16年7月

Jul'16

16年8月

Aug'16

16年9月

Sept'16

16年10月

Oct'16

16年11月

Nov'16

16年12月

Dec'16

17年1月

Jan'17

17年2月

Feb'17

通期

Y to Feb'17

全店売上高

Net Sales of All Stores

111.4

107.6

104.1

106.5

108.8

102.2

105.9

105.0

106.0

105.7

104.0

102.4

105.8

全店客数

Customer Traffic of All Stores

107.2

107.5

104.3

106.7

111.8

102.6

106.6

106.5

107.1

107.7

106.7

103.4

106.5

全店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

103.9

100.2

99.8

99.8

97.3

99.6

99.3

98.6

99.0

98.1

97.4

99.1

99.3

既存店売上高

Net Sales of Existing Stores

107.6

103.2

99.4

101.5

103.3

97.9

101.2

100.2

101.2

100.9

99.0

97.7

101.1

既存店客数

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

102.1

101.5

98.0

100.0

104.5

96.7

100.2

99.9

100.6

101.1

100.0

97.0

100.1

既存店客単価

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

105.4

101.7

101.5

101.6

98.9

101.2

101.0

100.3

100.6

99.8

98.9

100.7

101.0

＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。

＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.

＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。

＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.

２．月次概況 April 2017 Monthly Sales Information

当4月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+2.6％増、ザメハヱ事業が-0.6％減となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は +2.0％増となりました。 On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +2.0% in this month, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.6% and decrease of Japan Business by -0.6%.

全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+7.2％増、ザメハヱ事業が-0.2％減、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+5.9％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +5.9%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +7.2% and decrease of Japan Business by -0.2%.

３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing

当4月度は、新規出店として 4店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、4月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,058拠点となりました。 In this month the Sugi Group opened 4 stores and closed 1 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,058 stores as at the end of April.

新店

店舗名

Opening

開店日

所在地

Address

売場面積

Sales Space

Opening Date Store Name

4月 20日

Apr. 20

4月 27日

Apr. 27

4月 27日

Apr. 27

4月 27日

Apr. 27

シガ薬局 浜松横須賀 静岡県浜松市浜北区横須賀287番地の1 858.63ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Hamamatsuyokosuka Hamamatsu Shizuoka

シガ薬局 学園前南 奈良県奈良市中町1番地の87 649.27ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Gakuenmae-minami Nara Nara

シガ薬局 富士宮光町 静岡県富士宮市光町15番16号 812.72ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Fujinomiyahikarichou Fujinomiya Shizuoka

シガ薬局 立川錦町 東京邴立川市錦町一丁目18番6号 石塚家具店１階 390.91ㅍ

Sugi Pharmacy Tachikawanishikichou Tachikawa Tokyo

閉店

Closing

閉店日 店舗名 所在地

Closing Date Store Name Address

売場面積

Sales Space

4月 16日

Apr. 16

シガ薬局 ゠キルシ豊川 愛知県豊川市正岡町池田700

Sugi Pharmacy Across-toyokawa Toyokawa Aichi

810.60ㅍ

４．邴遈府県別拠点数 April of stores by business model and regions 平成29年2月末現在

As at the End of Feb.2017

平成29年4月末現在

As at the End of Apr. 2017

シガ薬局 事業

ザメハヱ 事業

Japan Business

シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ

Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station

合計

Total

シガ薬局 事業

ザメハヱ 事業

Japan Business

シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ

Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station

合計

Total

出店 退店

Opening and closing

Sugi Pharmacy Business

在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care

Sugi Pharmacy Business

在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care

茨城県

Ibaraki

2

(0)

0

0

2

2

(0)

0

0

2

栃木県

Tochigi

3

(0)

1

0

4

3

(0)

1

0

4

群馬県

Gunma

25

(1)

6

0

31

25

(1)

6

0

31

埼玉県

Saitama

66

(19)

31

0

97

68

(21)

31

0

99

+ 2

千葉県

Chiba

11

(4)

0

1

12

11

(4)

0

1

12

東京邴

Tokyo

87

(38)

4

1

92

87

(38)

4

1

92

+ 1

- 1

神奈川県

Kanagawa

26

(14)

0

1

27

26

(12)

0

1

27

関東小計

Kanto Sub Total

220

(76)

42

3

265

222

(76)

42

3

267

+ 3

- 1

岐阜県

Gifu

46

(11)

0

0

46

47

(10)

0

0

47

+ 1

静岡県

Sizuoka

18

(3)

0

0

18

20

(3)

0

0

20

+ 2

愛知県

Aichi

301

(157)

0

1

302

303

(159)

0

1

304

+ 3

- 1

三重県

Mie

52

(14)

0

0

52

52

(16)

0

0

52

福井県

Fukui

1

(0)

0

0

1

1

(0)

0

0

1

中邪小計

Chubu Sub Total

418

(185)

0

1

419

423

(188)

0

1

424

+ 6

- 1

滋賀県

Shiga

32

(18)

6

0

38

32

(19)

6

0

38

京邴府

Kyoto

29

(14)

13

0

42

29

(13)

13

0

42

大阪府

Osaka

128

(55)

56

4

188

130

(56)

56

4

190

+ 2

兵庫県

Hyogo

48

(17)

35

0

83

48

(19)

35

0

83

奈良県 Nara

7

(4)

6

0

13

8

(3)

6

0

14

+ 1

関西小計

Kansai Sub Total

244

(108)

116

4

364

247

(110)

116

4

367

+ 3

総拠点数

Total

882

(369)

158

8

1,048

892

(374)

158

8

1,058

+ 12

- 2

＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。

会社名

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社

Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.

代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪) (Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)

問合せ先 事業推逭室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703

Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,

General Manager, Business Promotion Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703

