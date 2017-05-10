Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - Apr. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年4月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ
April 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2018 平成29年5月10日
2017/5/10
１. 月次速報 Apr. 2017 Monthly Bulletin
前年比の推移
% Change Over Previous Year
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
17年3月
Mar'17
17年4月
Apr'17
17年5月
May'17
17年6月
Jun'17
17年7月
Jul'17
17年8月
Aug'17
17年9月
Sep'17
17年10月
Oct'17
17年11月
Nov'17
17年12月
Dec'17
18年1月
Jan'18
18年2月
Feb'18
通期
Y to Feb'18
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
101.5
105.9
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
101.9
104.9
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
99.6
100.9
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
97.6
102.0
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
97.0
100.3
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
100.6
101.7
シガ薬局事業
Sugi Pharmacy Business
17年3月
Mar'17
17年4月
17年5月
17年6月
17年7月
17年8月
17年9月
17年10月
17年11月
17年12月
18年1月
18年2月
通期
Apr'17
May'17
Jun'17
Jul'17
Aug'17
Sep'17
Oct'17
Nov'17
Dec'17
Jan'18
Feb'18
Y to Feb'18
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
102.1
107.2
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
103.1
106.3
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
99.1
100.8
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
97.4
102.6
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
96.8
100.5
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
100.6
102.1
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
109.3
106.3
102.8
105.2
106.9
100.9
104.3
103.4
104.2
103.9
102.9
101.2
104.3
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
105.4
105.4
102.5
104.7
108.5
101.1
104.3
103.9
104.6
105.2
104.4
101.4
104.3
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.7
100.9
100.3
100.5
98.5
99.9
100.0
99.5
99.5
98.7
98.5
99.8
100.0
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
106.3
102.9
99.2
101.4
102.8
97.7
100.8
99.8
100.6
100.1
98.8
97.4
100.6
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
101.7
101.2
98.0
99.9
103.4
97.0
99.9
99.4
100.0
100.3
99.4
96.5
99.7
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
104.5
101.7
101.2
101.5
99.4
100.7
100.9
100.5
100.5
99.8
99.5
100.9
100.9
シガ薬局事業
Sugi Pharmacy Business
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
111.4
107.6
104.1
106.5
108.8
102.2
105.9
105.0
106.0
105.7
104.0
102.4
105.8
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
107.2
107.5
104.3
106.7
111.8
102.6
106.6
106.5
107.1
107.7
106.7
103.4
106.5
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.9
100.2
99.8
99.8
97.3
99.6
99.3
98.6
99.0
98.1
97.4
99.1
99.3
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
107.6
103.2
99.4
101.5
103.3
97.9
101.2
100.2
101.2
100.9
99.0
97.7
101.1
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
102.1
101.5
98.0
100.0
104.5
96.7
100.2
99.9
100.6
101.1
100.0
97.0
100.1
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
105.4
101.7
101.5
101.6
98.9
101.2
101.0
100.3
100.6
99.8
98.9
100.7
101.0
＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。
＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.
＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。
＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.
２．月次概況 April 2017 Monthly Sales Information
当4月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+2.6％増、ザメハヱ事業が-0.6％減となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は +2.0％増となりました。 On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +2.0% in this month, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.6% and decrease of Japan Business by -0.6%.
全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+7.2％増、ザメハヱ事業が-0.2％減、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+5.9％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +5.9%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +7.2% and decrease of Japan Business by -0.2%.
３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing
当4月度は、新規出店として 4店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、4月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,058拠点となりました。 In this month the Sugi Group opened 4 stores and closed 1 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,058 stores as at the end of April.
新店
店舗名
Opening
開店日
所在地
Address
売場面積
Sales Space
Opening Date Store Name
4月 20日
Apr. 20
4月 27日
Apr. 27
4月 27日
Apr. 27
4月 27日
Apr. 27
シガ薬局 浜松横須賀 静岡県浜松市浜北区横須賀287番地の1 858.63ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Hamamatsuyokosuka Hamamatsu Shizuoka
シガ薬局 学園前南 奈良県奈良市中町1番地の87 649.27ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Gakuenmae-minami Nara Nara
シガ薬局 富士宮光町 静岡県富士宮市光町15番16号 812.72ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Fujinomiyahikarichou Fujinomiya Shizuoka
シガ薬局 立川錦町 東京邴立川市錦町一丁目18番6号 石塚家具店１階 390.91ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Tachikawanishikichou Tachikawa Tokyo
閉店
Closing
閉店日 店舗名 所在地
Closing Date Store Name Address
売場面積
Sales Space
4月 16日
Apr. 16
シガ薬局 ゠キルシ豊川 愛知県豊川市正岡町池田700
Sugi Pharmacy Across-toyokawa Toyokawa Aichi
810.60ㅍ
４．邴遈府県別拠点数 April of stores by business model and regions 平成29年2月末現在
As at the End of Feb.2017
平成29年4月末現在
As at the End of Apr. 2017
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
出店 退店
Opening and closing
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
茨城県
Ibaraki
2
(0)
0
0
2
2
(0)
0
0
2
栃木県
Tochigi
3
(0)
1
0
4
3
(0)
1
0
4
群馬県
Gunma
25
(1)
6
0
31
25
(1)
6
0
31
埼玉県
Saitama
66
(19)
31
0
97
68
(21)
31
0
99
+ 2
千葉県
Chiba
11
(4)
0
1
12
11
(4)
0
1
12
東京邴
Tokyo
87
(38)
4
1
92
87
(38)
4
1
92
+ 1
- 1
神奈川県
Kanagawa
26
(14)
0
1
27
26
(12)
0
1
27
関東小計
Kanto Sub Total
220
(76)
42
3
265
222
(76)
42
3
267
+ 3
- 1
岐阜県
Gifu
46
(11)
0
0
46
47
(10)
0
0
47
+ 1
静岡県
Sizuoka
18
(3)
0
0
18
20
(3)
0
0
20
+ 2
愛知県
Aichi
301
(157)
0
1
302
303
(159)
0
1
304
+ 3
- 1
三重県
Mie
52
(14)
0
0
52
52
(16)
0
0
52
福井県
Fukui
1
(0)
0
0
1
1
(0)
0
0
1
中邪小計
Chubu Sub Total
418
(185)
0
1
419
423
(188)
0
1
424
+ 6
- 1
滋賀県
Shiga
32
(18)
6
0
38
32
(19)
6
0
38
京邴府
Kyoto
29
(14)
13
0
42
29
(13)
13
0
42
大阪府
Osaka
128
(55)
56
4
188
130
(56)
56
4
190
+ 2
兵庫県
Hyogo
48
(17)
35
0
83
48
(19)
35
0
83
奈良県 Nara
7
(4)
6
0
13
8
(3)
6
0
14
+ 1
関西小計
Kansai Sub Total
244
(108)
116
4
364
247
(110)
116
4
367
+ 3
総拠点数
Total
882
(369)
158
8
1,048
892
(374)
158
8
1,058
+ 12
- 2
＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。
会社名
シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社
Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.
代表者名 代表取締役社長 桝田 直 Representative Director：Tadashi Masuda (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪) (Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)
問合せ先 事業推逭室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703
Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,
General Manager, Business Promotion Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2017 07:26:37 UTC.
