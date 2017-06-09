Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. - May. 2017 Monthly Business News Flash

シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社 平成29年5月度 月次速報に関するお知らせ
May 2017 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2018 平成29年6月9日
2017/6/9
１. 月次速報 May 2017 Monthly Bulletin
前年比の推移
% Change Over Previous Year
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
17年3月
Mar'17
17年4月
Apr'17
17年5月
May'17
17年6月
Jun'17
17年7月
Jul'17
17年8月
Aug'17
17年9月
Sep'17
17年10月
Oct'17
17年11月
Nov'17
17年12月
Dec'17
18年1月
Jan'18
18年2月
Feb'18
通期
Y to Feb'18
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
101.5
105.9
105.8
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
101.9
104.9
105.1
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
99.6
100.9
100.7
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
97.6
102.0
102.1
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
97.0
100.3
100.7
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
100.6
101.7
101.4
シガ薬局事業
17年3月
17年4月
17年5月
17年6月
17年7月
17年8月
17年9月
17年10月
17年11月
17年12月
18年1月
18年2月
通期
Sugi Pharmacy Business
Mar'17
Apr'17
May'17
Jun'17
Jul'17
Aug'17
Sep'17
Oct'17
Nov'17
Dec'17
Jan'18
Feb'18
Y to Feb'18
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
102.1
107.2
106.9
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
103.1
106.3
106.5
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
99.1
100.8
100.4
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
97.4
102.6
102.5
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
96.8
100.5
100.9
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
100.6
102.1
101.6
シガ薬局
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
109.3
106.3
102.8
105.2
106.9
100.9
104.3
103.4
104.2
103.9
102.9
101.2
104.3
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
105.4
105.4
102.5
104.7
108.5
101.1
104.3
103.9
104.6
105.2
104.4
101.4
104.3
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.7
100.9
100.3
100.5
98.5
99.9
100.0
99.5
99.5
98.7
98.5
99.8
100.0
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
106.3
102.9
99.2
101.4
102.8
97.7
100.8
99.8
100.6
100.1
98.8
97.4
100.6
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
101.7
101.2
98.0
99.9
103.4
97.0
99.9
99.4
100.0
100.3
99.4
96.5
99.7
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
104.5
101.7
101.2
101.5
99.4
100.7
100.9
100.5
100.5
99.8
99.5
100.9
100.9
シガ薬局事業
Sugi Pharmacy Business
16年3月
Mar'16
16年4月
Apr'16
16年5月
May'16
16年6月
Jun'16
16年7月
Jul'16
16年8月
Aug'16
16年9月
Sept'16
16年10月
Oct'16
16年11月
Nov'16
16年12月
Dec'16
17年1月
Jan'17
17年2月
Feb'17
通期
Y to Feb'17
全店売上高
Net Sales of All Stores
111.4
107.6
104.1
106.5
108.8
102.2
105.9
105.0
106.0
105.7
104.0
102.4
105.8
全店客数
Customer Traffic of All Stores
107.2
107.5
104.3
106.7
111.8
102.6
106.6
106.5
107.1
107.7
106.7
103.4
106.5
全店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
103.9
100.2
99.8
99.8
97.3
99.6
99.3
98.6
99.0
98.1
97.4
99.1
99.3
既存店売上高
Net Sales of Existing Stores
107.6
103.2
99.4
101.5
103.3
97.9
101.2
100.2
101.2
100.9
99.0
97.7
101.1
既存店客数
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
102.1
101.5
98.0
100.0
104.5
96.7
100.2
99.9
100.6
101.1
100.0
97.0
100.1
既存店客単価
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
105.4
101.7
101.5
101.6
98.9
101.2
101.0
100.3
100.6
99.8
98.9
100.7
101.0
＊上記数値は、当社ギラヺフの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。
＊The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.
＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヴ月を経遃した店舗を対象に算出しております。
＊ "Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.
２．月次概況 May 2017 Monthly Sales Information
当5月度の既存店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+2.5％増、ザメハヱ事業が+0.4％増となり、シガ薬局全体の既存店売上は +2.1％増となりました。 On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +2.1% in this month, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +2.5% and increase of Japan Business by +0.4%.
全店プヺシの売上伸率は、シガ薬局事業が+6.9％増、ザメハヱ事業が+1.0％増、シガ薬局全体の全店売上は+5.8％増となりました。 On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by +5.8%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by +6.9% and increase of Japan Business by +1.0%.
３．新規出店ヹ退店の状況 Stores Opening & Closing
当5月度は、新規出店として 3店舗を開設し、3店舗を閉店しました。結果、5月末のシガギラヺフの総拠点数は 1,058拠点となりました。 In this month the Sugi Group opened 3 stores and closed 3 stores. As a result, the Sugi Group has 1,058 stores as at the end of May.
新店
店舗名
Opening
開店日
所在地
Address
売場面積
Sales Space
Opening Date Store Name
5月 2日
May 2
5月 25日
May 25
5月 25日
May 25
シガ薬局 昆陽東 兵庫県伊丹市昆陽東一丁目2番7号 阪急エ゠サシ１階 422.00ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Koya-higashi Itami Hyogo
シガ薬局 浜松フョゴヹビリシホ 静岡県浜松市東区上西町1020番地33 浜松フョゴヹビリシホ1階 724.48ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Hamamatsuplaza-frespo Hamamatsu Shizuoka
シガ薬局 森岡 愛知県大府市森岡町五丁目11番地 927.80ㅍ
Sugi Pharmacy Morioka Obu Aichi
閉店
Closing
閉店日 店舗名 所在地
Closing Date Store Name Address
売場面積
Sales Space
5月 31日
May 31
シガ薬局 三田洞
Sugi Pharmacy Mitahora
岐阜県岐阜市粟野東5丁目76番地1
Gifu Gifu
504.11ㅍ
5月 31日
ザメハヱ 深谷
埼玉県深谷市上野台2912-1 558.68ㅍ
May 31
5月 31日
May 31
Japan Fukaya Fukaya Saitama
ザメハヱ 鴻巣 埼玉県鴻巣市生出塚2-18-5
Japan Kounosu Kounosu Saitama
628.10ㅍ
４．邴遈府県別拠点数 May of stores by business model and regions 平成29年2月末現在
As at the End of Feb.2017
平成29年5月末現在
As at the End of May 2017
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
シガ薬局 事業
ザメハヱ 事業
Japan Business
シガ訪問看護 ｽﾃｰｼｮﾝ
Sugi Visit Nursing Care Station
合計
Total
出店 退店
Opening and closing
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
Sugi Pharmacy Business
在宅医療 実施店舗 In-Home Medical Care
茨城県
Ibaraki
2
(0)
0
0
2
2
(0)
0
0
2
栃木県
Tochigi
3
(0)
1
0
4
3
(0)
1
0
4
群馬県
Gunma
25
(1)
6
0
31
25
(1)
6
0
31
埼玉県
Saitama
66
(19)
31
0
97
68
(22)
29
0
97
+ 2
- 2
千葉県
Chiba
11
(4)
0
1
12
11
(4)
0
1
12
東京邴
Tokyo
87
(38)
4
1
92
87
(39)
4
1
92
+ 1
- 1
神奈川県
Kanagawa
26
(14)
0
1
27
26
(12)
0
1
27
関東小計
Kanto Sub Total
220
(76)
42
3
265
222
(78)
40
3
265
+ 3
- 3
岐阜県
Gifu
46
(11)
0
0
46
46
(10)
0
0
46
+ 1
- 1
静岡県
Sizuoka
18
(3)
0
0
18
21
(3)
0
0
21
+ 3
愛知県
Aichi
301
(157)
0
1
302
304
(158)
0
1
305
+ 4
- 1
三重県
Mie
52
(14)
0
0
52
52
(16)
0
0
52
福井県
Fukui
1
(0)
0
0
1
1
(0)
0
0
1
中邪小計
Chubu Sub Total
418
(185)
0
1
419
424
(187)
0
1
425
+ 8
- 2
滋賀県
Shiga
32
(18)
6
0
38
32
(18)
6
0
38
京邴府
Kyoto
29
(14)
13
0
42
29
(15)
13
0
42
大阪府
Osaka
128
(55)
56
4
188
130
(55)
56
4
190
+ 2
兵庫県
Hyogo
48
(17)
35
0
83
49
(20)
35
0
84
+ 1
奈良県 Nara
7
(4)
6
0
13
8
(4)
6
0
14
+ 1
関西小計
Kansai Sub Total
244
(108)
116
4
364
248
(112)
116
4
368
+ 4
総拠点数
Total
882
(369)
158
8
1,048
894
(377)
156
8
1,058
+ 15
- 5
＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はシガ薬局の店舗数の内数で、シガ薬局の店舗で在宅医療コヺパシを提供している店舗です。
会社名
シガベヺラヅァヱギシ株式会社
Corporate Name：Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.
代表者名 代表取締役社長 榊原 栄一 Representative Director：Eiichi Sakakibara (ｺｰﾄﾞ番号 7649 東証1邪ヹ名証1邪)
(Stock Code:7649 TSE 1,NSE 1)
問合せ先 事業推逭室長 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2703
Contact（English)：Makoto Kasai,
General Manager, Business Promotion Dept. TEL +81-562-45-2703
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2017 06:36:31 UTC.
Original document here
Public permalink here
