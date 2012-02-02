情報ＢＯＸ：米フェイスブックＣＥＯ、投資家への書簡

［１日 ロイター］ ソーシャルネットワーキングサービス（ＳＮＳ）世界最大手のの米フェイスブックは１日、最大５０億ドルの新規株式公開（ＩＰＯ）を申請する暫定的な書類を米証券取引委員会（ＳＥＣ）に提出した。フェイスブックは、普通株をティッカーシンボル「ＦＢ」で上場する意向。

ザッカーバーグ最高経営責任者（ＣＥＯ）は、提出文書に添えた書簡の中で「フェイスブックはもともと、企業としては作られたものではなかった。よりオープンでつながった世界に変えるという社会的使命を達成するため作られた」とし、「フェイスブックに投資する人には、この使命がわれわれにとって大切であり、われわれがどう意思決定するか、なぜ行動するか理解してもらうことが重要だと考えている」と述べた。

また「われわれは新聞やテレビなどの発明についてよく語る。社会はいま、新たな転換点を迎えている。世界中の人々につながりと発言の場を与え、将来のために社会を変えることに大きな必要性と機会がある」とも語った。

＊書簡の英語全文は以下の通り。

Facebook was not originally created to be a company. It was built to accomplish a social mission - to make the world more open and connected.

We think it's important that everyone who invests in Facebook understands what this mission means to us, how we make decisions and why we do the things we do. I will try to outline our approach in this letter.

At Facebook, we're inspired by technologies that have revolutionized how people spread and consume information.

We often talk about inventions like the printing press and the television - by simply making communication more efficient, they led to a complete transformation of many important parts of society. They gave more people a voice. They encouraged progress. They changed the way society was organized. They brought us closer together.