Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.-Results in the six-month period ended September 2015

決 算 説 明 会 資 料
Mid-year Fiscal Results for 2016
2015.11.13
Ⅰ 連結決算（当第2四半期累計期間実績と当期予想） . Consolidated Highlights
2014年9月期
September 2014
2015年9月期
September 2015
%百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%
百万円
millions of yen
%
前年同期増減 change to previous year
百万円
millions of yen
売上高
Net sales
100.0
724,256
-2.6
▲19,075
100.0
720,864
-0.5
▲3,392
営業利益
Operating income
1.2
8,695
-19.5
▲2,108
2.0
14,233
63.7
5,538
経常利益
Ordinary income
1.9
13,551
-9.2
▲1,374
2.2
15,807
16.6
2,256
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益
Profit attributable to owners of parent
0.9
6,454
-21.9
▲1,805
1.1
8,206
27.1
1,752
当第2四半期累計期間実績 Statement of Income Data
%
2014年9月期
September 2014
百万円
millions of yen
2015年9月期
September 2015
%
百万円
millions of yen
%
前年同期増減 change to previous year
百万円
millions of yen
情報コミュニケーション
Information & Communication
売上高
Net sales
432,312
446,155
3.2
13,843
営業利益
Operating income
3.2
13,813
4.3
19,401
40.4
5,588
生活・産業
Living & Industry
売上高
Net sales
205,829
204,644
-0.6
▲1,185
営業利益
Operating income
2.5
5,222
3.0
6,076
16.4
854
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
売上高
Net sales
97,467
83,960
-13.9
▲13,507
営業利益
Operating income
2.1
2,047
3.1
2,599
27.0
552
調整額
Elimination
売上高
Net sales
▲11,353
▲13,896
▲2,543
営業利益
Operating income
▲12,388
▲13,843
▲1,455
連 結
Consolidated
売上高
Net sales
724,256
720,864
-0.5
▲3,392
営業利益
Operating income
1.2
8,695
2.0
14,233
63.7
5,538
2013年3月期
March 2013
2014年3月期
March 2014
2015年3月期
March 2015
2016年3月期（予想）
March 2016（Estimated）
% 百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
% 百万円
millions of yen
% 百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
% 百万円
millions of yen
% 百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
% 百万円
millions of yen
% 百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
% 百万円
millions of yen
売上高
Net sales
100.0
1,502,307
-0.5
▲8,107
100.0
1,532,042
2.0
29,735
100.0
1,526,914
-0.3
▲5,128
100.0
1,536,000
0.6
9,086
営業利益
Operating income
2.1
32,092
1.7
537
2.3
35,721
11.3
3,629
2.7
40,876
14.4
5,155
3.1
47,500
16.2
6,624
経常利益
Ordinary income
2.5
36,966
19.8
6,116
2.5
37,717
2.0
751
3.0
45,245
20.0
7,528
3.3
50,000
10.5
4,755
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1.2
18,562
505.0
15,494
1.3
20,621
11.1
2,059
1.5
22,868
10.9
2,247
1.5
23,000
0.6
132
当期予想 Statement of Income Data Estimated
2016年3月期（予想） March 2016（Estimated）
前半期（実績）
former half of the fiscal year
後半期（予想）
latter half of the fiscal year（Estimated）
年度計（予想）
total of the fiscal year（Estimated）
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication
売上高
Net sales
446,155
3.2
13,843
509,845
1.9
9,678
956,000
2.5
23,521
営業利益
Operating income
4.3
19,401
40.4
5,588
6.0
30,599
-9.7
▲3,280
5.2
50,000
4.8
2,308
生活・産業
Living & Industry
売上高
Net sales
204,644
-0.6
▲1,185
230,356
7.8
16,589
435,000
3.7
15,404
営業利益
Operating income
3.0
6,076
16.4
854
3.0
6,924
19.8
1,143
3.0
13,000
18.1
1,997
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
売上高
Net sales
83,960
-13.9
▲13,507
96,040
-9.5
▲10,066
180,000
-11.6
▲23,573
営業利益
Operating income
3.1
2,599
27.0
552
5.6
5,401
25.4
1,093
4.4
8,000
25.9
1,645
調整額
Elimination
売上高
Net sales
▲13,896
▲2,543
▲21,104
▲3,723
▲35,000
▲6,266
営業利益
Operating income
▲13,843
▲1,455
▲9,657
2,129
▲23,500
674
連 結
Consolidated
売上高
Net sales
720,864
-0.5
▲3,392
815,136
1.6
12,478
1,536,000
0.6
9,086
営業利益
Operating income
2.0
14,233
63.7
5,538
33,267
3.4
1,086
3.1
47,500
16.2
6,624
経常利益
Ordinary income
2.2
15,807
16.6
2,256
34,193
7.9
2,499
3.3
50,000
10.5
4,755
親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 Profit attributable
1.1
8,206
27.1
1,752
14,794
-9.9
▲1,620
1.5
23,000
0.6
132
to owners of parent
セグメント別当期予想 Segment Estimated
2015年3月期
March 2015
百万円 millions of yen
2016年3月期（予想）
March 2016（Estimated）
百万円 millions of yen
情報コミュニケーション
Information & Communication
16,993
34,500
生活・産業
Living & Industry
30,162
28,000
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
22,435
10,000
調整額
Elimination
6,548
6,500
設備投資額
Capital expenditures
76,138
79,000
情報コミュニケーション
Information & Communication
25,909
29,500
生活・産業
Living & Industry
16,259
19,800
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
15,478
14,000
調整額
Elimination
3,529
4,700
減価償却費
Depreciation
61,176
68,000
設備投資額および減価償却費 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation
