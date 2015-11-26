Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.-Results in the six-month period ended September 2015

27acd991-5d3d-4312-a72d-35b7f5bf2bd6.pdf

決 算 説 明 会 資 料

Mid-year Fiscal Results for 2016

2015.11.13

Ⅰ 連結決算（当第2四半期累計期間実績と当期予想） . Consolidated Highlights

2014年9月期

September 2014

2015年9月期

September 2015

%百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%

百万円

millions of yen

%

前年同期増減 change to previous year

百万円

millions of yen

売上高

Net sales

100.0

724,256

-2.6

▲19,075

100.0

720,864

-0.5

▲3,392

営業利益

Operating income

1.2

8,695

-19.5

▲2,108

2.0

14,233

63.7

5,538

経常利益

Ordinary income

1.9

13,551

-9.2

▲1,374

2.2

15,807

16.6

2,256

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent

0.9

6,454

-21.9

▲1,805

1.1

8,206

27.1

1,752

当第2四半期累計期間実績 Statement of Income Data

%

2014年9月期

September 2014

百万円

millions of yen

2015年9月期

September 2015

%

百万円

millions of yen

%

前年同期増減 change to previous year

百万円

millions of yen

情報コミュニケーション

Information & Communication

売上高

Net sales

432,312

446,155

3.2

13,843

営業利益

Operating income

3.2

13,813

4.3

19,401

40.4

5,588

生活・産業

Living & Industry

売上高

Net sales

205,829

204,644

-0.6

▲1,185

営業利益

Operating income

2.5

5,222

3.0

6,076

16.4

854

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

売上高

Net sales

97,467

83,960

-13.9

▲13,507

営業利益

Operating income

2.1

2,047

3.1

2,599

27.0

552

調整額

Elimination

売上高

Net sales

▲11,353

▲13,896

▲2,543

営業利益

Operating income

▲12,388

▲13,843

▲1,455

連 結

Consolidated

売上高

Net sales

724,256

720,864

-0.5

▲3,392

営業利益

Operating income

1.2

8,695

2.0

14,233

63.7

5,538

2013年3月期

March 2013

2014年3月期

March 2014

2015年3月期

March 2015

2016年3月期（予想）

March 2016（Estimated）

% 百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

% 百万円

millions of yen

% 百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

% 百万円

millions of yen

% 百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

% 百万円

millions of yen

% 百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

% 百万円

millions of yen

売上高

Net sales

100.0

1,502,307

-0.5

▲8,107

100.0

1,532,042

2.0

29,735

100.0

1,526,914

-0.3

▲5,128

100.0

1,536,000

0.6

9,086

営業利益

Operating income

2.1

32,092

1.7

537

2.3

35,721

11.3

3,629

2.7

40,876

14.4

5,155

3.1

47,500

16.2

6,624

経常利益

Ordinary income

2.5

36,966

19.8

6,116

2.5

37,717

2.0

751

3.0

45,245

20.0

7,528

3.3

50,000

10.5

4,755

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1.2

18,562

505.0

15,494

1.3

20,621

11.1

2,059

1.5

22,868

10.9

2,247

1.5

23,000

0.6

132

当期予想 Statement of Income Data Estimated

2016年3月期（予想） March 2016（Estimated）

前半期（実績）

former half of the fiscal year

後半期（予想）

latter half of the fiscal year（Estimated）

年度計（予想）

total of the fiscal year（Estimated）

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication

売上高

Net sales

446,155

3.2

13,843

509,845

1.9

9,678

956,000

2.5

23,521

営業利益

Operating income

4.3

19,401

40.4

5,588

6.0

30,599

-9.7

▲3,280

5.2

50,000

4.8

2,308

生活・産業

Living & Industry

売上高

Net sales

204,644

-0.6

▲1,185

230,356

7.8

16,589

435,000

3.7

15,404

営業利益

Operating income

3.0

6,076

16.4

854

3.0

6,924

19.8

1,143

3.0

13,000

18.1

1,997

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

売上高

Net sales

83,960

-13.9

▲13,507

96,040

-9.5

▲10,066

180,000

-11.6

▲23,573

営業利益

Operating income

3.1

2,599

27.0

552

5.6

5,401

25.4

1,093

4.4

8,000

25.9

1,645

調整額

Elimination

売上高

Net sales

▲13,896

▲2,543

▲21,104

▲3,723

▲35,000

▲6,266

営業利益

Operating income

▲13,843

▲1,455

▲9,657

2,129

▲23,500

674

連 結

Consolidated

売上高

Net sales

720,864

-0.5

▲3,392

815,136

1.6

12,478

1,536,000

0.6

9,086

営業利益

Operating income

2.0

14,233

63.7

5,538

33,267

3.4

1,086

3.1

47,500

16.2

6,624

経常利益

Ordinary income

2.2

15,807

16.6

2,256

34,193

7.9

2,499

3.3

50,000

10.5

4,755

親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 Profit attributable

1.1

8,206

27.1

1,752

14,794

-9.9

▲1,620

1.5

23,000

0.6

132

to owners of parent

セグメント別当期予想 Segment Estimated

2015年3月期

March 2015

百万円 millions of yen

2016年3月期（予想）

March 2016（Estimated）

百万円 millions of yen

情報コミュニケーション

Information & Communication

16,993

34,500

生活・産業

Living & Industry

30,162

28,000

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

22,435

10,000

調整額

Elimination

6,548

6,500

設備投資額

Capital expenditures

76,138

79,000

情報コミュニケーション

Information & Communication

25,909

29,500

生活・産業

Living & Industry

16,259

19,800

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

15,478

14,000

調整額

Elimination

3,529

4,700

減価償却費

Depreciation

61,176

68,000

設備投資額および減価償却費 Capital Expenditures and Depreciation