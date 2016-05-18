Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.-Results in the 12 month period ended March 2016

3da2bf90-abe5-4d0b-ba3a-7ef08ef4c4ee.pdf 2016年3月期

決 算 説 明 会 資 料

2016.5.18 Ⅰ 連結決算（当期実績と次期予想）

. Consolidated Highlights 2015年3月期

March 2015

2016年3月期

March 2016

2017年3月期（予想）

March 2017（Estimated）

%百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

売上高

Net sales

100.0

1,526,914

-0.3

▲5,128

100.0

1,474,682

-3.4

▲52,232

100.0

1,510,000

2.4

35,318

営業利益

Operating income

2.7

40,876

14.4

5,155

3.3

48,532

18.7

7,656

3.3

50,500

4.1

1,968

経常利益

Ordinary income

3.0

45,245

20.0

7,528

3.5

51,854

14.6

6,609

3.3

50,000

-3.6

▲1,854

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1.5

22,868

10.9

2,247

2.4

35,245

54.1

12,377

1.6

24,000

-31.9

▲11,245

実績および予想 Statement of Income Data

情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication

売上高

Net sales

932,479

−

−

938,641

0.7

6,162

953,000

1.5

14,359

営業利益

Operating income

5.1

47,692

−

−

6.2

57,823

21.2

10,131

5.9

56,000

-3.2

▲1,823

生活・産業

Living & Industry

売上高

Net sales

419,596

−

−

410,509

-2.2

▲9,087

435,000

6.0

24,491

営業利益

Operating income

2.6

11,004

−

−

3.5

14,502

31.8

3,498

4.7

20,500

41.4

5,998

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

売上高

Net sales

203,573

−

−

153,007

-24.8

▲50,566

150,000

-2.0

▲3,007

営業利益

Operating income

3.1

6,355

−

−

2.2

3,398

-46.5

▲2,957

2.0

3,000

-11.7

▲398

調整額

（消去又は全社）

売上高

Net sales

▲28,734

−

▲27,476

1,258

▲28,000

▲524

営業利益

Operating income

▲24,175

−

▲27,192

▲3,017

▲29,000

▲1,808

Elimination

2016年3月期（実績）

前半期

former half of the fiscal year

後半期

latter half of the fiscal year

年度計

total of the fiscal year

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication

売上高

Net sales

446,155

3.2

13,843

492,486

-1.5

▲7,681

938,641

0.7

6,162

営業利益

Operating income

4.3

19,401

40.4

5,588

7.8

38,422

13.4

4,543

6.2

57,823

21.2

10,131

生活・産業

Living & Industry

売上高

Net sales

204,644

-0.6

▲1,185

205,865

-3.7

▲7,902

410,509

-2.2

▲9,087

営業利益

Operating income

3.0

6,076

16.4

854

4.1

8,426

45.7

2,644

3.5

14,502

31.8

3,498

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

売上高

Net sales

83,960

-13.9

▲13,507

69,047

-34.9

▲37,059

153,007

-24.8

▲50,566

営業利益

Operating income

3.1

2,599

27.0

552

1.2

799

-81.5

▲3,509

2.2

3,398

-46.5

▲2,957

調整額

（消去又は全社）

売上高

Net sales

▲13,896

▲2,543

▲13,580

3,801

▲27,476

1,258

営業利益

Operating income

▲13,843

▲1,455

▲13,349

▲1,562

▲27,192

▲3,017

Elimination

連 結

Consolidated

売上高

Net sales

720,864

-0.5

▲3,392

753,818

-6.1

▲48,840

1,474,682

-3.4

▲52,232

営業利益

Operating income

2.0

14,233

63.7

5,538

4.6

34,299

6.6

2,118

3.3

48,532

18.7

7,656

経常利益

Ordinary income

2.2

15,807

16.6

2,256

4.8

36,047

13.7

4,353

3.5

51,854

14.6

6,609

親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 Profit attributable

1.1

8,206

27.1

1,752

3.6

27,039

64.7

10,625

2.4

35,245

54.1

12,377

to owners of parent

セグメント別当期実績 Segment Result

2015年3月期

March 2015

百万円 millions of yen

2016年3月期

March 2016

百万円 millions of yen

2017年3月期（予想）

March 2017（Estimated）

百万円 millions of yen

情報コミュニケーション

16,993

25,460

32,900

Information & Communication

生活・産業

Living & Industry

30,162

24,616

21,300

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

22,435

7,702

10,600

調整額（消去又は全社）

Elimination

6,548

5,425

7,200

設備投資額

Capital expenditures

76,138

63,203

72,000

情報コミュニケーション

25,909

25,772

29,600

Information & Communication

生活・産業

Living & Industry

16,259

18,099

19,700

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

15,478

12,248

13,700

調整額（消去又は全社）

Elimination

3,529

3,572

5,000

減価償却費

Depreciation

61,176

59,691

68,000

設備投資額および減価償却費（実績および予想） Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

総資産および純資産 Total Assets and Net Assets

2014年3月期

March 2014

2015年3月期

March 2015

2016年3月期

March 2016

2017年3月期（予想）

March 2017（Estimated）

百万円 millions of yen

百万円 millions of yen

百万円 millions of yen

百万円 millions of yen

総資産

Total assets

1,712,351

1,994,642

1,876,574

1,890,500

純資産

Net assets

913,107

1,082,843

1,066,851

1,083,400

手元流動性

Cash and cash equivalents

316,507

383,593

342,131

315,900

有利子負債

Debt with interest

331,173

359,196

282,485

265,100

2014年3月期

March 2014

百万円 millions of yen

2015年3月期

March 2015

百万円 millions of yen

2016年3月期

March 2016

百万円 millions of yen

2017年3月期（予想）

March 2017（Estimated）

百万円 millions of yen

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Cash flows from operating activities

118,026

104,111

101,631

100,000

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Cash flows from investing activities

▲108,648

▲70,603

▲55,294

▲95,000

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Cash flows from financing activities

15,012

9,876

▲89,282

▲31,000

現金及び現金同等物期末残高

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

287,689

335,911

292,676

266,000

キャッシュ・フロー Cash Flows

研究開発費（百万円）

Research and development expenses

19,821

19,083

17,974

18,000

研究開発費 Research and Development Expenses

従業員数（人）

Number of employees

48,751

48,999

46,705

46,000

従業員数 Number of Employees

2014年3月期

March 2014

2015年3月期

March 2015

2016年3月期

March 2016

2017年3月期（予想）

March 2017（Estimated）

発行済株式数（千株）

Number of issued stock（s Thousands）

641,983

640,352

640,269

640,200

一株当たり当期純利益（円）

Earnings per share（￥）

32.12

35.67

55.04

37.48

一株当たり純資産（円）

Net assets per share（￥）

1,219.77

1,457.46

1,459.08

1,475.79

総資産経常利益率（％）

Ordinary income to total asset（s ％）

2.3

2.4

2.7

2.7

総資産利益率（％）

Return on asset（s ％）

1.2

1.2

1.8

1.3

自己資本利益率（％）

Return on equit（y ％）

2.7

2.7

3.8

2.6

経営指標 Management Index

自己資本比率（％）

Equity ratio（％）

45.7

46.8

49.8

50.0

流動比率（％）

Current ratio（％）

199.1

179.4

184.4

196.5