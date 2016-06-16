Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.-Results in the 12 month period ended March 2016

3ef21165-f72f-4636-b1c1-c0c296929cec.pdf 2016年3月期
決 算 説 明 会 資 料
2016.5.18 Ⅰ 連結決算（当期実績と次期予想）
. Consolidated Highlights 2015年3月期
March 2015
2016年3月期
March 2016
2017年3月期（予想）
March 2017（Estimated）
%百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
売上高
Net sales
100.0
1,526,914
-0.3
▲5,128
100.0
1,474,682
-3.4
▲52,232
100.0
1,510,000
2.4
35,318
営業利益
Operating income
2.7
40,876
14.4
5,155
3.3
48,532
18.7
7,656
3.3
50,500
4.1
1,968
経常利益
Ordinary income
3.0
45,245
20.0
7,528
3.5
51,854
14.6
6,609
3.3
50,000
-3.6
▲1,854
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1.5
22,868
10.9
2,247
2.4
35,245
54.1
12,377
1.6
24,000
-31.9
▲11,245
実績および予想 Statement of Income Data
情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication
売上高
Net sales
932,479
−
−
938,641
0.7
6,162
953,000
1.5
14,359
営業利益
Operating income
5.1
47,692
−
−
6.2
57,823
21.2
10,131
5.9
56,000
-3.2
▲1,823
生活・産業
Living & Industry
売上高
Net sales
419,596
−
−
410,509
-2.2
▲9,087
435,000
6.0
24,491
営業利益
Operating income
2.6
11,004
−
−
3.5
14,502
31.8
3,498
4.7
20,500
41.4
5,998
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
売上高
Net sales
203,573
−
−
153,007
-24.8
▲50,566
150,000
-2.0
▲3,007
営業利益
Operating income
3.1
6,355
−
−
2.2
3,398
-46.5
▲2,957
2.0
3,000
-11.7
▲398
調整額
（消去又は全社）
売上高
Net sales
▲28,734
−
▲27,476
1,258
▲28,000
▲524
営業利益
Operating income
▲24,175
−
▲27,192
▲3,017
▲29,000
▲1,808
Elimination
2016年3月期（実績）
前半期
former half of the fiscal year
後半期
latter half of the fiscal year
年度計
total of the fiscal year
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication
売上高
Net sales
446,155
3.2
13,843
492,486
-1.5
▲7,681
938,641
0.7
6,162
営業利益
Operating income
4.3
19,401
40.4
5,588
7.8
38,422
13.4
4,543
6.2
57,823
21.2
10,131
生活・産業
Living & Industry
売上高
Net sales
204,644
-0.6
▲1,185
205,865
-3.7
▲7,902
410,509
-2.2
▲9,087
営業利益
Operating income
3.0
6,076
16.4
854
4.1
8,426
45.7
2,644
3.5
14,502
31.8
3,498
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
売上高
Net sales
83,960
-13.9
▲13,507
69,047
-34.9
▲37,059
153,007
-24.8
▲50,566
営業利益
Operating income
3.1
2,599
27.0
552
1.2
799
-81.5
▲3,509
2.2
3,398
-46.5
▲2,957
調整額
（消去又は全社）
売上高
Net sales
▲13,896
▲2,543
▲13,580
3,801
▲27,476
1,258
営業利益
Operating income
▲13,843
▲1,455
▲13,349
▲1,562
▲27,192
▲3,017
Elimination
連 結
Consolidated
売上高
Net sales
720,864
-0.5
▲3,392
753,818
-6.1
▲48,840
1,474,682
-3.4
▲52,232
営業利益
Operating income
2.0
14,233
63.7
5,538
4.6
34,299
6.6
2,118
3.3
48,532
18.7
7,656
経常利益
Ordinary income
2.2
15,807
16.6
2,256
4.8
36,047
13.7
4,353
3.5
51,854
14.6
6,609
親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 Profit attributable
1.1
8,206
27.1
1,752
3.6
27,039
64.7
10,625
2.4
35,245
54.1
12,377
to owners of parent
セグメント別当期実績 Segment Result
2015年3月期
March 2015
百万円 millions of yen
2016年3月期
March 2016
百万円 millions of yen
2017年3月期（予想）
March 2017（Estimated）
百万円 millions of yen
情報コミュニケーション
16,993
25,460
32,900
Information & Communication
生活・産業
Living & Industry
30,162
24,616
21,300
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
22,435
7,702
10,600
調整額（消去又は全社）
Elimination
6,548
5,425
7,200
設備投資額
Capital expenditures
76,138
63,203
72,000
情報コミュニケーション
25,909
25,772
29,600
Information & Communication
生活・産業
Living & Industry
16,259
18,099
19,700
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
15,478
12,248
13,700
調整額（消去又は全社）
Elimination
3,529
3,572
5,000
減価償却費
Depreciation
61,176
59,691
68,000
設備投資額および減価償却費（実績および予想） Capital Expenditures and Depreciation
総資産および純資産 Total Assets and Net Assets
2014年3月期
March 2014
2015年3月期
March 2015
2016年3月期
March 2016
2017年3月期（予想）
March 2017（Estimated）
百万円 millions of yen
百万円 millions of yen
百万円 millions of yen
百万円 millions of yen
総資産
Total assets
1,712,351
1,994,642
1,876,574
1,890,500
純資産
Net assets
913,107
1,082,843
1,066,851
1,083,400
手元流動性
Cash and cash equivalents
316,507
383,593
342,131
315,900
有利子負債
Debt with interest
331,173
359,196
282,485
265,100
2014年3月期
March 2014
百万円 millions of yen
2015年3月期
March 2015
百万円 millions of yen
2016年3月期
March 2016
百万円 millions of yen
2017年3月期（予想）
March 2017（Estimated）
百万円 millions of yen
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Cash flows from operating activities
118,026
104,111
101,631
100,000
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Cash flows from investing activities
▲108,648
▲70,603
▲55,294
▲95,000
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Cash flows from financing activities
15,012
9,876
▲89,282
▲31,000
現金及び現金同等物期末残高
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
287,689
335,911
292,676
266,000
キャッシュ・フロー Cash Flows
研究開発費（百万円）
Research and development expenses
19,821
19,083
17,974
18,000
研究開発費 Research and Development Expenses
従業員数（人）
Number of employees
48,751
48,999
46,705
46,000
従業員数 Number of Employees
2014年3月期
March 2014
2015年3月期
March 2015
2016年3月期
March 2016
2017年3月期（予想）
March 2017（Estimated）
発行済株式数（千株）
Number of issued stock（s Thousands）
641,983
640,352
640,269
640,200
一株当たり当期純利益（円）
Earnings per share（￥）
32.12
35.67
55.04
37.48
一株当たり純資産（円）
Net assets per share（￥）
1,219.77
1,457.46
1,459.08
1,475.79
総資産経常利益率（％）
Ordinary income to total asset（s ％）
2.3
2.4
2.7
2.7
総資産利益率（％）
Return on asset（s ％）
1.2
1.2
1.8
1.3
自己資本利益率（％）
Return on equit（y ％）
2.7
2.7
3.8
2.6
経営指標 Management Index
自己資本比率（％）
Equity ratio（％）
45.7
46.8
49.8
50.0
流動比率（％）
Current ratio（％）
199.1
179.4
184.4
196.5
