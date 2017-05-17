Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. - Results in the 12 month period ended March 2017

2017年3月期

決 算 説 明 会 資 料

2017.5.17 Ⅰ 連結決算（当期実績と次期予想）

. Consolidated Highlights 2016年3月期

March 2016

2017年3月期

March 2017

2018年3月期（予想）

March 2018（Estimated）

%百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

売上高

Net sales

100.0

1,474,682

-3.4

▲52,232

100.0

1,431,595

-2.9

▲43,087

100.0

1,550,000

8.3

118,405

営業利益

Operating income

3.3

48,532

18.7

7,656

3.6

51,601

6.3

3,069

4.5

70,000

35.7

18,399

経常利益

Ordinary income

3.5

51,854

14.6

6,609

3.5

49,698

-4.2

▲2,156

4.5

70,000

40.8

20,302

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2.4

35,245

54.1

12,377

2.3

32,535

-7.7

▲2,710

2.8

43,000

32.2

10,465

実績および予想 Statement of Income Data

情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication

売上高

Net sales

938,641

0.7

6,162

895,755

-4.6

▲42,886

955,000

6.6

59,245

営業利益

Operating income

6.2

57,823

21.2

10,131

5.6

50,433

-12.8

▲7,390

6.2

59,000

17.0

8,567

生活・産業

Living & Industry

売上高

Net sales

410,509

-2.2

▲9,087

411,622

0.3

1,113

420,000

2.0

8,378

営業利益

Operating income

3.5

14,502

31.8

3,498

6.0

24,871

71.5

10,369

6.9

29,000

16.6

4,129

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

売上高

Net sales

153,007

-24.8

▲50,566

148,075

-3.2

▲4,932

202,000

36.4

53,925

営業利益

Operating income

2.2

3,398

-46.5

▲2,957

3.8

5,674

67.0

2,276

6.7

13,500

137.9

7,826

調整額

（消去又は全社）

売上高

Net sales

▲27,476

1,258

▲23,858

3,618

▲27,000

▲3,142

営業利益

Operating income

▲27,192

▲3,017

▲29,378

▲2,186

▲31,500

▲2,122

Elimination

2017年3月期（実績）

前半期

former half of the fiscal year

後半期

latter half of the fiscal year

年度計

total of the fiscal year

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

%

百万円

millions of yen

前年同期増減 change to previous year

%百万円

millions of yen

情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication

売上高

Net sales

429,538

-3.7

▲16,617

466,217

-5.3

▲26,269

895,755

-4.6

▲42,886

営業利益

Operating income

4.2

17,982

-7.3

▲1,419

7.0

32,451

-15.5

▲5,971

5.6

50,433

-12.8

▲7,390

生活・産業

Living & Industry

売上高

Net sales

202,617

-1.0

▲2,027

209,005

1.5

3,140

411,622

0.3

1,113

営業利益

Operating income

4.9

9,984

64.3

3,908

7.1

14,887

76.7

6,461

6.0

24,871

71.5

10,369

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

売上高

Net sales

69,996

-16.6

▲13,964

78,079

13.1

9,032

148,075

-3.2

▲4,932

営業利益

Operating income

2.2

1,559

-40.0

▲1,040

5.3

4,115

415.0

3,316

3.8

5,674

67.0

2,276

調整額

（消去又は全社）

売上高

Net sales

▲11,118

2,778

▲12,740

840

▲23,858

3,618

営業利益

Operating income

▲14,935

▲1,092

▲14,443

▲1,094

▲29,378

▲2,186

Elimination

連 結

Consolidated

売上高

Net sales

691,034

-4.1

▲29,830

740,561

-1.8

▲13,257

1,431,595

-2.9

▲43,087

営業利益

Operating income

2.1

14,590

2.5

357

37,011

7.9

2,712

3.6

51,601

6.3

3,069

経常利益

Ordinary income

2.0

13,649

-13.7

▲2,158

36,049

0.0 2

3.5

49,698

-4.2

▲2,156

親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 Profit attributable

1.6

11,146

35.8

2,940

21,389

-20.9

▲5,650

2.3

32,535

-7.7

▲2,710

to owners of parent

セグメント別当期実績 Segment Result

2016年3月期

March 2016

百万円 millions of yen

2017年3月期

March 2017

百万円 millions of yen

2018年3月期（予想）

March 2018（Estimated）

百万円 millions of yen

情報コミュニケーション

25,460

29,941

31,000

Information & Communication

生活・産業

Living & Industry

24,616

18,154

24,000

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

7,702

10,122

13,000

調整額（消去又は全社）

Elimination

5,425

6,771

6,000

設備投資額

Capital Expenditures

63,203

64,990

74,000

情報コミュニケーション

25,772

25,731

33,000

Information & Communication

生活・産業

Living & Industry

18,099

17,558

16,000

エレクトロニクス

Electronics

12,248

10,659

14,000

調整額（消去又は全社）

Elimination

3,572

4,585

5,000

減価償却費

Depreciation

59,691

58,535

68,000

設備投資額および減価償却費（実績および予想） Capital Expenditures and Depreciation

総資産および純資産 Total Assets and Net Assets

2015年3月期

March 2015

2016年3月期

March 2016

2017年3月期

March 2017

2018年3月期（予想）

March 2018（Estimated）

百万円 millions of yen

百万円 millions of yen

百万円 millions of yen

百万円 millions of yen

総資産

Total assets

1,994,642

1,876,574

1,997,909

2,057,300

純資産

Net assets

1,082,843

1,066,851

1,171,958

1,206,600

手元流動性

Cash and cash equivalents

383,593

342,131

372,374

373,100

有利子負債

Debt with interest

359,196

282,485

253,014

253,200

2015年3月期

March 2015

百万円 millions of yen

2016年3月期

March 2016

百万円 millions of yen

2017年3月期

March 2017

百万円 millions of yen

2018年3月期（予想）

March 2018（Estimated）

百万円 millions of yen

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Cash flows from operating activities

104,111

101,631

90,826

117,400

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Cash flows from investing activities

▲70,603

▲55,294

▲40,458

▲102,600

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Cash flows from financing activities

9,876

▲89,282

▲45,104

▲14,100

現金及び現金同等物期末残高

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

335,911

292,676

295,126

295,700

キャッシュ・フロー Cash Flows

研究開発費（百万円）

Research and development expenses

19,083

17,974

19,368

20,000

研究開発費 Research and Development Expenses

従業員数（人）

Number of employees

48,999

46,705

50,705

51,300

従業員数 Number of Employees

2015年3月期

March 2015

2016年3月期

March 2016

2017年3月期

March 2017

2018年3月期（予想）

March 2018（Estimated）

発行済株式数（千株）

Number of issued stock（s Thousands）

640,352

640,269

643,761

643,761

一株当たり当期純利益（円）

Earnings per share（￥）

35.67

55.04

50.75

66.80

一株当たり純資産（円）

Net assets per share（￥）

1,457.46

1,459.08

1,584.17

1,628.70

総資産経常利益率（％）

Ordinary income to total asset（s ％）

2.4

2.7

2.6

3.5

総資産利益率（％）

Return on asset（s ％）

1.2

1.8

1.7

2.1

自己資本利益率（％）

Return on equit（y ％）

2.7

3.8

3.3

4.2

経営指標 Management Index

自己資本比率（％）

Equity ratio（％）

46.8

49.8

51.0

51.0

流動比率（％）

Current ratio（％）

179.4

184.4

205.0

219.3