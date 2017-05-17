Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. - Results in the 12 month period ended March 2017

2017年3月期
決 算 説 明 会 資 料
2017.5.17 Ⅰ 連結決算（当期実績と次期予想）
. Consolidated Highlights 2016年3月期
March 2016
2017年3月期
March 2017
2018年3月期（予想）
March 2018（Estimated）
%百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
売上高
Net sales
100.0
1,474,682
-3.4
▲52,232
100.0
1,431,595
-2.9
▲43,087
100.0
1,550,000
8.3
118,405
営業利益
Operating income
3.3
48,532
18.7
7,656
3.6
51,601
6.3
3,069
4.5
70,000
35.7
18,399
経常利益
Ordinary income
3.5
51,854
14.6
6,609
3.5
49,698
-4.2
▲2,156
4.5
70,000
40.8
20,302
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2.4
35,245
54.1
12,377
2.3
32,535
-7.7
▲2,710
2.8
43,000
32.2
10,465
実績および予想 Statement of Income Data
情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication
売上高
Net sales
938,641
0.7
6,162
895,755
-4.6
▲42,886
955,000
6.6
59,245
営業利益
Operating income
6.2
57,823
21.2
10,131
5.6
50,433
-12.8
▲7,390
6.2
59,000
17.0
8,567
生活・産業
Living & Industry
売上高
Net sales
410,509
-2.2
▲9,087
411,622
0.3
1,113
420,000
2.0
8,378
営業利益
Operating income
3.5
14,502
31.8
3,498
6.0
24,871
71.5
10,369
6.9
29,000
16.6
4,129
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
売上高
Net sales
153,007
-24.8
▲50,566
148,075
-3.2
▲4,932
202,000
36.4
53,925
営業利益
Operating income
2.2
3,398
-46.5
▲2,957
3.8
5,674
67.0
2,276
6.7
13,500
137.9
7,826
調整額
（消去又は全社）
売上高
Net sales
▲27,476
1,258
▲23,858
3,618
▲27,000
▲3,142
営業利益
Operating income
▲27,192
▲3,017
▲29,378
▲2,186
▲31,500
▲2,122
Elimination
2017年3月期（実績）
前半期
former half of the fiscal year
後半期
latter half of the fiscal year
年度計
total of the fiscal year
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
%
百万円
millions of yen
前年同期増減 change to previous year
%百万円
millions of yen
情報コミュニケーション Information & Communication
売上高
Net sales
429,538
-3.7
▲16,617
466,217
-5.3
▲26,269
895,755
-4.6
▲42,886
営業利益
Operating income
4.2
17,982
-7.3
▲1,419
7.0
32,451
-15.5
▲5,971
5.6
50,433
-12.8
▲7,390
生活・産業
Living & Industry
売上高
Net sales
202,617
-1.0
▲2,027
209,005
1.5
3,140
411,622
0.3
1,113
営業利益
Operating income
4.9
9,984
64.3
3,908
7.1
14,887
76.7
6,461
6.0
24,871
71.5
10,369
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
売上高
Net sales
69,996
-16.6
▲13,964
78,079
13.1
9,032
148,075
-3.2
▲4,932
営業利益
Operating income
2.2
1,559
-40.0
▲1,040
5.3
4,115
415.0
3,316
3.8
5,674
67.0
2,276
調整額
（消去又は全社）
売上高
Net sales
▲11,118
2,778
▲12,740
840
▲23,858
3,618
営業利益
Operating income
▲14,935
▲1,092
▲14,443
▲1,094
▲29,378
▲2,186
Elimination
連 結
Consolidated
売上高
Net sales
691,034
-4.1
▲29,830
740,561
-1.8
▲13,257
1,431,595
-2.9
▲43,087
営業利益
Operating income
2.1
14,590
2.5
357
37,011
7.9
2,712
3.6
51,601
6.3
3,069
経常利益
Ordinary income
2.0
13,649
-13.7
▲2,158
36,049
0.0 2
3.5
49,698
-4.2
▲2,156
親会社株主に帰属 する当期純利益 Profit attributable
1.6
11,146
35.8
2,940
21,389
-20.9
▲5,650
2.3
32,535
-7.7
▲2,710
to owners of parent
セグメント別当期実績 Segment Result
2016年3月期
March 2016
百万円 millions of yen
2017年3月期
March 2017
百万円 millions of yen
2018年3月期（予想）
March 2018（Estimated）
百万円 millions of yen
情報コミュニケーション
25,460
29,941
31,000
Information & Communication
生活・産業
Living & Industry
24,616
18,154
24,000
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
7,702
10,122
13,000
調整額（消去又は全社）
Elimination
5,425
6,771
6,000
設備投資額
Capital Expenditures
63,203
64,990
74,000
情報コミュニケーション
25,772
25,731
33,000
Information & Communication
生活・産業
Living & Industry
18,099
17,558
16,000
エレクトロニクス
Electronics
12,248
10,659
14,000
調整額（消去又は全社）
Elimination
3,572
4,585
5,000
減価償却費
Depreciation
59,691
58,535
68,000
設備投資額および減価償却費（実績および予想） Capital Expenditures and Depreciation
総資産および純資産 Total Assets and Net Assets
2015年3月期
March 2015
2016年3月期
March 2016
2017年3月期
March 2017
2018年3月期（予想）
March 2018（Estimated）
百万円 millions of yen
百万円 millions of yen
百万円 millions of yen
百万円 millions of yen
総資産
Total assets
1,994,642
1,876,574
1,997,909
2,057,300
純資産
Net assets
1,082,843
1,066,851
1,171,958
1,206,600
手元流動性
Cash and cash equivalents
383,593
342,131
372,374
373,100
有利子負債
Debt with interest
359,196
282,485
253,014
253,200
2015年3月期
March 2015
百万円 millions of yen
2016年3月期
March 2016
百万円 millions of yen
2017年3月期
March 2017
百万円 millions of yen
2018年3月期（予想）
March 2018（Estimated）
百万円 millions of yen
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Cash flows from operating activities
104,111
101,631
90,826
117,400
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Cash flows from investing activities
▲70,603
▲55,294
▲40,458
▲102,600
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
Cash flows from financing activities
9,876
▲89,282
▲45,104
▲14,100
現金及び現金同等物期末残高
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
335,911
292,676
295,126
295,700
キャッシュ・フロー Cash Flows
研究開発費（百万円）
Research and development expenses
19,083
17,974
19,368
20,000
研究開発費 Research and Development Expenses
従業員数（人）
Number of employees
48,999
46,705
50,705
51,300
従業員数 Number of Employees
2015年3月期
March 2015
2016年3月期
March 2016
2017年3月期
March 2017
2018年3月期（予想）
March 2018（Estimated）
発行済株式数（千株）
Number of issued stock（s Thousands）
640,352
640,269
643,761
643,761
一株当たり当期純利益（円）
Earnings per share（￥）
35.67
55.04
50.75
66.80
一株当たり純資産（円）
Net assets per share（￥）
1,457.46
1,459.08
1,584.17
1,628.70
総資産経常利益率（％）
Ordinary income to total asset（s ％）
2.4
2.7
2.6
3.5
総資産利益率（％）
Return on asset（s ％）
1.2
1.8
1.7
2.1
自己資本利益率（％）
Return on equit（y ％）
2.7
3.8
3.3
4.2
経営指標 Management Index
自己資本比率（％）
Equity ratio（％）
46.8
49.8
51.0
51.0
流動比率（％）
Current ratio（％）
179.4
184.4
205.0
219.3
