(From front) Tyler Clary of the U.S., Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and Japan's Ryosuke Irie start their men's 200m backstroke final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. Clary won gold in the event, with Irie taking the silver and Lochte the...

Reuters/Toby Melville