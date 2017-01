(L to R) China's Ruixue Jing, Japan's Kaori Icho, Mongolia's Battsetseg Soronzonbold and Russia's Lubov Volosova pose with their medals at the podium of the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012.

Reuters/Damir Sagolj (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT WRESTLING)