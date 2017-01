Handout image released by iFixit.com shows a new iPhone 5 being opened using a screwdriver in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. iPhone 5 hit stores around the globe on Friday, with fans snapping up the device that is expected to fuel a huge holiday quarter for the...

Reuters/iFixIt.com/Handout (AUSTRALIA - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY SOCIETY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT