United Arrows Ltd.-Data Book (April 1, 2015 - September 30, 2015)

databook2803m.xls 2016年３月期第２四半期決算説明会補足資料
DATA BOOK （平成27年４月１日～平成27年９月30日）
April 1, 2015 ～ September 30, 2015
株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ
UNITED ARROWS LTD. www.united-arrows.co.jp/
－目次－ CONTENTS
Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移 Financial Performance……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
１．決算の概要 Financial Result
（１） 連結 Cosolidated
（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated
２． 売上の推移 Sales……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3
３． 販売費及び一般管理費 SGA Expenses……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4
（１） 連結 Cosolidated
（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated
Ⅱ．営業の概況（単体） Operation Review (Non-Consolidated)
１．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer （YoY） ……………………………………………………………… 5
２．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 10
３．品目別売上高 Sales by Category……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 16 ４．単位当たり売上高（直営店）Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 ５．期末売場面積、期末従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees at the end of the term…………………………………………………………………………………………… 21 ６．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22
注：
Note:
・ 売上高（連結）には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社ペレニアル ユナイテッドアローズ（2009/3期～2011/3期）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、 台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）の売上高が含まれております。
・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売の売上が含まれております。
・ ユナイテッドアローズには、2015年９月現在、「ユナイテッドアローズ」（34店舗）、「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（40店舗）、「ザ ソブリンハウス」（１店舗）、「ディストリクト ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）、
「ボウ ＆ アローズ」（２店舗）、「モンキータイム ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（２店舗）、「スティーブン アラン」（２店舗）が含まれております。
・ SBUには、2015年９月現在、「アナザーエディション」（16店舗）、「ジュエルチェンジズ」（10店舗）、「オデット エ オディール」（21店舗）、「ボワソンショコラ」（３店舗）、
「ドゥロワー」（７店舗）、 「アストラット」（３店舗）、「アンルート」（２店舗）、「ジ エアポート ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（３店舗）、 「ザ ステーションストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（６店舗）、 および「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）が含まれております。
・「キャス・キッドソン」および「時しらず」は2011/3期に、「ザ ハイウェイストア ユナイテッドアローズ」は2015/3期（2015年2月）に事業の展開を終了いたしました。
Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2006), PERENNIAL UNITED ARROWS CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009 to FYE March 2011), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009), and UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FYE March 2014)
'Total business units sales' includes the sales of retail, wholesale, online sales, etc. 'Other sales' includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.
UNITED ARROWS includes 'UNITED ARROWS' (34 stores), 'BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS' (40 stores), 'THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE' (1 store),
'District UNITED ARROWS' (1 store), 'BOW & ARROWS' (2 stores), 'monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS' (2 stores), 'STEVEN ALAN' (2 stores).
SBU includes 'Another Edition' (16 stores), 'Jewel Changes' (10 stores), 'Odette e Odile' (21 stores), 'Boisson Chocolat' (3 stores), 'DRAWER' (7 stores), 'ASTRAET' (3 stores), 'EN ROUTE' (2 stores), 'THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.' (3 stores), 'THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.' (6 stores), and 'ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD.' (1 store).
'Cath Kidston' and 'TOKISHIRAZU' stores, and 'THE HIGHWAY STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.' were closed during FYE March 2011 and FYE March 2015, respectively.
-CONTENTS-
Financial Performance Financial Result Consolidated millions of yen
FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016
2011/4 2011/9
2011/4 2012/3
2012/4 2012/9
2012/4 2013/3
2013/4 2013/9
2013/4 2014/3
2014/4 2014/9
2014/4 2015/3
2015/4 2015/9
45,361
102,052
50,582
115,041
56,670
128,489
58,953
131,029
64,102
Net sales
YoY
109.6
112.7
111.5
112.7
112.0
111.7
104.0
102.0
108.7
24,354
55,661
27,553
62,619
30,135
68,492
31,079
68,046
32,667
Gross profit
Ratio to Sales
53.7
54.5
54.5
54.4
53.2
53.3
52.7
51.9
51.0
YoY
110.4
116.0
113.1
112.5
109.4
109.4
103.1
99.3
105.1
20,246
45,468
22,663
50,056
25,719
54,842
27,588
56,695
29,051
SGA expenses
Ratio to Sales
44.6
44.6
44.8
43.5
45.4
42.7
46.8
43.3
45.3
YoY
104.3
111.9
111.9
110.1
113.5
109.6
107.3
103.4
105.3
4,108
10,193
4,890
12,562
4,416
13,649
3,491
11,351
3,615
Operating income
Ratio to Sales
9.1
10.0
9.7
10.9
7.8
10.6
5.9
8.7
5.6
YoY
154.6
138.0
119.0
123.2
90.3
108.7
79.1
83.2
103.5
4,152
10,272
4,961
12,582
4,445
13,739
3,553
11,542
3,618
Ordinary income
Ratio to Sales
9.2
10.1
9.8
10.9
7.8
10.7
6.0
8.8
5.6
YoY
161.8
141.9
119.5
122.5
89.6
109.2
79.9
84.0
101.8
2,246
5,016
2,733
7,316
2,435
7,920
1,958
6,332
2,136
Net Income attributable to owners of parent
Ratio to Sales
5.0
4.9
5.4
6.4
4.3
6.2
3.3
4.8
3.3
YoY
888.0
139.5
121.7
145.9
89.1
108.3
80.4
79.9
109.1
47,612
51,278
50,925
54,395
57,188
59,296
61,549
62,020
62,334
Total assets
YoY
100.8
112.2
107.0
106.1
112.3
109.0
107.6
104.6
101.3
16,776
19,262
21,222
25,384
26,675
31,523
31,985
31,107
30,085
Shareholders' equity
YoY
73.4
127.5
126.5
131.8
125.7
124.2
119.9
98.7
94.1
16,719
19,291
21,175
25,403
26,690
31,532
32,083
31,186
30,069
Total net assets
YoY
73.4
127.7
126.6
131.7
126.0
124.1
120.2
98.9
93.7
1,056
2,576
1,488
2,809
2,300
3,419
1,706
2,453
1,675
Capital expenditures
Ratio to Sales
2.5
2.4
2.7
1.9
YoY
34.4
60.6
140.8
109.1
154.6
121.7
74.2
71.7
98.2
666
1,416
727
1,518
828
1,711
877
1,801
870
Depreciation
Ratio to Sales
1.5
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.5
1.3
1.5
1.4
1.4
YoY
101.7
103.9
109.1
107.2
113.8
112.7
106.0
105.2
99.2
71.14
158.74
86.33
230.80
76.54
248.80
61.51
199.53
70.67
Net income per share (yen)
YoY
1,187.6
163.6
121.4
145.4
88.7
107.8
80.4
80.2
114.9
529.06
609.66
667.95
799.65
838.17
990.22
1,007.51
1,019.68
995.22
Net assets per share (yen)
YoY
98.1
127.4
126.3
131.2
125.5
123.8
120.2
103.0
98.8
10.00
36.00
15.00
53.00
20.00
67.00
20.00
78.00
20.00
Dividends per share (yen)
YoY
100.0
124.1
150.0
147.2
133.3
126.4
100.0
116.4
100.0
Devidend ratio (%)
22.7
23.0
26.9
39.1
Equity ratio (%)
35.1
37.6
41.6
46.7
46.7
53.2
52.1
50.3
48.2
Cash flows from operating activities
3,112
12,081
808
5,238
1,032
6,828
267
4,730
4,639
Cash flows from investing activities
1,058
2,711
1,212
3,528
2,342
3,072
1,977
3,249
1,464
Cash flows from financing activities
3,034
6,875
1,140
3,533
566
4,472
523
1,328
5,011
4,491
7,966
4,805
6,142
5,398
5,429
4,243
5,585
3,747
Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end YoY 120.6 145.6 107.0 77.1 112.3 88.4 78.6 90.9 88.3
Non-Consolidated millions of yen
FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016
2011/4 2011/9
2011/4 2012/3
2012/4 2012/9
2012/4 2013/3
2013/4 2013/9
2013/4 2014/3
2014/4 2014/9
2014/4 2015/3
2015/4 2015/9
42,369
95,406
46,911
106,605
52,130
118,212
53,418
118,657
58,182
Net sales
YoY
109.1
112.1
110.7
111.7
111.1
110.9
102.5
100.4
108.9
22,556
51,636
25,308
57,499
27,544
62,588
27,830
60,913
29,224
Gross profit
Ratio to Sales
53.2
54.1
54.0
53.9
52.8
52.9
52.1
51.3
50.2
YoY
109.7
115.4
112.2
111.4
108.8
108.8
101.0
97.3
105.0
18,757
42,236
20,817
45,955
23,333
49,568
24,408
50,121
25,694
SGA expenses
Ratio to Sales
44.3
44.3
44.4
43.1
44.8
41.9
45.7
42.2
44.2
YoY
105.4
112.3
111.0
108.8
112.1
107.9
104.6
101.1
105.3
3,798
9,399
4,491
11,544
4,210
13,020
3,421
10,792
3,530
Operating income
Ratio to Sales
9.0
9.9
9.6
10.8
8.1
11.0
6.4
9.1
6.1
YoY
137.6
131.9
118.2
122.8
93.7
112.8
81.3
82.9
103.2
3,849
9,505
4,559
11,582
4,247
13,145
3,505
11,015
3,545
Ordinary income
Ratio to Sales
9.1
10.0
9.7
10.9
8.1
11.1
6.6
9.3
6.1
YoY
142.6
134.6
118.4
121.8
93.2
113.5
82.5
83.8
101.1
2,073
4,502
2,448
6,507
2,333
7,679
1,985
6,285
2,165
Net Income attributable to owners of parent
Ratio to Sales
4.9
4.7
5.2
6.1
4.5
6.5
3.7
5.3
3.7
YoY
408.3
154.2
118.1
144.5
95.3
118.0
85.1
81.8
109.1
47,333
50,145
49,157
51,040
54,138
55,299
57,530
57,414
58,048
Total assets
YoY
98.9
110.9
103.9
101.8
110.1
108.3
106.3
103.8
100.9
17,394
19,539
21,214
24,852
26,041
30,750
31,239
30,288
29,294
Shareholders' equity
YoY
70.8
122.9
122.0
127.2
122.8
123.7
120.0
98.5
93.8
17,337
19,568
21,166
24,869
26,053
30,754
31,329
30,363
29,273
Total net assets
YoY
70.7
123.1
122.1
127.1
123.1
123.7
120.3
98.7
93.4
990
2,380
1,357
2,547
1,929
2,634
1,327
1,948
1,320
Capital expenditures
Ratio to Sales
2.5
2.4
2.2
1.6
YoY
35.1
62.0
137.0
107.0
142.2
103.4
68.8
74.0
99.5
586
1,246
636
1,321
710
1,446
723
1,487
741
Depreciation
Ratio to Sales
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.2
1.4
1.2
1.4
1.3
1.3
YoY
100.8
103.5
108.5
106.0
111.6
109.4
101.8
102.8
102.6
