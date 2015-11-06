United Arrows Ltd.-Data Book (April 1, 2015 - September 30, 2015)

databook2803m.xls 2016年３月期第２四半期決算説明会補足資料

DATA BOOK （平成27年４月１日～平成27年９月30日）

April 1, 2015 ～ September 30, 2015

株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ

UNITED ARROWS LTD. www.united-arrows.co.jp/

－目次－ CONTENTS

Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移 Financial Performance……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1

１．決算の概要 Financial Result

（１） 連結 Cosolidated

（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated

２． 売上の推移 Sales……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3

３． 販売費及び一般管理費 SGA Expenses……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4

（１） 連結 Cosolidated

（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated

Ⅱ．営業の概況（単体） Operation Review (Non-Consolidated)

１．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer （YoY） ……………………………………………………………… 5

２．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 10

３．品目別売上高 Sales by Category……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 16 ４．単位当たり売上高（直営店）Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 ５．期末売場面積、期末従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees at the end of the term…………………………………………………………………………………………… 21 ６．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22

注：

Note:

・ 売上高（連結）には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社ペレニアル ユナイテッドアローズ（2009/3期～2011/3期）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、 台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）の売上高が含まれております。

・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売の売上が含まれております。

・ ユナイテッドアローズには、2015年９月現在、「ユナイテッドアローズ」（34店舗）、「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（40店舗）、「ザ ソブリンハウス」（１店舗）、「ディストリクト ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）、

「ボウ ＆ アローズ」（２店舗）、「モンキータイム ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（２店舗）、「スティーブン アラン」（２店舗）が含まれております。

・ SBUには、2015年９月現在、「アナザーエディション」（16店舗）、「ジュエルチェンジズ」（10店舗）、「オデット エ オディール」（21店舗）、「ボワソンショコラ」（３店舗）、

「ドゥロワー」（７店舗）、 「アストラット」（３店舗）、「アンルート」（２店舗）、「ジ エアポート ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（３店舗）、 「ザ ステーションストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（６店舗）、 および「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）が含まれております。

・「キャス・キッドソン」および「時しらず」は2011/3期に、「ザ ハイウェイストア ユナイテッドアローズ」は2015/3期（2015年2月）に事業の展開を終了いたしました。

Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2006), PERENNIAL UNITED ARROWS CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009 to FYE March 2011), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009), and UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FYE March 2014)

'Total business units sales' includes the sales of retail, wholesale, online sales, etc. 'Other sales' includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.

UNITED ARROWS includes 'UNITED ARROWS' (34 stores), 'BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS' (40 stores), 'THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE' (1 store),

'District UNITED ARROWS' (1 store), 'BOW & ARROWS' (2 stores), 'monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS' (2 stores), 'STEVEN ALAN' (2 stores).

SBU includes 'Another Edition' (16 stores), 'Jewel Changes' (10 stores), 'Odette e Odile' (21 stores), 'Boisson Chocolat' (3 stores), 'DRAWER' (7 stores), 'ASTRAET' (3 stores), 'EN ROUTE' (2 stores), 'THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.' (3 stores), 'THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.' (6 stores), and 'ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD.' (1 store).

'Cath Kidston' and 'TOKISHIRAZU' stores, and 'THE HIGHWAY STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD.' were closed during FYE March 2011 and FYE March 2015, respectively.

-CONTENTS-

Financial Performance Financial Result Consolidated millions of yen

FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016

2011/4 2011/9

2011/4 2012/3

2012/4 2012/9

2012/4 2013/3

2013/4 2013/9

2013/4 2014/3

2014/4 2014/9

2014/4 2015/3

2015/4 2015/9

45,361

102,052

50,582

115,041

56,670

128,489

58,953

131,029

64,102

Net sales

YoY

109.6

112.7

111.5

112.7

112.0

111.7

104.0

102.0

108.7

24,354

55,661

27,553

62,619

30,135

68,492

31,079

68,046

32,667

Gross profit

Ratio to Sales

53.7

54.5

54.5

54.4

53.2

53.3

52.7

51.9

51.0

YoY

110.4

116.0

113.1

112.5

109.4

109.4

103.1

99.3

105.1

20,246

45,468

22,663

50,056

25,719

54,842

27,588

56,695

29,051

SGA expenses

Ratio to Sales

44.6

44.6

44.8

43.5

45.4

42.7

46.8

43.3

45.3

YoY

104.3

111.9

111.9

110.1

113.5

109.6

107.3

103.4

105.3

4,108

10,193

4,890

12,562

4,416

13,649

3,491

11,351

3,615

Operating income

Ratio to Sales

9.1

10.0

9.7

10.9

7.8

10.6

5.9

8.7

5.6

YoY

154.6

138.0

119.0

123.2

90.3

108.7

79.1

83.2

103.5

4,152

10,272

4,961

12,582

4,445

13,739

3,553

11,542

3,618

Ordinary income

Ratio to Sales

9.2

10.1

9.8

10.9

7.8

10.7

6.0

8.8

5.6

YoY

161.8

141.9

119.5

122.5

89.6

109.2

79.9

84.0

101.8

2,246

5,016

2,733

7,316

2,435

7,920

1,958

6,332

2,136

Net Income attributable to owners of parent

Ratio to Sales

5.0

4.9

5.4

6.4

4.3

6.2

3.3

4.8

3.3

YoY

888.0

139.5

121.7

145.9

89.1

108.3

80.4

79.9

109.1

47,612

51,278

50,925

54,395

57,188

59,296

61,549

62,020

62,334

Total assets

YoY

100.8

112.2

107.0

106.1

112.3

109.0

107.6

104.6

101.3

16,776

19,262

21,222

25,384

26,675

31,523

31,985

31,107

30,085

Shareholders' equity

YoY

73.4

127.5

126.5

131.8

125.7

124.2

119.9

98.7

94.1

16,719

19,291

21,175

25,403

26,690

31,532

32,083

31,186

30,069

Total net assets

YoY

73.4

127.7

126.6

131.7

126.0

124.1

120.2

98.9

93.7

1,056

2,576

1,488

2,809

2,300

3,419

1,706

2,453

1,675

Capital expenditures

Ratio to Sales

2.5

2.4

2.7

1.9

YoY

34.4

60.6

140.8

109.1

154.6

121.7

74.2

71.7

98.2

666

1,416

727

1,518

828

1,711

877

1,801

870

Depreciation

Ratio to Sales

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.5

1.3

1.5

1.4

1.4

YoY

101.7

103.9

109.1

107.2

113.8

112.7

106.0

105.2

99.2

71.14

158.74

86.33

230.80

76.54

248.80

61.51

199.53

70.67

Net income per share (yen)

YoY

1,187.6

163.6

121.4

145.4

88.7

107.8

80.4

80.2

114.9

529.06

609.66

667.95

799.65

838.17

990.22

1,007.51

1,019.68

995.22

Net assets per share (yen)

YoY

98.1

127.4

126.3

131.2

125.5

123.8

120.2

103.0

98.8

10.00

36.00

15.00

53.00

20.00

67.00

20.00

78.00

20.00

Dividends per share (yen)

YoY

100.0

124.1

150.0

147.2

133.3

126.4

100.0

116.4

100.0

Devidend ratio (%)

22.7

23.0

26.9

39.1

Equity ratio (%)

35.1

37.6

41.6

46.7

46.7

53.2

52.1

50.3

48.2

Cash flows from operating activities

3,112

12,081

808

5,238

1,032

6,828

267

4,730

4,639

Cash flows from investing activities

1,058

2,711

1,212

3,528

2,342

3,072

1,977

3,249

1,464

Cash flows from financing activities

3,034

6,875

1,140

3,533

566

4,472

523

1,328

5,011

4,491

7,966

4,805

6,142

5,398

5,429

4,243

5,585

3,747

Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end YoY 120.6 145.6 107.0 77.1 112.3 88.4 78.6 90.9 88.3

Non-Consolidated millions of yen

FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016

2011/4 2011/9

2011/4 2012/3

2012/4 2012/9

2012/4 2013/3

2013/4 2013/9

2013/4 2014/3

2014/4 2014/9

2014/4 2015/3

2015/4 2015/9

42,369

95,406

46,911

106,605

52,130

118,212

53,418

118,657

58,182

Net sales

YoY

109.1

112.1

110.7

111.7

111.1

110.9

102.5

100.4

108.9

22,556

51,636

25,308

57,499

27,544

62,588

27,830

60,913

29,224

Gross profit

Ratio to Sales

53.2

54.1

54.0

53.9

52.8

52.9

52.1

51.3

50.2

YoY

109.7

115.4

112.2

111.4

108.8

108.8

101.0

97.3

105.0

18,757

42,236

20,817

45,955

23,333

49,568

24,408

50,121

25,694

SGA expenses

Ratio to Sales

44.3

44.3

44.4

43.1

44.8

41.9

45.7

42.2

44.2

YoY

105.4

112.3

111.0

108.8

112.1

107.9

104.6

101.1

105.3

3,798

9,399

4,491

11,544

4,210

13,020

3,421

10,792

3,530

Operating income

Ratio to Sales

9.0

9.9

9.6

10.8

8.1

11.0

6.4

9.1

6.1

YoY

137.6

131.9

118.2

122.8

93.7

112.8

81.3

82.9

103.2

3,849

9,505

4,559

11,582

4,247

13,145

3,505

11,015

3,545

Ordinary income

Ratio to Sales

9.1

10.0

9.7

10.9

8.1

11.1

6.6

9.3

6.1

YoY

142.6

134.6

118.4

121.8

93.2

113.5

82.5

83.8

101.1

2,073

4,502

2,448

6,507

2,333

7,679

1,985

6,285

2,165

Net Income attributable to owners of parent

Ratio to Sales

4.9

4.7

5.2

6.1

4.5

6.5

3.7

5.3

3.7

YoY

408.3

154.2

118.1

144.5

95.3

118.0

85.1

81.8

109.1

47,333

50,145

49,157

51,040

54,138

55,299

57,530

57,414

58,048

Total assets

YoY

98.9

110.9

103.9

101.8

110.1

108.3

106.3

103.8

100.9

17,394

19,539

21,214

24,852

26,041

30,750

31,239

30,288

29,294

Shareholders' equity

YoY

70.8

122.9

122.0

127.2

122.8

123.7

120.0

98.5

93.8

17,337

19,568

21,166

24,869

26,053

30,754

31,329

30,363

29,273

Total net assets

YoY

70.7

123.1

122.1

127.1

123.1

123.7

120.3

98.7

93.4

990

2,380

1,357

2,547

1,929

2,634

1,327

1,948

1,320

Capital expenditures

Ratio to Sales

2.5

2.4

2.2

1.6

YoY

35.1

62.0

137.0

107.0

142.2

103.4

68.8

74.0

99.5

586

1,246

636

1,321

710

1,446

723

1,487

741

Depreciation

Ratio to Sales

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.2

1.4

1.2

1.4

1.3

1.3

YoY

100.8

103.5

108.5

106.0

111.6

109.4

101.8

102.8

102.6