United Arrows Ltd.-Data Book (April 1, 2015 - March 31, 2016)

－目次－ CONTENTS
Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移 Financial Performance……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
１．決算の概要 Financial Result
（１） 連結 Cosolidated
（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated
２． 売上の推移 Sales……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3
３． 販売費及び一般管理費 SGA expenses……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4
（１） 連結 Cosolidated
（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated
４．主な経営指標等の推移 Financial Indicators……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 5
（１） 連結 Cosolidated
（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated
Ⅱ．営業の概況（単体） Operation Review (Non-Consolidated)
１．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers and Ave. Spending per Customer （YOY） ……………………………………………………………… 6
２．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 11
３．品目別売上高 Sales by Category……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 ４．単位当たり売上高（直営店）Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20 ５．売場面積、従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22
６．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 23
注：
Note:
・ 売上高（連結）には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社ペレニアル ユナイテッドアローズ（2009/3期～2011/3期）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、 台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）の売上高が含まれております。
・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売の売上が含まれております。
・ ユナイテッドアローズには、2016年３月現在、「ユナイテッドアローズ」（34店舗）、「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（43店舗）、「ザ ソブリンハウス」（１店舗）、「ディストリクト ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）、
「ボウ ＆ アローズ」（１店舗）、「モンキータイム ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（２店舗）、「スティーブン アラン」（３店舗）、「ロク ビューティ＆ユース」（１店舗）が含まれております。
・ SBUには、2016年３月現在、「アナザーエディション」（15店舗）、「ジュエルチェンジズ」（10店舗）、「オデット エ オディール」（21店舗）、「ボワソンショコラ」（３店舗）、
「ドゥロワー」（７店舗）、 「アストラット」（２店舗）、「アンルート」（２店舗）、「ジ エアポート ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（３店舗）、 「ザ ステーションストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（５店舗）、 および「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）が含まれております。
・「キャス・キッドソン」および「時しらず」は2011/3期に、「ザ ハイウェイストア ユナイテッドアローズ」は2015/3期（2015年2月）に、「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」は2016/3期（2016年3月）に事業の展開を終了いたしました。
Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2006), PERENNIAL UNITED ARROWS CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009 to FYE March 2011), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009), and UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FYE March 2014)
"Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, wholesale, online sales, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.
UNITED ARROWS includes "UNITED ARROWS" (34 stores), "BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (43 stores), "THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE" (1 store),
"District UNITED ARROWS" (1 store), "BOW & ARROWS" (1 stores), "monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (2 stores), "STEVEN ALAN" (3 stores). and "ROKU Beauty&Youth" (1 store)
SBU includes "Another Edition" (15 stores), "Jewel Changes" (10 stores), "Odette e Odile" (21 stores), "Boisson Chocolat" (3 stores), "DRAWER" (7 stores), "ASTRAET" (2 stores), "EN ROUTE" (2 stores), "THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (3 stores), "THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (5 stores), and "ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD." (1 store).
"Cath Kidston" and "TOKISHIRAZU" stores, "THE HIGHWAY STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." and "ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD." were closed during FYE March 2011 ,
-CONTENTS-
Financial Performance Financial Result Consolidated millions of yen FY2007
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
60,959
72,221
79,665
83,504
90,571
102,052
115,041
128,489
131,029
140,919
Net sales
YoY
113.3
118.5
110.3
104.8
108.5
112.7
112.7
111.7
102.0
107.5
33,072
36,891
40,647
42,865
48,001
55,661
62,619
68,492
68,046
71,573
Gross profit
Ratio to Sales
54.3
51.1
51.0
51.3
53.0
54.5
54.4
53.3
51.9
50.8
YoY
114.0
111.5
110.2
105.5
112.0
116.0
112.5
109.4
99.3
105.2
25,721
31,960
36,327
37,922
40,617
45,468
50,056
54,842
56,695
60,501
SGA expenses
Ratio to Sales
42.2
44.3
45.6
45.4
44.8
44.6
43.5
42.7
43.3
42.9
YoY
120.4
124.3
113.7
104.4
107.1
111.9
110.1
109.6
103.4
106.7
7,350
4,930
4,319
4,942
7,384
10,193
12,562
13,649
11,351
11,071
Operating income
Ratio to Sales
12.1
6.8
5.4
5.9
8.2
10.0
10.9
10.6
8.7
7.9
YoY
95.9
67.1
87.6
114.4
149.4
138.0
123.2
108.7
83.2
97.5
7,337
5,017
4,283
5,037
7,240
10,272
12,582
13,739
11,542
11,175
Ordinary income
Ratio to Sales
12.0
6.9
5.4
6.0
8.0
10.1
10.9
10.7
8.8
7.9
YoY
96.0
68.4
85.4
117.6
143.7
141.9
122.5
109.2
84.0
96.8
3,511
3,800
1,274
1,403
3,596
5,016
7,316
7,920
6,332
6,494
Net income
Ratio to Sales
5.8
5.2
1.6
1.7
4.0
4.9
6.4
6.2
4.8
4.6
YoY
86.1
108.2
33.5
110.2
256.2
139.5
145.9
108.3
79.9
102.6
38,132
43,362
46,821
46,163
45,716
51,278
54,395
59,296
62,020
63,877
Total assets
YoY
107.9
113.7
108.0
98.6
99.0
112.2
106.1
109.0
104.6
103.0
17,648
22,768
22,987
23,335
15,102
19,262
25,384
31,523
31,107
33,838
Shareholders' equity
YoY
―
129.0
101.0
101.5
64.7
127.5
131.8
124.2
98.7
108.8
17,635
22,711
23,004
23,327
15,103
19,291
25,403
31,532
31,186
33,760
Total net assets
YoY
121.1
128.8
101.3
101.4
64.7
127.7
131.7
124.1
98.9
108.3
2,389
2,954
3,604
1,415
4,254
2,576
2,809
3,419
2,453
3,479
Capital expenditures
Ratio to Sales
3.9
4.1
4.5
1.7
4.7
2.5
2.4
2.7
1.9
2.5
YoY
191.2
123.6
122.0
39.3
300.4
60.6
109.1
121.7
71.7
141.8
642
883
1,258
1,209
1,363
1,416
1,518
1,711
1,801
1,795
Depreciation
Ratio to Sales
1.1
1.2
1.6
1.4
1.5
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.4
1.3
YoY
115.1
137.6
142.4
96.1
112.7
103.9
107.2
112.7
105.2
99.7
84.98
90.59
30.19
33.26
97.02
158.74
230.80
248.80
199.53
214.87
Net income per share (yen)
YoY
46.2
106.6
33.3
110.2
291.7
163.6
145.4
107.8
80.2
107.7
426.33
538.09
542.02
552.68
478.39
609.66
799.65
990.22
1,019.68
1,117.23
Net assets per share (yen)
YoY
60.7
126.2
100.7
102.0
86.6
127.4
131.2
123.8
103.0
109.6
10.00
25.00
25.00
28.00
29.00
36.00
53.00
67.00
78.00
78.00
Dividends per share (yen)
YoY
100.0
250.0
100.0
120.0
103.6
124.1
147.2
126.4
116.4
100.0
Devidend ratio (%)
11.8
27.6
82.8
84.2
29.9
22.7
23.0
26.9
39.1
36.3
Equity ratio (%)
46.2
52.4
49.1
50.5
33.0
37.6
46.7
53.2
50.3
52.8
Cash flows from operating activities
1,801
456
1,286
7,933
6,923
12,081
5,238
6,828
4,730
11,689
Cash flows from investing activities
4,198
946
4,373
1,992
2,069
2,711
3,528
3,072
3,249
3,351
Cash flows from financing activities
2,281
493
3,434
5,202
3,443
6,875
3,533
4,472
1,328
8,139
2,971
2,975
3,322
4,061
5,471
7,966
6,142
5,429
5,585
5,799
Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end YoY 38.8 100.1 111.7 122.3 134.7 145.6 77.1 88.4 90.9 103.8
Note: In the period of FY2011, Capital expenditures includes change in asset retirement obligations fee of 1,619 million yen due to application of accounting standard regarding asset retirement obligations
Non-Consolidated millions of yen FY2007
FY2008
FY2009
FY2010
FY2011
FY2012
FY2013
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
58,666
69,560
76,582
78,657
85,090
95,406
106,605
118,212
118,657
127,879
Net sales
YoY
111.5
118.6
110.1
102.7
108.2
112.1
111.7
110.9
100.4
107.8
31,752
35,423
38,965
40,419
44,726
51,636
57,499
62,588
60,913
64,193
Gross profit
Ratio to Sales
54.1
50.9
50.9
51.4
52.6
54.1
53.9
52.9
51.3
50.2
YoY
112.2
111.6
110.0
103.7
110.7
115.4
111.4
108.8
97.3
105.4
24,603
30,686
34,127
34,627
37,599
42,236
45,955
49,568
50,121
53,435
SGA expenses
Ratio to Sales
41.9
44.1
44.6
44.0
44.2
44.3
43.1
41.9
42.2
41.8
YoY
118.2
124.7
111.2
101.5
108.6
112.3
108.8
107.9
101.1
106.6
7,148
4,737
4,838
5,792
7,126
9,399
11,544
13,020
10,792
10,758
Operating income
Ratio to Sales
12.2
6.8
6.3
7.4
8.4
9.9
10.8
11.0
9.1
8.4
YoY
95.5
66.3
102.1
119.7
123.0
131.9
122.8
112.8
82.9
99.7
7,156
4,839
4,866
5,943
7,061
9,505
11,582
13,145
11,015
10,881
Ordinary income
Ratio to Sales
12.2
7.0
6.4
7.6
8.3
10.0
10.9
11.1
9.3
8.5
YoY
96.2
67.6
100.6
122.1
118.8
134.6
121.8
113.5
83.8
98.8
3,540
3,875
2,074
2,011
2,919
4,502
6,507
7,679
6,285
6,084
Net income
Ratio to Sales
6.0
5.6
2.7
2.6
3.4
4.7
6.1
6.5
5.3
4.8
YoY
87.8
109.4
53.5
97.0
145.2
154.2
144.5
118.0
81.8
96.8
37,489
42,733
45,901
46,410
45,197
50,145
51,040
55,299
57,414
58,589
Total assets
YoY
108.2
114.0
107.4
101.1
97.4
110.9
101.8
108.3
103.8
102.0
17,634
22,829
23,848
24,804
15,893
19,539
24,852
30,750
30,288
32,609
Shareholders' equity
YoY
―
129.5
104.5
104.0
64.1
122.9
127.2
123.7
98.5
107.7
17,622
22,773
23,865
24,796
15,894
19,568
24,869
30,754
30,363
32,504
Total net assets
YoY
121.4
129.2
104.8
103.9
64.1
123.1
127.1
123.7
98.7
107.1
2,349
2,832
3,275
1,105
3,843
2,380
2,547
2,634
1,948
2,829
Capital expenditures
Ratio to Sales
4.0
4.1
4.7
1.4
4.5
2.5
2.4
2.2
1.6
2.2
YoY
188.6
120.5
115.6
33.8
347.6
62.0
107.0
103.4
74.0
145.2
636
854
1,187
1,039
1,204
1,246
1,321
1,446
1,487
1,515
Depreciation
Ratio to Sales
1.1
1.2
1.7
1.3
1.4
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.3
1.2
YoY
114.6
134.3
138.9
87.6
115.8
103.5
106.0
109.4
102.8
101.9
