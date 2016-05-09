United Arrows Ltd.-Data Book (April 1, 2015 - March 31, 2016)

databook28.3.xls 2016年３月期 決算説明会補足資料

DATA BOOK （平成27年４月１日～平成28年３月31日）

April 1, 2015 ～ March 31, 2016

株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ

UNITED ARROWS LTD. www.united-arrows.co.jp/

－目次－ CONTENTS

Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移 Financial Performance……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1

１．決算の概要 Financial Result

（１） 連結 Cosolidated

（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated

２． 売上の推移 Sales……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3

３． 販売費及び一般管理費 SGA expenses……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4

（１） 連結 Cosolidated

（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated

４．主な経営指標等の推移 Financial Indicators……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 5

（１） 連結 Cosolidated

（２） 単体 Non-Consolidated

Ⅱ．営業の概況（単体） Operation Review (Non-Consolidated)

１．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers and Ave. Spending per Customer （YOY） ……………………………………………………………… 6

２．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 11

３．品目別売上高 Sales by Category……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 ４．単位当たり売上高（直営店）Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20 ５．売場面積、従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22

６．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 23

注：

Note:

・ 売上高（連結）には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社ペレニアル ユナイテッドアローズ（2009/3期～2011/3期）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、 台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）の売上高が含まれております。

・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には、小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上が含まれております。また、「その他」の売上高には、アウトレット、催事販売の売上が含まれております。

・ ユナイテッドアローズには、2016年３月現在、「ユナイテッドアローズ」（34店舗）、「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（43店舗）、「ザ ソブリンハウス」（１店舗）、「ディストリクト ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）、

「ボウ ＆ アローズ」（１店舗）、「モンキータイム ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（２店舗）、「スティーブン アラン」（３店舗）、「ロク ビューティ＆ユース」（１店舗）が含まれております。

・ SBUには、2016年３月現在、「アナザーエディション」（15店舗）、「ジュエルチェンジズ」（10店舗）、「オデット エ オディール」（21店舗）、「ボワソンショコラ」（３店舗）、

「ドゥロワー」（７店舗）、 「アストラット」（２店舗）、「アンルート」（２店舗）、「ジ エアポート ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（３店舗）、 「ザ ステーションストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（５店舗）、 および「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」（１店舗）が含まれております。

・「キャス・キッドソン」および「時しらず」は2011/3期に、「ザ ハイウェイストア ユナイテッドアローズ」は2015/3期（2015年2月）に、「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」は2016/3期（2016年3月）に事業の展開を終了いたしました。

Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2006), PERENNIAL UNITED ARROWS CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009 to FYE March 2011), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FYE March 2009), and UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FYE March 2014)

"Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, wholesale, online sales, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.

UNITED ARROWS includes "UNITED ARROWS" (34 stores), "BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (43 stores), "THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE" (1 store),

"District UNITED ARROWS" (1 store), "BOW & ARROWS" (1 stores), "monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (2 stores), "STEVEN ALAN" (3 stores). and "ROKU Beauty&Youth" (1 store)

SBU includes "Another Edition" (15 stores), "Jewel Changes" (10 stores), "Odette e Odile" (21 stores), "Boisson Chocolat" (3 stores), "DRAWER" (7 stores), "ASTRAET" (2 stores), "EN ROUTE" (2 stores), "THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (3 stores), "THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (5 stores), and "ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD." (1 store).

"Cath Kidston" and "TOKISHIRAZU" stores, "THE HIGHWAY STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." and "ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD." were closed during FYE March 2011 ,

-CONTENTS-

Financial Performance Financial Result Consolidated millions of yen FY2007

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

60,959

72,221

79,665

83,504

90,571

102,052

115,041

128,489

131,029

140,919

Net sales

YoY

113.3

118.5

110.3

104.8

108.5

112.7

112.7

111.7

102.0

107.5

33,072

36,891

40,647

42,865

48,001

55,661

62,619

68,492

68,046

71,573

Gross profit

Ratio to Sales

54.3

51.1

51.0

51.3

53.0

54.5

54.4

53.3

51.9

50.8

YoY

114.0

111.5

110.2

105.5

112.0

116.0

112.5

109.4

99.3

105.2

25,721

31,960

36,327

37,922

40,617

45,468

50,056

54,842

56,695

60,501

SGA expenses

Ratio to Sales

42.2

44.3

45.6

45.4

44.8

44.6

43.5

42.7

43.3

42.9

YoY

120.4

124.3

113.7

104.4

107.1

111.9

110.1

109.6

103.4

106.7

7,350

4,930

4,319

4,942

7,384

10,193

12,562

13,649

11,351

11,071

Operating income

Ratio to Sales

12.1

6.8

5.4

5.9

8.2

10.0

10.9

10.6

8.7

7.9

YoY

95.9

67.1

87.6

114.4

149.4

138.0

123.2

108.7

83.2

97.5

7,337

5,017

4,283

5,037

7,240

10,272

12,582

13,739

11,542

11,175

Ordinary income

Ratio to Sales

12.0

6.9

5.4

6.0

8.0

10.1

10.9

10.7

8.8

7.9

YoY

96.0

68.4

85.4

117.6

143.7

141.9

122.5

109.2

84.0

96.8

3,511

3,800

1,274

1,403

3,596

5,016

7,316

7,920

6,332

6,494

Net income

Ratio to Sales

5.8

5.2

1.6

1.7

4.0

4.9

6.4

6.2

4.8

4.6

YoY

86.1

108.2

33.5

110.2

256.2

139.5

145.9

108.3

79.9

102.6

38,132

43,362

46,821

46,163

45,716

51,278

54,395

59,296

62,020

63,877

Total assets

YoY

107.9

113.7

108.0

98.6

99.0

112.2

106.1

109.0

104.6

103.0

17,648

22,768

22,987

23,335

15,102

19,262

25,384

31,523

31,107

33,838

Shareholders' equity

YoY

―

129.0

101.0

101.5

64.7

127.5

131.8

124.2

98.7

108.8

17,635

22,711

23,004

23,327

15,103

19,291

25,403

31,532

31,186

33,760

Total net assets

YoY

121.1

128.8

101.3

101.4

64.7

127.7

131.7

124.1

98.9

108.3

2,389

2,954

3,604

1,415

4,254

2,576

2,809

3,419

2,453

3,479

Capital expenditures

Ratio to Sales

3.9

4.1

4.5

1.7

4.7

2.5

2.4

2.7

1.9

2.5

YoY

191.2

123.6

122.0

39.3

300.4

60.6

109.1

121.7

71.7

141.8

642

883

1,258

1,209

1,363

1,416

1,518

1,711

1,801

1,795

Depreciation

Ratio to Sales

1.1

1.2

1.6

1.4

1.5

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.3

YoY

115.1

137.6

142.4

96.1

112.7

103.9

107.2

112.7

105.2

99.7

84.98

90.59

30.19

33.26

97.02

158.74

230.80

248.80

199.53

214.87

Net income per share (yen)

YoY

46.2

106.6

33.3

110.2

291.7

163.6

145.4

107.8

80.2

107.7

426.33

538.09

542.02

552.68

478.39

609.66

799.65

990.22

1,019.68

1,117.23

Net assets per share (yen)

YoY

60.7

126.2

100.7

102.0

86.6

127.4

131.2

123.8

103.0

109.6

10.00

25.00

25.00

28.00

29.00

36.00

53.00

67.00

78.00

78.00

Dividends per share (yen)

YoY

100.0

250.0

100.0

120.0

103.6

124.1

147.2

126.4

116.4

100.0

Devidend ratio (%)

11.8

27.6

82.8

84.2

29.9

22.7

23.0

26.9

39.1

36.3

Equity ratio (%)

46.2

52.4

49.1

50.5

33.0

37.6

46.7

53.2

50.3

52.8

Cash flows from operating activities

1,801

456

1,286

7,933

6,923

12,081

5,238

6,828

4,730

11,689

Cash flows from investing activities

4,198

946

4,373

1,992

2,069

2,711

3,528

3,072

3,249

3,351

Cash flows from financing activities

2,281

493

3,434

5,202

3,443

6,875

3,533

4,472

1,328

8,139

2,971

2,975

3,322

4,061

5,471

7,966

6,142

5,429

5,585

5,799

Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end YoY 38.8 100.1 111.7 122.3 134.7 145.6 77.1 88.4 90.9 103.8

Note: In the period of FY2011, Capital expenditures includes change in asset retirement obligations fee of 1,619 million yen due to application of accounting standard regarding asset retirement obligations

Non-Consolidated millions of yen FY2007

FY2008

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

58,666

69,560

76,582

78,657

85,090

95,406

106,605

118,212

118,657

127,879

Net sales

YoY

111.5

118.6

110.1

102.7

108.2

112.1

111.7

110.9

100.4

107.8

31,752

35,423

38,965

40,419

44,726

51,636

57,499

62,588

60,913

64,193

Gross profit

Ratio to Sales

54.1

50.9

50.9

51.4

52.6

54.1

53.9

52.9

51.3

50.2

YoY

112.2

111.6

110.0

103.7

110.7

115.4

111.4

108.8

97.3

105.4

24,603

30,686

34,127

34,627

37,599

42,236

45,955

49,568

50,121

53,435

SGA expenses

Ratio to Sales

41.9

44.1

44.6

44.0

44.2

44.3

43.1

41.9

42.2

41.8

YoY

118.2

124.7

111.2

101.5

108.6

112.3

108.8

107.9

101.1

106.6

7,148

4,737

4,838

5,792

7,126

9,399

11,544

13,020

10,792

10,758

Operating income

Ratio to Sales

12.2

6.8

6.3

7.4

8.4

9.9

10.8

11.0

9.1

8.4

YoY

95.5

66.3

102.1

119.7

123.0

131.9

122.8

112.8

82.9

99.7

7,156

4,839

4,866

5,943

7,061

9,505

11,582

13,145

11,015

10,881

Ordinary income

Ratio to Sales

12.2

7.0

6.4

7.6

8.3

10.0

10.9

11.1

9.3

8.5

YoY

96.2

67.6

100.6

122.1

118.8

134.6

121.8

113.5

83.8

98.8

3,540

3,875

2,074

2,011

2,919

4,502

6,507

7,679

6,285

6,084

Net income

Ratio to Sales

6.0

5.6

2.7

2.6

3.4

4.7

6.1

6.5

5.3

4.8

YoY

87.8

109.4

53.5

97.0

145.2

154.2

144.5

118.0

81.8

96.8

37,489

42,733

45,901

46,410

45,197

50,145

51,040

55,299

57,414

58,589

Total assets

YoY

108.2

114.0

107.4

101.1

97.4

110.9

101.8

108.3

103.8

102.0

17,634

22,829

23,848

24,804

15,893

19,539

24,852

30,750

30,288

32,609

Shareholders' equity

YoY

―

129.5

104.5

104.0

64.1

122.9

127.2

123.7

98.5

107.7

17,622

22,773

23,865

24,796

15,894

19,568

24,869

30,754

30,363

32,504

Total net assets

YoY

121.4

129.2

104.8

103.9

64.1

123.1

127.1

123.7

98.7

107.1

2,349

2,832

3,275

1,105

3,843

2,380

2,547

2,634

1,948

2,829

Capital expenditures

Ratio to Sales

4.0

4.1

4.7

1.4

4.5

2.5

2.4

2.2

1.6

2.2

YoY

188.6

120.5

115.6

33.8

347.6

62.0

107.0

103.4

74.0

145.2

636

854

1,187

1,039

1,204

1,246

1,321

1,446

1,487

1,515

Depreciation

Ratio to Sales

1.1

1.2

1.7

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.2

YoY

114.6

134.3

138.9

87.6

115.8

103.5

106.0

109.4

102.8

101.9

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2016 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2016 06:50:10 UTC.

Original document here

Public permalink here