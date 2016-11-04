United Arrows Ltd.-Data Book (April 1, 2016 - September 31, 2016)

2017年３月期第２四半期決算説明会補足資料
DATA BOOK
（平成28年４月１日～平成28年９月30日）
April 1, 2016 ～ September 30, 2016
株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ
UNITED ARROWS LTD.
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
－目次－ CONTENTS Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移 Financial Performance
１． 連結 決算の概要 Consolidated Financial Result……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1 ２． 連結 販売費及び一般管理費 Consolidated SGA Expenses……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2 ３． 単体 売上推移 Non-consolidated Sales Trend
Ⅱ．営業の概況（単体） Operation Review (Non-Consolidated)
１．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer （YoY） ……………………………………………………………… 3
２．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8
３．品目別売上高 Sales by Category……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 14 ４．単位当たり売上高（直営店）Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 ５．期末売場面積、期末従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees at the end of the term…………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 ６．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20
注：
Note:
・ 売上高（連結）には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）の売上高が含まれます。
・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上、「その他」にはアウトレット、催事販売の売上が含まれます。
・ ユナイテッドアローズには、「ユナイテッドアローズ」（35店舗）、「ザ ソブリンハウス」（1店舗）、「ディストリクト ユナイテッドアローズ」（1店舗）、 「ボウ ＆ アローズ」（1店舗）、「アストラット」（２店舗）、
「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（41店舗）、「モンキータイム ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（２店舗）、「スティーブン アラン」（３店舗）、「ロク ビューティ＆ユース」（２店舗）、
「エイチ ビューティ＆ユース」（1店舗）が含まれます。なお、「アストラット」については2016年3月期まではSBUに含まれます。
・グリーンレーベル リラクシングには、「グリーンレーベル リラクシング」（68店舗）、「ワークトリップ アウトフィッツ グリーンレーベル リラクシング」（１店舗）が含まれます。
・ SBUには、「アナザーエディション」（13店舗）、「ジュエルチェンジズ」（10店舗）、「オデット エ オディール」（19店舗）、「ボワソンショコラ」（4店舗）、「ドゥロワー」（７店舗）、「アンルート」（２店舗）、
「ジ エアポート ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（３店舗）、「ザ ステーションストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（５店舗）が含まれます。
・ SBUの「ザ ハイウェイストア ユナイテッドアローズ」は2015/3期、「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」は2016/3期に事業の展開を終了しました。
Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FY2006), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FY2009), and UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FY 2014)
"Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, wholesale, online sales, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.
UNITED ARROWS includes "UNITED ARROWS" (35 stores), "THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE" (1 store), "District UNITED ARROWS" (1 store), "BOW & ARROWS" ( 1 store), "ASTRAET" (2 stores), "BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (41 stores),"monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (2 stores), "STEVEN ALAN" (2 stores),
"ROKU BEAUTY&YOUTH" (2 stores), and "H BEAUTY&YOUTH" (1 store) . As for "ASTRAET", the sales had been included in SBU until FY2016.
green label relaxing includes "green label relaxing" (68 store) and "WORK TRIP OUTFITS GREEN LABEL RELAXING" (1 store) .
SBU includes "Another Edition" (13 stores), "Jewel Changes" (10 stores), "Odette e Odile" (19 stores), "Boisson Chocolat" (4 stores), "DRAWER" (7 stores), "EN ROUTE" (2 stores),
"THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (3 stores), "THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (5 stores).
"THE HIGHWAY STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." and "ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD." in SBU were closed during FY2015 and FY2016, respectively
-CONTENTS-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移Financial Performance
１．決算の概要 （連結） Financial Result (Consolidated)
FY2013 2012/4～2012/9
2012/4～2013/3
FY2014 2013/4～2013/9
2013/4～2014/3
FY2015 2014/4～2014/9
2014/4～2015/3
FY2016 2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
FY2017 2016/4～2016/9
売上高
50,582
115,041
56,670
128,489
58,953
131,029
64,102
140,919
65,083
Net sales 前期比YoY（％）
111.5
112.7
112.0
111.7
104.0
102.0
108.7
107.5
101.5
売上総利益
27,553
62,619
30,135
68,492
31,079
68,046
32,667
71,573
33,031
Gross profit 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）
54.5
54.4
53.2
53.3
52.7
51.9
51.0
50.8
50.8
前期比 YoY（％）
113.1
112.5
109.4
109.4
103.1
99.3
105.1
105.2
101.1
販売費及び一般管理費
22,663
50,056
25,719
54,842
27,588
56,695
29,051
60,501
31,316
SGA expenses 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）
44.8
43.5
45.4
42.7
46.8
43.3
45.3
42.9
48.1
前期比 YoY（％）
111.9
110.1
113.5
109.6
107.3
103.4
105.3
106.7
107.8
営業利益
4,890
12,562
4,416
13,649
3,491
11,351
3,615
11,071
1,714
Operating income 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）
9.7
10.9
7.8
10.6
5.9
8.7
5.6
7.9
2.6
前期比 YoY（％）
119.0
123.2
90.3
108.7
79.1
83.2
103.5
97.5
47.4
経常利益
4,961
12,582
4,445
13,739
3,553
11,542
3,618
11,175
1,803
Ordinary income 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）
9.8
10.9
7.8
10.7
6.0
8.8
5.6
7.9
2.8
前期比 YoY（％）
119.5
122.5
89.6
109.2
79.9
84.0
101.8
96.8
49.8
親会社株主に帰属する当期（四半期）純利益
2,733
7,316
2,435
7,920
1,958
6,332
2,136
6,494
870
Net Income attributable to owners of parent 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）
5.4
6.4
4.3
6.2
3.3
4.8
3.3
4.6
1.3
前期比 YoY（％）
121.7
145.9
89.1
108.3
80.4
79.9
109.1
102.6
40.7
総資産
50,925
54,395
57,188
59,296
61,549
62,020
62,334
63,877
67,726
Total assets 前期比YoY（％）
107.0
106.1
112.3
109.0
107.6
104.6
101.3
103.0
108.6
株主資本合計
21,222
25,384
26,675
31,523
31,985
31,107
30,085
33,838
32,955
Shareholders' equity 前期比YoY（％）
126.5
131.8
125.7
124.2
119.9
98.7
94.1
108.8
109.5
純資産合計
21,175
25,403
26,690
31,532
32,083
31,186
30,069
33,760
32,891
Total net assets 前期比YoY（％）
126.6
131.7
126.0
124.1
120.2
98.9
93.7
108.3
109.4
設備投資額
1,488
2,809
2,300
3,419
1,706
2,453
1,675
3,479
3,167
Capital expenditures 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）
－
2.4
－
2.7
－
1.9
－
2.5
－
前期比 YoY（％）
140.8
109.1
154.6
121.7
74.2
71.7
98.2
141.8
189.1
減価償却費
727
1,518
828
1,711
877
1,801
870
1,795
896
Depreciation 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）
1.4
1.3
1.5
1.3
1.5
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.4
前期比 YoY（％）
109.1
107.2
113.8
112.7
106.0
105.2
99.2
99.7
102.9
１株当たり当期純利益（円）
86.33
230.80
76.54
248.80
61.51
199.53
70.67
214.87
28.80
Net income per share (yen) 前期比YoY（％）
121.4
145.4
88.7
107.8
80.4
80.2
114.9
107.7
40.8
１株当たり純資産額（円）
667.95
799.65
838.17
990.22
1,007.51
1,019.68
995.22
1,117.23
1,088.68
Net assets per share (yen) 前期比YoY（％）
126.3
131.2
125.5
123.8
120.2
103.0
98.8
109.6
109.4
１株当たり配当金(円）
15.00
53.00
20.00
67.00
20.00
78.00
20.00
78.00
20.00
Dividends per share (yen) 前期比YoY（％）
150.0
147.2
133.3
126.4
100.0
116.4
100.0
100.0
100.0
配当性向(％） Devidend ratio (%)
－
23.0
－
26.9
－
39.1
－
36.3
－
自己資本比率（％） Equity ratio (%)
41.6
46.7
46.7
53.2
52.1
50.3
48.2
52.8
48.6
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities
△ 808
5,238
1,032
6,828
267
4,730
4,639
11,689
△ 1,942
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities
△ 1,212
△ 3,528
△ 2,342
△ 3,072
△ 1,977
△ 3,249
△ 1,464
△ 3,351
△ 2,350
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities
△ 1,140
△ 3,533
566
△ 4,472
523
△ 1,328
△ 5,011
△ 8,139
2,197
現金及び現金同等物期末残高
4,805
6,142
5,398
5,429
4,243
5,585
3,747
5,799
3,722
Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end 前期比YoY（％） 107.0 77.1 112.3 88.4 78.6 90.9 88.3 103.8 99.3
-１-
UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK
２． 販売費及び一般管理費 （連結） SGA Expenses （Consolidated) FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 2012/4～2012/9
2012/4～2013/3
2013/4～2013/9
2013/4～2014/3
2014/4～2014/9
2014/4～2015/3
2015/4～2015/9
2015/4～2016/3
2016/4～2016/9
販売費及び一般管理費合計
22,663
50,056
25,719
54,842
27,588
56,695
29,051
60,501
31,316
SGA expenses
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
44.8
43.5
45.4
42.7
46.8
43.3
45.3
42.9
48.1
前期比 YoY（％）
111.9
110.1
113.5
109.6
107.3
103.4
105.3
106.7
107.8
宣伝販促費
1,081
2,969
1,251
2,803
1,227
2,454
1,110
2,621
1,420
Advertisement
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
2.1
2.6
2.2
2.2
2.1
1.9
1.7
1.8
2.2
前期比 YoY（％）
131.9
98.6
115.7
94.4
98.1
87.5
90.4
106.8
127.9
人件費
8,211
17,783
9,388
19,719
10,116
20,306
10,654
21,390
11,341
Personnel
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
16.2
15.5
16.6
15.4
17.1
15.5
16.6
15.2
17.4
前期比 YoY（％）
109.9
110.0
114.3
110.9
107.8
103.0
105.3
105.3
106.4
賃借料
6,419
14,274
7,232
16,059
8,114
17,502
8,744
18,917
9,368
Rent
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
12.7
12.4
12.8
12.5
13.8
13.3
13.6
13.4
14.4
前期比 YoY（％）
112.8
113.8
112.7
112.5
112.2
109.0
107.8
108.1
107.1
減価償却費
727
1,518
828
1,711
877
1,801
870
1,795
896
Depreciation
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
1.4
1.3
1.5
1.3
1.5
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.4
前期比 YoY（％）
109.1
107.2
113.8
112.7
106.0
105.2
99.2
99.7
102.9
その他
6,223
13,511
7,019
14,548
7,251
14,630
7,671
15,776
8,289
Other
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
12.3
11.7
12.4
11.3
12.3
11.2
12.0
11.2
12.7
前期比 YoY（％）
111.3
109.6
112.8
107.7
103.3
100.6
105.8
107.8
108.1
３． 単体 売上推移 Non-consolidated Sales Trend
（単位：百万円／millions of yen）
FY2013
2012/4～2012/9 2012/4～2013/3
FY2014
2013/4～2013/9 2013/4～2014/3
FY2015
2014/4～2014/9 2014/4～2015/3
FY2016
2015/4～2015/9 2015/4～2016/3
FY2017 2016/4～2016/9
売上高（単体）
46,911
106,605
52,130
118,212
53,418
118,657
58,182
127,879
58,825
前期比 YoY（％）
110.7
111.7
111.1
110.9
102.5
100.4
108.9
107.8
101.1
40,824
92,783
45,244
103,511
46,857
103,914
50,413
111,152
51,167
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
87.0
87.0
86.8
87.6
87.7
87.6
86.6
86.9
87.0
前期比 YoY（％）
110.0
111.3
110.8
111.6
103.6
100.4
107.6
107.0
101.5
20,894
47,759
22,745
52,501
23,580
52,461
24,752
55,152
25,088
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
44.5
44.8
43.6
44.4
44.1
44.2
42.5
43.1
42.7
前期比 YoY（％）
109.5
109.3
108.9
109.9
103.7
99.9
105.0
105.1
101.4
9,810
23,465
11,169
26,672
11,639
26,476
12,810
29,350
13,869
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
20.9
22.0
21.4
22.6
21.8
22.3
22.0
22.9
23.6
前期比 YoY（％）
108.3
112.0
113.9
113.7
104.2
99.3
110.1
110.9
108.3
3,454
7,360
4,345
9,329
4,625
10,036
5,803
11,463
5,305
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
7.4
6.9
8.4
7.9
8.7
8.5
10.0
9.0
9.0
前期比 YoY（％）
117.6
121.3
125.8
126.7
106.4
107.6
125.5
114.2
91.4
6,665
14,196
6,983
15,009
7,011
14,940
7,047
15,185
6,905
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
14.2
13.3
13.4
12.7
13.1
12.6
12.1
11.9
11.7
前期比 YoY（％）
116.8
112.3
104.8
105.7
100.4
99.5
100.5
101.6
98.0
6,086
13,822
6,885
14,700
6,560
14,742
7,768
16,727
7,657
売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）
13.0
13.0
13.2
12.4
12.3
12.4
13.4
13.1
13.0
前期比 YoY（％）
108.9
114.5
113.1
106.4
95.3
100.3
118.4
113.5
98.6
-２-
Non-consolidated net sales
ビジネスユニット計
Total business units
UNITED ARROWS
green label relaxing
CHROME HEARTS
SBU
その他
Other
