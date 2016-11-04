United Arrows Ltd.-Data Book (April 1, 2016 - September 31, 2016)

2017年３月期第２四半期決算説明会補足資料

DATA BOOK

（平成28年４月１日～平成28年９月30日）

April 1, 2016 ～ September 30, 2016

株式会社ユナイテッドアローズ

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

www.united-arrows.co.jp/

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

－目次－ CONTENTS Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移 Financial Performance

１． 連結 決算の概要 Consolidated Financial Result……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1 ２． 連結 販売費及び一般管理費 Consolidated SGA Expenses……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2 ３． 単体 売上推移 Non-consolidated Sales Trend

Ⅱ．営業の概況（単体） Operation Review (Non-Consolidated)

１．売上高・客数・客単価前期比推移（％） Net Sales, Number of Customers, and Average Spending per Customer （YoY） ……………………………………………………………… 3

２．チャネル別・小売エリア別売上高 Sales by Sales Channel and Retail Area……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8

３．品目別売上高 Sales by Category……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 14 ４．単位当たり売上高（直営店）Efficiency of Sales (Directly Operated Stores)……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17 ５．期末売場面積、期末従業員数 Sales Area and Number of Employees at the end of the term…………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 ６．設備投資の状況 Capital Expenditures……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20

注：

Note:

・ 売上高（連結）には、株式会社フィーゴ（2006/3期～）、株式会社コーエン（2009/3期～）、台湾聯合艾諾股份有限公司 （2014/3期～）の売上高が含まれます。

・ 「ビジネスユニット計」には小売、ネット通販、卸売等の売上、「その他」にはアウトレット、催事販売の売上が含まれます。

・ ユナイテッドアローズには、「ユナイテッドアローズ」（35店舗）、「ザ ソブリンハウス」（1店舗）、「ディストリクト ユナイテッドアローズ」（1店舗）、 「ボウ ＆ アローズ」（1店舗）、「アストラット」（２店舗）、

「ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（41店舗）、「モンキータイム ビューティ＆ユース ユナイテッドアローズ」（２店舗）、「スティーブン アラン」（３店舗）、「ロク ビューティ＆ユース」（２店舗）、

「エイチ ビューティ＆ユース」（1店舗）が含まれます。なお、「アストラット」については2016年3月期まではSBUに含まれます。

・グリーンレーベル リラクシングには、「グリーンレーベル リラクシング」（68店舗）、「ワークトリップ アウトフィッツ グリーンレーベル リラクシング」（１店舗）が含まれます。

・ SBUには、「アナザーエディション」（13店舗）、「ジュエルチェンジズ」（10店舗）、「オデット エ オディール」（19店舗）、「ボワソンショコラ」（4店舗）、「ドゥロワー」（７店舗）、「アンルート」（２店舗）、

「ジ エアポート ストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（３店舗）、「ザ ステーションストア ユナイテッドアローズ」（５店舗）が含まれます。

・ SBUの「ザ ハイウェイストア ユナイテッドアローズ」は2015/3期、「アーキペラゴ ユナイテッドアローズ」は2016/3期に事業の展開を終了しました。

Consolidated sales include the sales of FIGO CO.,LTD. (from FY2006), COEN CO.,LTD. (from FY2009), and UNITED ARROWS TAIWAN LTD. (from FY 2014)

"Total business units sales" includes the sales of retail, wholesale, online sales, etc. "Other sales" includes the sales of outlet stores and special events.

UNITED ARROWS includes "UNITED ARROWS" (35 stores), "THE SOVEREIGN HOUSE" (1 store), "District UNITED ARROWS" (1 store), "BOW & ARROWS" ( 1 store), "ASTRAET" (2 stores), "BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (41 stores),"monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS" (2 stores), "STEVEN ALAN" (2 stores),

"ROKU BEAUTY&YOUTH" (2 stores), and "H BEAUTY&YOUTH" (1 store) . As for "ASTRAET", the sales had been included in SBU until FY2016.

green label relaxing includes "green label relaxing" (68 store) and "WORK TRIP OUTFITS GREEN LABEL RELAXING" (1 store) .

SBU includes "Another Edition" (13 stores), "Jewel Changes" (10 stores), "Odette e Odile" (19 stores), "Boisson Chocolat" (4 stores), "DRAWER" (7 stores), "EN ROUTE" (2 stores),

"THE AIRPORT STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (3 stores), "THE STATION STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." (5 stores).

"THE HIGHWAY STORE UNITED ARROWS LTD." and "ARCHIPERAGO UNITED ARROWS LTD." in SBU were closed during FY2015 and FY2016, respectively

-CONTENTS-

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

Ⅰ．財務・業績の推移Financial Performance

１．決算の概要 （連結） Financial Result (Consolidated)

FY2013 2012/4～2012/9

2012/4～2013/3

FY2014 2013/4～2013/9

2013/4～2014/3

FY2015 2014/4～2014/9

2014/4～2015/3

FY2016 2015/4～2015/9

2015/4～2016/3

FY2017 2016/4～2016/9

売上高

50,582

115,041

56,670

128,489

58,953

131,029

64,102

140,919

65,083

Net sales 前期比YoY（％）

111.5

112.7

112.0

111.7

104.0

102.0

108.7

107.5

101.5

売上総利益

27,553

62,619

30,135

68,492

31,079

68,046

32,667

71,573

33,031

Gross profit 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）

54.5

54.4

53.2

53.3

52.7

51.9

51.0

50.8

50.8

前期比 YoY（％）

113.1

112.5

109.4

109.4

103.1

99.3

105.1

105.2

101.1

販売費及び一般管理費

22,663

50,056

25,719

54,842

27,588

56,695

29,051

60,501

31,316

SGA expenses 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）

44.8

43.5

45.4

42.7

46.8

43.3

45.3

42.9

48.1

前期比 YoY（％）

111.9

110.1

113.5

109.6

107.3

103.4

105.3

106.7

107.8

営業利益

4,890

12,562

4,416

13,649

3,491

11,351

3,615

11,071

1,714

Operating income 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）

9.7

10.9

7.8

10.6

5.9

8.7

5.6

7.9

2.6

前期比 YoY（％）

119.0

123.2

90.3

108.7

79.1

83.2

103.5

97.5

47.4

経常利益

4,961

12,582

4,445

13,739

3,553

11,542

3,618

11,175

1,803

Ordinary income 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）

9.8

10.9

7.8

10.7

6.0

8.8

5.6

7.9

2.8

前期比 YoY（％）

119.5

122.5

89.6

109.2

79.9

84.0

101.8

96.8

49.8

親会社株主に帰属する当期（四半期）純利益

2,733

7,316

2,435

7,920

1,958

6,332

2,136

6,494

870

Net Income attributable to owners of parent 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）

5.4

6.4

4.3

6.2

3.3

4.8

3.3

4.6

1.3

前期比 YoY（％）

121.7

145.9

89.1

108.3

80.4

79.9

109.1

102.6

40.7

総資産

50,925

54,395

57,188

59,296

61,549

62,020

62,334

63,877

67,726

Total assets 前期比YoY（％）

107.0

106.1

112.3

109.0

107.6

104.6

101.3

103.0

108.6

株主資本合計

21,222

25,384

26,675

31,523

31,985

31,107

30,085

33,838

32,955

Shareholders' equity 前期比YoY（％）

126.5

131.8

125.7

124.2

119.9

98.7

94.1

108.8

109.5

純資産合計

21,175

25,403

26,690

31,532

32,083

31,186

30,069

33,760

32,891

Total net assets 前期比YoY（％）

126.6

131.7

126.0

124.1

120.2

98.9

93.7

108.3

109.4

設備投資額

1,488

2,809

2,300

3,419

1,706

2,453

1,675

3,479

3,167

Capital expenditures 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）

－

2.4

－

2.7

－

1.9

－

2.5

－

前期比 YoY（％）

140.8

109.1

154.6

121.7

74.2

71.7

98.2

141.8

189.1

減価償却費

727

1,518

828

1,711

877

1,801

870

1,795

896

Depreciation 売上比Ratio to Sales（％）

1.4

1.3

1.5

1.3

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.4

前期比 YoY（％）

109.1

107.2

113.8

112.7

106.0

105.2

99.2

99.7

102.9

１株当たり当期純利益（円）

86.33

230.80

76.54

248.80

61.51

199.53

70.67

214.87

28.80

Net income per share (yen) 前期比YoY（％）

121.4

145.4

88.7

107.8

80.4

80.2

114.9

107.7

40.8

１株当たり純資産額（円）

667.95

799.65

838.17

990.22

1,007.51

1,019.68

995.22

1,117.23

1,088.68

Net assets per share (yen) 前期比YoY（％）

126.3

131.2

125.5

123.8

120.2

103.0

98.8

109.6

109.4

１株当たり配当金(円）

15.00

53.00

20.00

67.00

20.00

78.00

20.00

78.00

20.00

Dividends per share (yen) 前期比YoY（％）

150.0

147.2

133.3

126.4

100.0

116.4

100.0

100.0

100.0

配当性向(％） Devidend ratio (%)

－

23.0

－

26.9

－

39.1

－

36.3

－

自己資本比率（％） Equity ratio (%)

41.6

46.7

46.7

53.2

52.1

50.3

48.2

52.8

48.6

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from operating activities

△ 808

5,238

1,032

6,828

267

4,730

4,639

11,689

△ 1,942

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from investing activities

△ 1,212

△ 3,528

△ 2,342

△ 3,072

△ 1,977

△ 3,249

△ 1,464

△ 3,351

△ 2,350

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Cash flows from financing activities

△ 1,140

△ 3,533

566

△ 4,472

523

△ 1,328

△ 5,011

△ 8,139

2,197

現金及び現金同等物期末残高

4,805

6,142

5,398

5,429

4,243

5,585

3,747

5,799

3,722

Cash and cash equivalents at the term-end 前期比YoY（％） 107.0 77.1 112.3 88.4 78.6 90.9 88.3 103.8 99.3

-１-

UNITED ARROWS LTD. DATA BOOK

２． 販売費及び一般管理費 （連結） SGA Expenses （Consolidated) FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 2012/4～2012/9

2012/4～2013/3

2013/4～2013/9

2013/4～2014/3

2014/4～2014/9

2014/4～2015/3

2015/4～2015/9

2015/4～2016/3

2016/4～2016/9

販売費及び一般管理費合計

22,663

50,056

25,719

54,842

27,588

56,695

29,051

60,501

31,316

SGA expenses

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

44.8

43.5

45.4

42.7

46.8

43.3

45.3

42.9

48.1

前期比 YoY（％）

111.9

110.1

113.5

109.6

107.3

103.4

105.3

106.7

107.8

宣伝販促費

1,081

2,969

1,251

2,803

1,227

2,454

1,110

2,621

1,420

Advertisement

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

2.1

2.6

2.2

2.2

2.1

1.9

1.7

1.8

2.2

前期比 YoY（％）

131.9

98.6

115.7

94.4

98.1

87.5

90.4

106.8

127.9

人件費

8,211

17,783

9,388

19,719

10,116

20,306

10,654

21,390

11,341

Personnel

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

16.2

15.5

16.6

15.4

17.1

15.5

16.6

15.2

17.4

前期比 YoY（％）

109.9

110.0

114.3

110.9

107.8

103.0

105.3

105.3

106.4

賃借料

6,419

14,274

7,232

16,059

8,114

17,502

8,744

18,917

9,368

Rent

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

12.7

12.4

12.8

12.5

13.8

13.3

13.6

13.4

14.4

前期比 YoY（％）

112.8

113.8

112.7

112.5

112.2

109.0

107.8

108.1

107.1

減価償却費

727

1,518

828

1,711

877

1,801

870

1,795

896

Depreciation

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

1.4

1.3

1.5

1.3

1.5

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.4

前期比 YoY（％）

109.1

107.2

113.8

112.7

106.0

105.2

99.2

99.7

102.9

その他

6,223

13,511

7,019

14,548

7,251

14,630

7,671

15,776

8,289

Other

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

12.3

11.7

12.4

11.3

12.3

11.2

12.0

11.2

12.7

前期比 YoY（％）

111.3

109.6

112.8

107.7

103.3

100.6

105.8

107.8

108.1

３． 単体 売上推移 Non-consolidated Sales Trend

（単位：百万円／millions of yen）

FY2013

2012/4～2012/9 2012/4～2013/3

FY2014

2013/4～2013/9 2013/4～2014/3

FY2015

2014/4～2014/9 2014/4～2015/3

FY2016

2015/4～2015/9 2015/4～2016/3

FY2017 2016/4～2016/9

売上高（単体）

46,911

106,605

52,130

118,212

53,418

118,657

58,182

127,879

58,825

前期比 YoY（％）

110.7

111.7

111.1

110.9

102.5

100.4

108.9

107.8

101.1

40,824

92,783

45,244

103,511

46,857

103,914

50,413

111,152

51,167

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

87.0

87.0

86.8

87.6

87.7

87.6

86.6

86.9

87.0

前期比 YoY（％）

110.0

111.3

110.8

111.6

103.6

100.4

107.6

107.0

101.5

20,894

47,759

22,745

52,501

23,580

52,461

24,752

55,152

25,088

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

44.5

44.8

43.6

44.4

44.1

44.2

42.5

43.1

42.7

前期比 YoY（％）

109.5

109.3

108.9

109.9

103.7

99.9

105.0

105.1

101.4

9,810

23,465

11,169

26,672

11,639

26,476

12,810

29,350

13,869

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

20.9

22.0

21.4

22.6

21.8

22.3

22.0

22.9

23.6

前期比 YoY（％）

108.3

112.0

113.9

113.7

104.2

99.3

110.1

110.9

108.3

3,454

7,360

4,345

9,329

4,625

10,036

5,803

11,463

5,305

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

7.4

6.9

8.4

7.9

8.7

8.5

10.0

9.0

9.0

前期比 YoY（％）

117.6

121.3

125.8

126.7

106.4

107.6

125.5

114.2

91.4

6,665

14,196

6,983

15,009

7,011

14,940

7,047

15,185

6,905

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

14.2

13.3

13.4

12.7

13.1

12.6

12.1

11.9

11.7

前期比 YoY（％）

116.8

112.3

104.8

105.7

100.4

99.5

100.5

101.6

98.0

6,086

13,822

6,885

14,700

6,560

14,742

7,768

16,727

7,657

売上比 Ratio to Sales（％）

13.0

13.0

13.2

12.4

12.3

12.4

13.4

13.1

13.0

前期比 YoY（％）

108.9

114.5

113.1

106.4

95.3

100.3

118.4

113.5

98.6

-２-

Non-consolidated net sales

ビジネスユニット計

Total business units

UNITED ARROWS

green label relaxing

CHROME HEARTS

SBU

その他

Other

