情報ＢＯＸ：トランプ新大統領の就任演説全文（英語）

［２０日 ロイター］ - ドナルド・トランプ氏が２０日、第４５代米国大統領に就任。「私たちは、ともにアメリカを再び強く、豊かで、誇り高い、安全な国にする。そして、アメリカを再び偉大にする」と締めくくられた新大統領による就任演説の全文は以下の通り。

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.

Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.

We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.

Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent.

Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.

For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.