Wacom Co. Ltd.-Financial Data 2016

2016
2015.4.1-2016.3.31
東証(TSE)6727
目 次
CONTENTS
連結データ
Consolidated Data
連結貸借対照表（負債・純資産の部） 3
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Liabilities and Net Assets)
連結損益計算書 4
Consolidated Statement of Income
連結包括利益計算書 4
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 5
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
収益の状況（連結） 6
本資料の取り扱い上の注意点 本資料に含まれる将来の見通しに関する記述は、現時点における情報に基づ き判断したものであり、マクロ経済や当社の関連する業界動向、新たな技術 の進展などにより変動することがありえます。従いまして、実際の業績など が本資料に記載されている将来の見通しに関する記述と異なるリスクや不確 実性がありますことをご了承下さい。また、当社は、本資料に含まれる如何 なる情報の妥当性、正確性、完全性について保証するものではありません。
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance contained in this material are based on currently available information
and involve risks and uncertainties, including macroeconomic conditions, trends of the industry in which Wacom Co., Ltd. (the Company) is
engaged and progress in new technologies.
Please note that actual results could materially differ from those
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this material due to these risks and uncertainties. The Company does not warrant or guarantee the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this material.
Sales and Profit (Consolidated)
資産および負債・純資産の状況（連結） 7
Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets (Consolidated)
設備投資の状況（連結） 8
Capital Expenditure (Consolidated)
所在地別売上高（連結） 9
Net Sales by Geographic Area (Consolidated)
事業別売上高・営業利益（損失）（連結） 10
Net Sales and Operating Profit (Loss) by Business (Consolidated)
製品ライン別売上高(連結）
Sales by Product Line (Consolidated)
関連データ
Associated Data
11 - 12
ワコムの株価と出来高 13
Stock Price and Trading Volume of Wacom Co., Ltd. 1株当たり指標（連結）14
Per Share Data (Consoliodated)
株価指標（連結） 15
Stock Price Data (Consolidated)
株主構成 16
Shareholder Distribution
株主情報 17
Shareholders' Information
会社概要 18
Corporate Data
注） 当資料では、日本における会計基準の変更にともない、16.3月期実績 からの「当期純利益」は、「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」に相当 します。
Note)Net Income since 2016.3 F.Y. was equivalent to Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent because of the revision of the accounting principles in Japan in this financial Data.
お問い合わせ 株式会社ワコム インベスター・リレーションズ TEL：03-5337-6502
Investor Relations Inquiries Wacom Co., Ltd.
IR
TEL: +81-3-5337-6502
連結データ
Consolidated Data
連結決算概要
Financial Summary (Consolidated) 〔Full Year〕
決算期 Fiscal Term
項目 Item
2012.3 F.Y.
2013.3 F.Y.
2014.3 F.Y.
2015.3 F.Y.
2016.3 F.Y.
売上高Net Sales（百万円）（JPY millions）
40,706
61,068
78,615
74,557
77,568
営業利益Operating Income（百万円）（JPY millions）
4,067
7,915
8,663
6,143
3,664
経常利益Ordinary Income（百万円）（JPY millions）
3,892
7,559
8,282
6,065
3,777
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（百万円）（JPY millions） Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
2,181
4,770
5,249
3,473
2,310
1株当たり当期純利益Earnings per Share（円） （JPY）
13.66
29.81
31.31
20.86
14.00
潜在株式調整後1株当たり当期純利益 （円）（JPY）
Diluted Earnings per Share
13.65
29.69
31.13
20.82
13.99
売上総利益率 Gross Profit Margin（％）
44.0
39.7
38.1
40.3
39.6
売上高営業利益率 Operating Income Margin（％）
10.0
13.0
11.0
8.2
4.7
売上高当期純利益率 Net Income Margin（％）
5.4
7.8
6.7
4.7
3.0
総資産当期純利益率 Return on Asset (ROA)（％）
7.1
11.3
10.4
6.8
4.5
自己資本当期純利益率 Return on Equity (ROE)（％）
11.7
19.9
17.0
10.5
7.1
総資産回転率 Turnover of Total Assets（％）
119.3
121.8
154.6
144.9
150.4
ファイナンシャル・レバレッジ Financial Leverage（％）
180.4
171.6
155.1
152.0
165.8
営業活動によるキャッシュ･フロー（百万円）（JPY millions） Net Cash Provided by (△Used in) Operating Activities
4,881
5,895
734
6,782
2,009
投資活動によるキャッシュ･フロー（百万円）（JPY millions） Net Cash Provided by (△Used in) Investing Activities
△1,697
△1,611
△4,416
△3,278
△4,878
財務活動によるキャッシュ･フロー（百万円）（JPY millions） Net Cash Provided by (△Used in) Financing Activities
△1,627
4,337
△3,255
△2,850
1,209
現金及び現金同等物の期末残高（百万円）（JPY millions） Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
11,970
21,596
15,394
16,687
14,365
決算期 Fiscal Term
項目 Item
2012.3 F.Y.
2013.3 F.Y.
2014.3 F.Y.
2015.3 F.Y.
2016.3 F.Y.
資本金 Capital Stock （百万円）（JPY millions）
4,203
4,203
4,203
4,203
4,203
発行済株式総数 Number of Shares Outstanding （株） （shares）
422,616
422,616
169,046,400
169,046,400
169,046,400
（うち自己株式数）（Number of Treasury Stock）
25,000
2,232
2,578,000
2,438,000
4,568,000
期中平均株式数（株） （shares）
Average Number of Shares Outstanding
399,224
400,107
167,623,452
166,476,833
164,983,548
純資産 Net Assets （百万円）（JPY millions）
18,918
29,212
32,799
33,859
31,096
総資産 Total Assets （百万円）（JPY millions）
34,129
50,124
50,859
51,457
51,567
自己資本比率 Shareholders' Equity Ratio （％）
55.2
58.1
64.2
65.4
60.0
1株当たり純資産 Book-value per Share （円） （JPY）
118.38
173.15
196.14
202.14
188.22
1株当たり配当金 Dividend per Share （円） （JPY）
3,000
4,500
17.5
18.0
18.0
配当性向（連結） Payout Ratio （％）
54.9
37.7
55.9
86.3
128.6
株価収益率 Price Earnings Ratio （倍） （times）
31.7
31.3
23.2
27.7
34.1
＊12.3月期に自己株式取得 5千株(4.4億円)を実施。
＊13.3月期に新株予約権行使に伴う自己株式処分1,772株(1.6億円)を実施。
＊13.3月期にサムスン電子（サムスン・アジア）への第三者割当による自己株式処分20,996株(19.2億円)を実施。
＊2013年6月1日付で1株につき400株の株式分割を行いましたが、12.3月期の期首に当該株式分割が行われたと仮定し、1株当たり当期純利益金額、 潜在株式調整後1株当たり当期純利益金額及び1株当たり純資産額を算定。
＊14.3月期に自己株式取得 200万株(14.4億円)を実施。
＊16.3月期に自己株式取得 230万株(12.2億円)を実施。
＊日本における会計基準の変更に伴い16.3月期より「当期純利益」を「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」に変更。
＊5,000 shares were repurchased as treasury stock for 0.44BJPY in 2012.3 F.Y..
＊1,772 shares of treasury stocks were disposed upon exercise of the stock acquisition right for 0.16BJPY in 2013.3 F.Y..
＊20,996 shares of treasury stocks were disposed through a third party allocation transaction to Samsung Electronics (Samsung Asia) for 1.92BJPY in 2013.3 F.Y..
＊A 400-for-1 share split was implemented effective June 1st 2013. However, Earnings per Share, Diluted Earnings per Share,
and Book-value per Share are calculated on the assumption that such share split was implemented at the beginning of 2012.3 FY..
＊2,000,000 shares were repurchased as treasury stock for 1.44BJPY in 2014.3 F.Y..
＊2,300,000 shares were repurchased as treasury stock for 1.22BJPY in 2016.3 F.Y..
＊"Net Income" has been changed to "Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent" since 2016.3 F.Y. because of the revision of the accounting principles in Japan.
決算期 Fiscal Term
項目 Item
2012.3 F.Y.
2013.3 F.Y.
2014.3 F.Y.
2015.3 F.Y.
2016.3 F.Y.
USドル USD （円）（JPY）
79.30
83.23
100.00
110.03
120.16
ユーロ EUR （円）（JPY）
110.17
107.57
134.01
138.68
132.36
中国元 CNY （円）（JPY）
12.40
13.27
16.34
17.74
18.88
韓国ウォン KRW （円）（JPY）
0.072
0.075
0.092
0.104
0.104
換算レート Average Exchange Rates in the Periods
1
連結貸借対照表（資産の部）
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Assets)
2
（千円 JPY thousands)
決算期 Fiscal Term
項目 Item
2012.3 F.Y.
2013.3 F.Y.
2014.3 F.Y.
2015.3 F.Y.
2016.3 F.Y.
%
%
%
%
%
資産の部Assets
流動資産 Current Assets
現金及び預金
Cash and Deposits
11,969,873
21,596,429
15,393,939
16,686,619
14,365,031
受取手形及び売掛金
Notes and Accounts Receivable-trade
7,174,640
10,601,728
11,388,120
9,875,726
10,161,958
商品及び製品
Merchandise and Finished Goods
3,887,185
3,742,068
7,161,410
7,701,801
8,229,212
仕掛品
Work in Process
377,985
426,982
357,618
400,084
270,483
原材料及び貯蔵品
Raw Materials and Supplies
812,756
1,314,261
1,810,948
2,114,966
1,598,066
未収入金
Accounts Receivable-other
1,521,961
2,956,854
-
-
-
繰延税金資産
Deferred Tax Assets
1,107,663
1,228,865
1,717,556
1,229,497
1,458,666
その他
Other
654,433
902,267
2,295,018
2,220,080
1,894,900
貸倒引当金
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
△16,480
△17,686
△51,210
△41,268
△104,672
流動資産合計
Total Current Assets
27,490,016
80.5
42,751,768
85.3
40,073,399
78.8
40,187,505
78.1
37,873,644
73.4
固定資産 Noncurrent Assets
有形固定資産
Property, Plant and Equipment
建物及び構築物（純額）
Buildings and Structures, net
1,577,106
1,726,451
1,964,246
1,685,985
1,772,434
機械装置及び運搬具（純額）
Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles, net
68,657
105,273
626,428
706,506
596,236
工具、器具及び備品（純額）
Tools, Furniture and Fixtures, net
535,880
1,130,119
1,283,909
1,025,191
986,994
土地
Land
1,435,469
1,448,067
1,457,489
1,190,703
1,182,748
有形固定資産合計
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
3,617,112
10.6
4,409,910
8.8
5,332,072
10.5
4,608,385
9.0
4,538,412
8.8
無形固定資産
Intangible Assets
のれん
Goodwill
46,905
25,257
3,608
-
-
ソフトウエア
Software
-
-
-
1,823,371
2,884,895
ソフトウエア仮勘定
Software in Progress
-
-
-
3,259,519
4,822,758
その他
Other
2,430,256
2,382,308
3,218,373
358,946
423,719
無形固定資産合計
Total Intangible Assets
2,477,161
7.3
2,407,565
4.8
3,221,981
6.3
5,441,836
10.6
8,131,372
15.8
投資その他の資産
Investments and Other Assets
投資有価証券
Investment Securities
195,115
218,869
1,614,624
587,290
241,167
繰延税金資産
Deferred Tax Assets
13,786
24,788
41,081
55,678
90,677
その他
Other
352,069
330,330
595,696
654,045
769,109
貸倒引当金
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
△15,861
△19,037
△19,696
△77,882
△77,749
投資その他の資産合計
Total Investments and Other Assets
545,109
1.6
554,950
1.1
2,231,705
4.4
1,219,131
2.4
1,023,204
2.0
固定資産合計
Total Noncurrent Assets
6,639,382
19.5
7,372,425
14.7
10,785,758
21.2
11,269,352
21.9
13,692,988
26.6
資産合計
Total Assets
34,129,398
100.0
50,124,193
100.0
50,859,157
100.0
51,456,857
100.0
51,566,632
100.0
(構成比:％ ratio : %)
