Wacom Co. Ltd.-Financial Data 2016

WACOM_Financial Data 2016_full Year Financial Data

2016

2015.4.1-2016.3.31

東証(TSE)6727

目 次

CONTENTS

連結データ

Consolidated Data

連結貸借対照表（負債・純資産の部） 3

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Liabilities and Net Assets)

連結損益計算書 4

Consolidated Statement of Income

連結包括利益計算書 4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書 5

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

収益の状況（連結） 6

本資料の取り扱い上の注意点 本資料に含まれる将来の見通しに関する記述は、現時点における情報に基づ き判断したものであり、マクロ経済や当社の関連する業界動向、新たな技術 の進展などにより変動することがありえます。従いまして、実際の業績など が本資料に記載されている将来の見通しに関する記述と異なるリスクや不確 実性がありますことをご了承下さい。また、当社は、本資料に含まれる如何 なる情報の妥当性、正確性、完全性について保証するものではありません。

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance contained in this material are based on currently available information

and involve risks and uncertainties, including macroeconomic conditions, trends of the industry in which Wacom Co., Ltd. (the Company) is

engaged and progress in new technologies.

Please note that actual results could materially differ from those

expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this material due to these risks and uncertainties. The Company does not warrant or guarantee the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this material.

Sales and Profit (Consolidated)

資産および負債・純資産の状況（連結） 7

Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets (Consolidated)

設備投資の状況（連結） 8

Capital Expenditure (Consolidated)

所在地別売上高（連結） 9

Net Sales by Geographic Area (Consolidated)

事業別売上高・営業利益（損失）（連結） 10

Net Sales and Operating Profit (Loss) by Business (Consolidated)

製品ライン別売上高(連結）

Sales by Product Line (Consolidated)

関連データ

Associated Data

11 - 12

ワコムの株価と出来高 13

Stock Price and Trading Volume of Wacom Co., Ltd. 1株当たり指標（連結）14

Per Share Data (Consoliodated)

株価指標（連結） 15

Stock Price Data (Consolidated)

株主構成 16

Shareholder Distribution

株主情報 17

Shareholders' Information

会社概要 18

Corporate Data

注） 当資料では、日本における会計基準の変更にともない、16.3月期実績 からの「当期純利益」は、「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」に相当 します。

Note)Net Income since 2016.3 F.Y. was equivalent to Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent because of the revision of the accounting principles in Japan in this financial Data.

連結データ

Consolidated Data

連結決算概要

Financial Summary (Consolidated) 〔Full Year〕

決算期 Fiscal Term

項目 Item

2012.3 F.Y.

2013.3 F.Y.

2014.3 F.Y.

2015.3 F.Y.

2016.3 F.Y.

売上高Net Sales（百万円）（JPY millions）

40,706

61,068

78,615

74,557

77,568

営業利益Operating Income（百万円）（JPY millions）

4,067

7,915

8,663

6,143

3,664

経常利益Ordinary Income（百万円）（JPY millions）

3,892

7,559

8,282

6,065

3,777

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益（百万円）（JPY millions） Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

2,181

4,770

5,249

3,473

2,310

1株当たり当期純利益Earnings per Share（円） （JPY）

13.66

29.81

31.31

20.86

14.00

潜在株式調整後1株当たり当期純利益 （円）（JPY）

Diluted Earnings per Share

13.65

29.69

31.13

20.82

13.99

売上総利益率 Gross Profit Margin（％）

44.0

39.7

38.1

40.3

39.6

売上高営業利益率 Operating Income Margin（％）

10.0

13.0

11.0

8.2

4.7

売上高当期純利益率 Net Income Margin（％）

5.4

7.8

6.7

4.7

3.0

総資産当期純利益率 Return on Asset (ROA)（％）

7.1

11.3

10.4

6.8

4.5

自己資本当期純利益率 Return on Equity (ROE)（％）

11.7

19.9

17.0

10.5

7.1

総資産回転率 Turnover of Total Assets（％）

119.3

121.8

154.6

144.9

150.4

ファイナンシャル・レバレッジ Financial Leverage（％）

180.4

171.6

155.1

152.0

165.8

営業活動によるキャッシュ･フロー（百万円）（JPY millions） Net Cash Provided by (△Used in) Operating Activities

4,881

5,895

734

6,782

2,009

投資活動によるキャッシュ･フロー（百万円）（JPY millions） Net Cash Provided by (△Used in) Investing Activities

△1,697

△1,611

△4,416

△3,278

△4,878

財務活動によるキャッシュ･フロー（百万円）（JPY millions） Net Cash Provided by (△Used in) Financing Activities

△1,627

4,337

△3,255

△2,850

1,209

現金及び現金同等物の期末残高（百万円）（JPY millions） Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

11,970

21,596

15,394

16,687

14,365

決算期 Fiscal Term

項目 Item

2012.3 F.Y.

2013.3 F.Y.

2014.3 F.Y.

2015.3 F.Y.

2016.3 F.Y.

資本金 Capital Stock （百万円）（JPY millions）

4,203

4,203

4,203

4,203

4,203

発行済株式総数 Number of Shares Outstanding （株） （shares）

422,616

422,616

169,046,400

169,046,400

169,046,400

（うち自己株式数）（Number of Treasury Stock）

25,000

2,232

2,578,000

2,438,000

4,568,000

期中平均株式数（株） （shares）

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

399,224

400,107

167,623,452

166,476,833

164,983,548

純資産 Net Assets （百万円）（JPY millions）

18,918

29,212

32,799

33,859

31,096

総資産 Total Assets （百万円）（JPY millions）

34,129

50,124

50,859

51,457

51,567

自己資本比率 Shareholders' Equity Ratio （％）

55.2

58.1

64.2

65.4

60.0

1株当たり純資産 Book-value per Share （円） （JPY）

118.38

173.15

196.14

202.14

188.22

1株当たり配当金 Dividend per Share （円） （JPY）

3,000

4,500

17.5

18.0

18.0

配当性向（連結） Payout Ratio （％）

54.9

37.7

55.9

86.3

128.6

株価収益率 Price Earnings Ratio （倍） （times）

31.7

31.3

23.2

27.7

34.1

＊12.3月期に自己株式取得 5千株(4.4億円)を実施。

＊13.3月期に新株予約権行使に伴う自己株式処分1,772株(1.6億円)を実施。

＊13.3月期にサムスン電子（サムスン・アジア）への第三者割当による自己株式処分20,996株(19.2億円)を実施。

＊2013年6月1日付で1株につき400株の株式分割を行いましたが、12.3月期の期首に当該株式分割が行われたと仮定し、1株当たり当期純利益金額、 潜在株式調整後1株当たり当期純利益金額及び1株当たり純資産額を算定。

＊14.3月期に自己株式取得 200万株(14.4億円)を実施。

＊16.3月期に自己株式取得 230万株(12.2億円)を実施。

＊日本における会計基準の変更に伴い16.3月期より「当期純利益」を「親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益」に変更。

＊5,000 shares were repurchased as treasury stock for 0.44BJPY in 2012.3 F.Y..

＊1,772 shares of treasury stocks were disposed upon exercise of the stock acquisition right for 0.16BJPY in 2013.3 F.Y..

＊20,996 shares of treasury stocks were disposed through a third party allocation transaction to Samsung Electronics (Samsung Asia) for 1.92BJPY in 2013.3 F.Y..

＊A 400-for-1 share split was implemented effective June 1st 2013. However, Earnings per Share, Diluted Earnings per Share,

and Book-value per Share are calculated on the assumption that such share split was implemented at the beginning of 2012.3 FY..

＊2,000,000 shares were repurchased as treasury stock for 1.44BJPY in 2014.3 F.Y..

＊2,300,000 shares were repurchased as treasury stock for 1.22BJPY in 2016.3 F.Y..

＊"Net Income" has been changed to "Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent" since 2016.3 F.Y. because of the revision of the accounting principles in Japan.

決算期 Fiscal Term

項目 Item

2012.3 F.Y.

2013.3 F.Y.

2014.3 F.Y.

2015.3 F.Y.

2016.3 F.Y.

USドル USD （円）（JPY）

79.30

83.23

100.00

110.03

120.16

ユーロ EUR （円）（JPY）

110.17

107.57

134.01

138.68

132.36

中国元 CNY （円）（JPY）

12.40

13.27

16.34

17.74

18.88

韓国ウォン KRW （円）（JPY）

0.072

0.075

0.092

0.104

0.104

換算レート Average Exchange Rates in the Periods

1

連結貸借対照表（資産の部）

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Assets)

2

（千円 JPY thousands)

決算期 Fiscal Term

項目 Item

2012.3 F.Y.

2013.3 F.Y.

2014.3 F.Y.

2015.3 F.Y.

2016.3 F.Y.

%

%

%

%

%

資産の部Assets

流動資産 Current Assets

現金及び預金

Cash and Deposits

11,969,873

21,596,429

15,393,939

16,686,619

14,365,031

受取手形及び売掛金

Notes and Accounts Receivable-trade

7,174,640

10,601,728

11,388,120

9,875,726

10,161,958

商品及び製品

Merchandise and Finished Goods

3,887,185

3,742,068

7,161,410

7,701,801

8,229,212

仕掛品

Work in Process

377,985

426,982

357,618

400,084

270,483

原材料及び貯蔵品

Raw Materials and Supplies

812,756

1,314,261

1,810,948

2,114,966

1,598,066

未収入金

Accounts Receivable-other

1,521,961

2,956,854

-

-

-

繰延税金資産

Deferred Tax Assets

1,107,663

1,228,865

1,717,556

1,229,497

1,458,666

その他

Other

654,433

902,267

2,295,018

2,220,080

1,894,900

貸倒引当金

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

△16,480

△17,686

△51,210

△41,268

△104,672

流動資産合計

Total Current Assets

27,490,016

80.5

42,751,768

85.3

40,073,399

78.8

40,187,505

78.1

37,873,644

73.4

固定資産 Noncurrent Assets

有形固定資産

Property, Plant and Equipment

建物及び構築物（純額）

Buildings and Structures, net

1,577,106

1,726,451

1,964,246

1,685,985

1,772,434

機械装置及び運搬具（純額）

Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles, net

68,657

105,273

626,428

706,506

596,236

工具、器具及び備品（純額）

Tools, Furniture and Fixtures, net

535,880

1,130,119

1,283,909

1,025,191

986,994

土地

Land

1,435,469

1,448,067

1,457,489

1,190,703

1,182,748

有形固定資産合計

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

3,617,112

10.6

4,409,910

8.8

5,332,072

10.5

4,608,385

9.0

4,538,412

8.8

無形固定資産

Intangible Assets

のれん

Goodwill

46,905

25,257

3,608

-

-

ソフトウエア

Software

-

-

-

1,823,371

2,884,895

ソフトウエア仮勘定

Software in Progress

-

-

-

3,259,519

4,822,758

その他

Other

2,430,256

2,382,308

3,218,373

358,946

423,719

無形固定資産合計

Total Intangible Assets

2,477,161

7.3

2,407,565

4.8

3,221,981

6.3

5,441,836

10.6

8,131,372

15.8

投資その他の資産

Investments and Other Assets

投資有価証券

Investment Securities

195,115

218,869

1,614,624

587,290

241,167

繰延税金資産

Deferred Tax Assets

13,786

24,788

41,081

55,678

90,677

その他

Other

352,069

330,330

595,696

654,045

769,109

貸倒引当金

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

△15,861

△19,037

△19,696

△77,882

△77,749

投資その他の資産合計

Total Investments and Other Assets

545,109

1.6

554,950

1.1

2,231,705

4.4

1,219,131

2.4

1,023,204

2.0

固定資産合計

Total Noncurrent Assets

6,639,382

19.5

7,372,425

14.7

10,785,758

21.2

11,269,352

21.9

13,692,988

26.6

資産合計

Total Assets

34,129,398

100.0

50,124,193

100.0

50,859,157

100.0

51,456,857

100.0

51,566,632

100.0

(構成比:％ ratio : %)

