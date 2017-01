A model poses with a vivid yellow 100.09 carats diamond during an auction preview at Sotheby's in Geneva May 7, 2014. This item is expected to reach between CHF 13,250,000 to 22,250,000 (USD 15,000,000 to 25,000,000) when it goes on sale May 13, 2014 in Geneva.

Reuters/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SOCIETY WEALTH) - RTR3O4FZ