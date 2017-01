NISSAN MOTOR <7201.T> Q4 GROUP NET PROFIT Y75.34 BLN, UP 144.8 % YR/YR

May 11 NISSAN MOTOR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.71 trln 2.35 trln (+15.3 pct) Operating 118.08 88.61 (+33.3 pct) Recurring 118.25 81.58 (+45.0 pct) Net 75.34 30.77 (+144.8 pct) NOTE - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is one of Japan's top 3 carmakers For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7201.TK1. ((Tokyo Equities Desk +813 6441 1801))