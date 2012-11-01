RPT-TABLE-Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds net profit attributable to shareholders)
Oct 31 (Reuters)-
Sumitomo Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 3.74 trln 4.17 trln 8.10 trln
(-10.4 pct)
Revenues 77.13 136.64
(-43.5 pct)
Pretax 179.46 210.22 357.00
(-14.6 pct)
Net 133.07 159.94
(-16.8 pct)
Net profit attributable to shareholders
129.44 151.50 260.00
(-14.6 pct)
EPS 103.54 yen 121.19 yen 207.99 yen
EPS Diluted 103.48 yen 121.12 yen
Annual Div 50.00 yen 51.00 yen
Q2 Div 25.00 yen 24.00 yen
Q4 Div 26.00 yen 26.00 yen
NOTE - Sumitomo Corp is one of leading general traders. Highly dependent on steel, chemical and other material industries.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8053.TK1.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
((Tokyo Equities Desk +813 6441 1801))
