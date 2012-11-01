RPT-TABLE-Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds net profit attributable to shareholders)

Oct 31 (Reuters)-

Sumitomo Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2013

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST

Sales 3.74 trln 4.17 trln 8.10 trln

(-10.4 pct)

Revenues 77.13 136.64

(-43.5 pct)

Pretax 179.46 210.22 357.00

(-14.6 pct)

Net 133.07 159.94

(-16.8 pct)

Net profit attributable to shareholders

129.44 151.50 260.00

(-14.6 pct)

EPS 103.54 yen 121.19 yen 207.99 yen

EPS Diluted 103.48 yen 121.12 yen

Annual Div 50.00 yen 51.00 yen

Q2 Div 25.00 yen 24.00 yen

Q4 Div 26.00 yen 26.00 yen

NOTE - Sumitomo Corp is one of leading general traders. Highly dependent on steel, chemical and other material industries.

(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)

