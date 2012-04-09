〔情報ＢＯＸ〕今後のユーロ圏国債入札予定（7月10日まで）

［６日 ロイター］ ７月１０日までのユーロ圏国債入札予定は以下の通り。 （時間はすべてＧＭＴ） ------------------------ ------------- ----------------------------------- 日付 時間 国名 発行額 入札の詳細 ------------------------ ------------- ----------------------------------- 10 Apr 0800 Austria 1.32 bln Eur (3.4%, Government Bond 22 Nov 2022 and 10 Apr 0800 Austria 3.2%, Government Bond, 20 Feb 2017). 10 Apr 0800 Netherlands 2.5-3.5 bln Eur 2.5%, 5 years DSL, 15 Jan 2017 10 Apr France BTF treasury bills 11 Apr Italy 361 Days, 12 month BOT, 12 Apr 2013 11 Apr Germany 5.0 bln Eur 10 years Bund, 04 Jan 2022 12 Apr Italy Medium-long term bonds 13 Apr 0930 Belgium Optional Reverse Inquiry OLO auctions 16 Apr 0900 Slovakia 4.35%, Government bond, 14 Oct 2025 16 Apr 0900 Slovakia Government bond, 16 Nov 2016 16 Apr France BTF treasury bills 16 Apr 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 31 Jul 2012 16 Apr 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 31 Oct 2012 17 Apr 0900 Belgium 3 and 12 months Treasury Certificates 17 Apr Spain 12- and 18-month bills 18 Apr Germany 5.0 bln Eur 0.25 %, 2 years Schatz, 14 Mar 2014 19 Apr France BTAN medium-term treasury notes 19 Apr France OATi index-linked treasury notes 19 Apr Spain Obligacion 23 Apr 0930 Belgium *Cancelled - OLO Linear bonds 23 Apr France BTF treasury bills 23 Apr Germany 3.0 bln Eur 12 months Bubill, 24 Apr 2013 24 Apr Italy CTZ and BTPei 24 Apr Spain 3- and 6-month bills 24 Apr 0800 Netherlands 1.5-2.5 bln Eur (Off-the-runs DSL, 15 Jul 2014 and 24 Apr 0800 Netherlands Off-the-runs DSL, 15 Jan 2037). 25 Apr Germany 3.0 bln Eur 32 years Bund, 04 Jul 2044 26 Apr Italy 184 Days, 6 month BOT, 31 Oct 2012 27 Apr Italy Medium-long term bonds 30 Apr France BTF treasury bills 02 May Portugal 1.25-1.5 bln Eur (Treasury Bill, 23 Nov 2012 and 02 May Portugal Treasury Bill, 17 May 2013). 03 May France OAT treasury notes 03 May Spain Government Bond 07 May 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 31 Jul 2012 07 May 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 30 Nov 2012 08 May 0800 Austria Government Bonds 08 May 0900 Belgium 3 and 6 months Treasury Certificates 08 May 0630 Slovenia 91 days Treasury Bill, 9 Aug 2012 08 May 0630 Slovenia 182 days Treasury Bill, 8 Nov 2012 08 May 0630 Slovenia 273 days Treasury Bill, 7 Feb 2013 08 May 0800 Netherlands 2-3 bln Eur 10 years DSL, 15 Jul 2022 09 May Germany 5.0 bln Eur 5-year Federal Notes 11 May Italy 364 Days, 12 month BOT, 14 May 2013 11 May 0930 Belgium Optional Reverse Inquiry OLO auctions 14 May 0900 Slovakia Bond (For decision) 14 May Spain 12- and 18-month bills 14 May Germany 4.0 bln Eur 6 months Bubill 15 May 0900 Belgium 3 and 12 months Treasury Certificates 16 May France BTAN medium-term treasury notes 16 May France OATi index-linked treasury notes 16 May Germany 5.0 bln Eur 10-year Federal Bonds 17 May Spain Obligacion 21 May 0930 Belgium OLO Linear bonds 21 May 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 31 Aug 2012 21 May 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 30 Nov 2012 21 May Germany 3.0 bln Eur 12 months Bubill 22 May Spain 3- and 6-month bills 22 May 0800 Netherlands 2.5-3.5 bln Eur 3 years DSL, 15 Apr 2015 23 May Germany 5.0 bln Eur Federal Tresury Notes 29 May Italy 183 Days, 6 month BOT, 30 Nov 2012 04 Jun 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 31 Aug 2012 04 Jun 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 27 Dec 2012 05 Jun 0900 Belgium 3 and 6 months Treasury Certificates 06 Jun Portugal 1.25-1.5 bln Eur (Treasury Bill, 21 Dec 2012 and 06 Jun Portugal Treasury Bill, 21 Jun 2013). 06 Jun Germany 5.0 bln Eur 5-year Federal Notes 07 Jun France OAT treasury notes 07 Jun Spain Government Bond 08 Jun 0930 Belgium Optional Reverse Inquiry OLO auctions 11 Jun 0900 Slovakia Bond (For decision) 11 Jun Germany 4.0 bln Eur 6 months Bubill 12 Jun 0800 Austria Government Bonds 12 Jun 0900 Belgium 3 and 12 months Treasury Certificates 12 Jun 0630 Slovenia 91 days Treasury Bill, 13 Sep 2012 12 Jun 0800 Netherlands 1.5-2.5 bln Eur 20 years DSL, 15 Jan 2033 13 Jun Italy 364 Days, 12 month BOT, 14 Jun 2013 13 Jun Germany 5.0 bln Eur 10-year Federal Bonds 18 Jun 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 28 Sep 2012 18 Jun 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 31 Jan 2013 19 Jun Spain 12- and 18-month bills 20 Jun Germany 5.0 bln Eur Federal Tresury Notes 21 Jun France BTAN medium-term treasury notes 21 Jun France OATi index-linked treasury notes 21 Jun Spain Government Bond 25 Jun 0930 Belgium OLO Linear bonds 25 Jun Germany 3.0 bln Eur 12 months Bubill 26 Jun Spain 3- and 6-month bills 26 Jun 0800 Netherlands 2-3 bln Eur 10 years DSL, 15 Jul 2022 27 Jun Italy 185 Days, 6 month BOT, 31 Dec 2012 03 Jul 0800 Austria Government Bonds 03 Jul 0900 Belgium 3 and 6 months Treasury Certificates 05 Jul France OAT treasury notes 05 Jul Spain Government Bond 09 Jul 0900 Slovakia Bond (For decision) 10 Jul 0630 Slovenia 182 days Treasury Bill, 10 Jan 2013 10 Jul 0630 Slovenia 364 days Treasury Bill, 11 Jul 2013