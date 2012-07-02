〔情報ＢＯＸ〕中国のＱＦＩＩ付与状況

［上海 ２日 ロイター］ 中国国家外為管理局（ＳＡＦＥ）は、２０１２年６月前半（６月１日 ─１５日）に、外国の金融機関に対して総額１４億ドルのＱＦＩＩ（適格外国機関投資家）投資枠を 付与した。 ＳＡＦＥは６月前半に、シティ・オブ・ロンドン・インベストメント・マネジメントやブラック ロック・インスティテューション・トラスト・カンパニーなど、７つの外国の金融機関に対して新た な投資枠を付与した。さらに、３つの外国金融機関については、投資枠を拡大した。 ４─５月には１２の金融機関に１５億２０００万ドルの投資枠を付与している。６月前半だけで ４─５月とほぼ同額を付与したことになる。 中国政府は今年に入って、ＱＦＩＩ制度の投資枠を５００億ドル拡大して８００億ドルとしたほか、 認可手続きの迅速化も打ち出している。 ２００３年にＱＦＩＩ制度が始まって以来、以下の１７０の海外金融機関がライセンスを取得。 ６月１６日現在では、そのうち１４７の金融機関が、総額２７３億６０００万ドルの投資枠を割り当 てられている。 ＊ＱＦＩＩ認可に関するグラフィックは、以下でご覧になれます。 link.reuters.com/teg28s (*は変更箇所) No. 金融機関名 ライセンス取得時期 投資枠 1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited 6/5/2003 400 4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550 5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 400 7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited 8/4/2003 400 8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400 9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 9/30/2003 150 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500 11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 12/11/2003 75 12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450 13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 300 14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 100 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd. 5/10/2004 50 16 Lehman Brothers International (Europe) 7/6/2004 200 17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300 18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175 20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 50 21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 400 22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 75 23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500 24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200 25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50 26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 10/15/2004 75 27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 5/9/2005 500 28 Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd 10/25/2005 120 29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd10/25/2005 400 30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150 31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd 11/15/2005 300 32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375 33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited 12/28/2005 250 34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100 35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 300 36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150 37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20 38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild Banque 4/10/2006 200 39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150 40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 7/7/2006 450 41 Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited 7/7/2006 300 42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100 43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300 44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50 45 Schroder Investment Management Limited 8/29/2006 300 46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 9/5/2006 450 47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50 48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd 9/25/2006 250 49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited 9/25/2006 350 *50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000 51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100 52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 3/12/2008 100 of New York 53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0 54 Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V. 5/5/2008 150 55 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited 5/16/2008 50 56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150 57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210 58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. 7/25/2008 250 59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150 60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200 61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 8/22/2008 200 62 Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 8/25/2008 300 63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150 64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited 8/28/2008 150 *65 First State Investment Management (UK) Limited 9/11/2008 220 66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200 67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0 68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110 69 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300 70 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50 *71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 500 72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A. 12/16/2008 100 73 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. 12/29/2008 100 75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 2/5/2009 138 76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 50 77 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200 78 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 100 79 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50 80 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400 81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) Limited 5/27/2009 50 82 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 200 83 BEA Union Investment Management Limited 6/