〔情報ＢＯＸ〕今後のユーロ圏国債入札予定（10月2日まで）

［２日 ロイター］ １０月２日までのユーロ圏国債入札予定は、以下の通り。 （時間はすべてＧＭＴ） ------------------------ ------------- ----------------------------------- 日付 時間 国名 発行額 入札の詳細 ------------------------ ------------- ----------------------------------- 03 Jul 0900 Belgium 3 and 6 months Treasury Certificates 03 Jul 0800 Netherlands Min 4 bln Eur 1.25%, 5 years DSL, 15 Jan 2018 04 Jul 0600 Germany 4.0 bln Eur 0.5%, five-year Federal notes, 7 Apr 2017 05 Jul 0850 France 7.0-8.0 bln Eur (3.75%, 7 years OAT, 25 Oct 2019; 05 Jul 0850 France 3.0%, 10 years OAT, 25 Apr 2022 and 05 Jul 0850 France 4.25%, 12 years OAT, 25 Oct 2023). 05 Jul Malta 91 days Treasury bill, 7 Sep 2012 05 Jul Malta 182 days Treasury bill, 7 Dec 2012 05 Jul Spain (4.0 %, Government Bond, 30 Jul 2015, 05 Jul Spain 4.25%, Government Bond, 31 Oct 2016 and 05 Jul Spain 5.85%, Government Bond, 31 Jan 2022). 09 Jul 0900 Slovakia 4.35%, Government Bond, 14 Oct 2025 09 Jul 0600 Germany 4.0 bln Eur 6 months Bubill, 9 Jan 2013 09 Jul 1050 France BTF treasury bills 10 Jul 0630 Slovenia 182 days Treasury Bill, 10 Jan 2013 10 Jul 0630 Slovenia 364 days Treasury Bill, 13 Jun 2013 10 Jul 0800 Netherlands 2.5-3.5 bln Eur 3-year DSL, 15 Apr 2015 11 Jul 0900 Slovakia 1.5 bln Eur State Treasury Bill, 10 Jul 2013 11 Jul 0600 Germany 5.0 bln Eur 1.75%, 10 years Federal bond, 4 Jul 2022 12 Jul Italy 361 Days, 12 month BOT, 12 Jul 2013 12 Jul Malta 91 days Treasury bill, 14 Sep 2012 12 Jul Malta 182 days Treasury bill, 14 Dec 2012 13 Jul 0930 Belgium Optional Reverse Inquiry OLO auctions 13 Jul Italy Medium-long term auction 16 Jul 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 31 Oct 2012 16 Jul 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 31 Jan 2013 16 Jul 1050 France BTF treasury bills 17 Jul 0900 Belgium 3 and 12 months Treasury Certificates 17 Jul Spain 12- and 18-month bills 18 Jul 0600 Germany 5.0 bln Eur 0.00%, 2 years Federal note, 13 Jun 2014 19 Jul France BTAN medium-term treasury notes 19 Jul France OATi index-linked treasury notes 19 Jul Spain Government Bond 19 Jul Malta 90 days Treasury bill, 20 Sep 2012 19 Jul Malta 182 days Treasury bill, 21 Dec 2012 23 Jul 0600 Germany 3.0 bln Eur 12 months Bubill, 24 Jul 2013 23 Jul 1050 France BTF treasury bills 24 Jul Spain 3- and 6-month bills 24 Jul 0800 Netherlands 1.5-2.5 bln Eur (off-the-runs DSL, 15 Jul 2014 and 24 Jul 0800 Netherlands off-the-runs DSL, 15 Jan 2028) 25 Jul 0600 Germany 3.0 bln Eur 2.50%, 30 years Federal bond, 4 Jul 2044 26 Jul Italy Zero-coupon/BTPei auction 26 Jul Malta 92 days Treasury bill, 28 Sep 2012 26 Jul Malta 183 days Treasury bill, 28 Dec 2012 27 Jul Italy 184 Days, 6 month BOT, 31 Jan 2013 30 Jul 0930 Belgium OLO Linear bonds 30 Jul Italy Medium-long term auction 30 Jul 1050 France BTF treasury bills 31 Jul 0900 Belgium 3 and 6 months Treasury Certificates 01 Aug 0600 Germany 4.0 bln Eur 0.50%, Five-year Federal note, 7 Apr 2017 02 Aug Spain Government Bond 06 Aug 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 31 Oct 2012 06 Aug 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 28 Feb 2013 07 Aug 0800 Austria Government Bonds 08 Aug 0600 Germany 4.0 bln Eur 1.75%, 10 years Federal bond, 4 Jul 2022 10 Aug 0930 Belgium Optional Reverse Inquiry OLO auctions 13 Aug Italy 364 Days, 12 month BOT, 14 Aug 2013 13 Aug 0600 Germany 4.0 bln Eur 6 months Bubill, 13 Feb 2013 14 Aug 0900 Belgium 3 and 12 months Treasury Certificates 14 Aug Italy Medium-long term auction 16 Aug Spain Government Bond 20 Aug 0900 Slovakia Bond (For decision) 20 Aug 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 30 Nov 2012 20 Aug 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 28 Feb 2013 21 Aug Spain 12- and 18-month bills 22 Aug 0600 Germany 5.0 bln Eur 2 years Federal note, 12 Sep 2014 27 Aug 0600 Germany 3.0 bln Eur 12 months Bubill, 28 Aug 2013 28 Aug Spain 3- and 6-month bills 28 Aug Italy Zero-coupon/BTPei auction 29 Aug Italy 181 Days, 6 month BOT, 28 Feb 2013 30 Aug Italy Medium-long term auction 03 Sep 0930 Belgium OLO Linear bonds 03 Sep 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 30 Nov 2012 03 Sep 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 28 Mar 2013 04 Sep 0800 Austria Government Bonds 04 Sep 0900 Belgium 3 and 6 months Treasury Certificates 05 Sep 0600 Germany 5.0 bln Eur 10 years Federal bond, 4 Sep 2022 06 Sep France OAT treasury notes 10 Sep 0600 Germany 4.0 bln Eur 6 months Bubill, 13 Mar 2013 11 Sep 0630 Slovenia 91 days Treasury Bill, 13 Dec 2012 11 Sep 0630 Slovenia 182 days Treasury Bill, 14 Mar 2013 11 Sep 0630 Slovenia 273 days Treasury Bill, 13 Jun 2013 11 Sep 0800 Netherlands 1.5-2.5 bln Eur 10-year DSL, 15 Jul 2022 12 Sep Italy 364 Days, 12 month BOT, 13 Sep 2013 12 Sep 0600 Germany 5.0 bln Eur Five-year Federal note, 13 Oct 2017 13 Sep Italy Medium-long term auction 14 Sep 0930 Belgium Optional Reverse Inquiry OLO auctions 17 Sep 0900 Slovakia Bond (For decision) 17 Sep 0900 Netherlands DTC, 3 months, 27 Dec 2012 17 Sep 0900 Netherlands DTC, 6 months, 28 Mar 2013 18 Sep 0900 Belgium 3 and 12 months Treasury Certificates 19 Sep 0600 Germany 5.0 bln Eur 2 years Federal note, 12 Sep 2014 20 Sep France BTAN medium-term treasury notes 20 Sep France OATi index-linked treasury notes 24 Sep 0930 Belgium OLO Linear bonds 24 Sep 0600 Germa