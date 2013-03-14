再送：〔情報ＢＯＸ〕米大手18行の資本計画

＊アライの部分を追加して再送しました。 ［ニューヨーク １４日 ロイター］ 米連邦準備理事会（ＦＲＢ）がストレス テスト（健全性審査）の一環として大手銀１８行の資本計画（配当、自社株買い）を承認 ・却下した。各行が公表した計画は以下のとおり。 却下されたアライ・ファイナンシャルは公表していない。 配当 自社株買い Ally Financial Inc None None American Express Co ( AXP.N ) 23 cents, $4.2 billion up from in common 20 cents Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) 1 cent, no $5 billion change in common, $5.5 billion in preferred Bank of New York ( BK.N ) 13 cents, $1.35 Mellon Corp possible 15 billion in pct increase common BB&T Corp ( BBT.N ) 23 cents, no None change Capital One ( COF.N ) 30 cents, up None Financial Corp from 5 cents Citigroup Inc ( C.N ) 1 cent, no $1.2 billion change Fifth Third Bancorp* ( FITB.O ) 10 cents, $984 million considering common, $750 undisclosed million increase trust approved by preferred Fed Goldman Sachs Group ( GS.N ) 50 cents, Did not Inc did not disclose disclose request request JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM.N ) 38 cents, up $6 billion, from 30 common cents KeyCorp ( KEY.N ) 5 cents, $426 possible million, increase to common 5.5 cents Morgan Stanley** ( MS.N ) 5 cents, did Did not not disclose disclose request request PNC Financial ( PNC.N ) 40 cents, Did not Services Group Inc considering request undisclosed increase approved by Fed Regions Financial ( RF.N ) 3 cents, up $350 Corp from 1 cent million, common State Street Corp ( STT.N ) 26 cents, no $2.1 change billion, common SunTrust Banks Inc ( STI.N ) 10 cents, up $200 from 5 cents million, common U.S. Bancorp ( USB.N ) 23 cents, up $2.25 from 19.5 billion, cents common Wells Fargo & Co ( WFC.N ) 30 cents, up Amount not from 25 specified cents but approved * 一定の優先株の変換を含む。 **ウェルスマネジメント部門の未保有分３５％の取得も承認