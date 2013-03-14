再送：〔情報ＢＯＸ〕米大手18行の資本計画

Markets |
＊アライの部分を追加して再送しました。 ［ニューヨーク １４日 ロイター］ 米連邦準備理事会（ＦＲＢ）がストレス テスト（健全性審査）の一環として大手銀１８行の資本計画（配当、自社株買い）を承認 ・却下した。各行が公表した計画は以下のとおり。 却下されたアライ・ファイナンシャルは公表していない。 配当 自社株買い Ally Financial Inc None None American Express Co (AXP.N) 23 cents, $4.2 billion up from in common 20 cents Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) 1 cent, no $5 billion change in common, $5.5 billion in preferred Bank of New York (BK.N) 13 cents, $1.35 Mellon Corp possible 15 billion in pct increase common BB&T Corp (BBT.N) 23 cents, no None change Capital One (COF.N) 30 cents, up None Financial Corp from 5 cents Citigroup Inc (C.N) 1 cent, no $1.2 billion change Fifth Third Bancorp* (FITB.O) 10 cents, $984 million considering common, $750 undisclosed million increase trust approved by preferred Fed Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) 50 cents, Did not Inc did not disclose disclose request request JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) 38 cents, up $6 billion, from 30 common cents KeyCorp (KEY.N) 5 cents, $426 possible million, increase to common 5.5 cents Morgan Stanley** (MS.N) 5 cents, did Did not not disclose disclose request request PNC Financial (PNC.N) 40 cents, Did not Services Group Inc considering request undisclosed increase approved by Fed Regions Financial (RF.N) 3 cents, up $350 Corp from 1 cent million, common State Street Corp (STT.N) 26 cents, no $2.1 change billion, common SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) 10 cents, up $200 from 5 cents million, common U.S. Bancorp (USB.N) 23 cents, up $2.25 from 19.5 billion, cents common Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) 30 cents, up Amount not from 25 specified cents but approved * 一定の優先株の変換を含む。 **ウェルスマネジメント部門の未保有分３５％の取得も承認
- ロイターをフォローする
おすすめ記事
情報
編集長のおすすめ
「人にやさしい経済」の条件
注目のキーワード
注目の商品
トランプ相場でドル125円へ
ドル円は一時的に深押ししたとしても、米景気加速に沿って年末までに１２５円へ上伸するだろうとドイツ証券の田中泰輔氏は予想。 記事の全文
秋にトランプ円安の正念場
トランプラリーが「だまし」か「前例破り」かは、秋口までの米経済動向次第で決まるだろうと、三菱ＵＦＪＭＳ証券の植野大作氏は指摘。 記事の全文