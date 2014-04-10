エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 04月 11日 05:40 JST

#1 Brazil fan

<p>Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of themore

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, Brazil April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. Paviotti claims he has only worn clothes of the colors of Brazil's flag as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. Paviotti claims he has only worn clothes of the cmore

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. Paviotti claims he has only worn clothes of the colors of Brazil's flag as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti grabs shoes in the colors of Brazil's national flag at his home in Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti grabs shoes in the colors of Brazil's national flag at his home in Campinas. REUTERS/Nachmore

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti grabs shoes in the colors of Brazil's national flag at his home in Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. He has recently decorated his home specially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his homemore

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. He has recently decorated his home specially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk at his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk at his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk at his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERmore

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Docmore

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home decorated with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 14
<p>A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Nelson Paviotti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Nelson Paviotti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Nelson Paviotti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti gets into one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti gets into one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti gets into one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti prepares to drive one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti prepares to drive one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti prepares to drive one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles through the streets of Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles through the streets of Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho more

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles through the streets of Campinas. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 14
<p>Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswagen Beetle painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswamore

2014年 4月 11日 Friday

Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswagen Beetle painted with the colors of the national flag. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mining amid conflict

Mining amid conflict

次のスライドショー

Mining amid conflict

Mining amid conflict

Despite reserves of gold and diamonds, the Central African Republic remains one of Africa's poorest countries.

2014年 04月 11日
Amputee turtle swims again

Amputee turtle swims again

Hofesh the turtle lost two limbs but an artificial fin has given back his sea legs.

2014年 04月 10日
Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Blooming blossoms in Washington and Tokyo.

2014年 04月 10日
WWI - Verdun remembered

WWI - Verdun remembered

French and German reenactors at the site of the bloody World War One battlefield.

2014年 04月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング