2017年 01月 19日

2016: Hottest year on record

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. Among last year's extreme weather events were wildfires in Alberta, the costliest natural disaster in Canada's history. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, Maymore

2016年 5月 8日
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. Among last year's extreme weather events were wildfires in Alberta, the costliest natural disaster in Canada's history. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2016年 4月 19日
A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2016年 12月 29日
People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

2016年 6月 13日
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

2016年 11月 2日
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2016年 7月 4日
People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the EU's biggest maize producers, France and Romania, has curbed yield prospects for the harvest, but better conditions elsewhere could allow EU production to exceed last year's drought-affected volume. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the more

2016年 8月 23日
General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the EU's biggest maize producers, France and Romania, has curbed yield prospects for the harvest, but better conditions elsewhere could allow EU production to exceed last year's drought-affected volume. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2016年 4月 27日
Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across more

2016年 4月 28日
An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2016年 5月 24日
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirtsmore

2016年 4月 22日
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2016年 6月 22日
Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmas Day at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmore

2016年 12月 25日
Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmas Day at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer more

2016年 6月 24日
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

2016年 1月 23日
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2016年 3月 16日
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2016年 5月 13日
A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2016年 5月 7日
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
