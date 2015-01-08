エディション:
日本
写真 | 2015年 01月 9日 02:47 JST

A day without death in Syria

Men walk along a street during snow fall in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm quelled violence, a group that monitors the war said. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Men walk along a street during snow fall in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. Nobody was repmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
Men walk along a street during snow fall in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm quelled violence, a group that monitors the war said. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
1 / 15
Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Kamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 Friday
Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
2 / 15
A man holds an umbrella as he makes his way through a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man holds an umbrella as he makes his way through a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damasmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
A man holds an umbrella as he makes his way through a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 15
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, Jamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
4 / 15
Men ride bicycles as others walk on a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men ride bicycles as others walk on a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 8, more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
Men ride bicycles as others walk on a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 15
A boy walks past a snowman along a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A boy walks past a snowman along a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
A boy walks past a snowman along a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
6 / 15
A man carries bags of vegetables as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A man carries bags of vegetables as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, Januamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
A man carries bags of vegetables as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
7 / 15
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 Friday
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
8 / 15
A boy carries firewood as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A boy carries firewood as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
A boy carries firewood as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
9 / 15
A general view shows the Duma neighborhood of Damascus covered in snow, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A general view shows the Duma neighborhood of Damascus covered in snow, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabimore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
A general view shows the Duma neighborhood of Damascus covered in snow, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 15
Children look at faces made out of snow placed on a car during a winter storm in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Children look at faces made out of snow placed on a car during a winter storm in the Duma neighborhood of Damamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
Children look at faces made out of snow placed on a car during a winter storm in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
11 / 15
A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings covered with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings covered with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings covered with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
12 / 15
A rebel fighter stands inside a damaged room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

A rebel fighter stands inside a damaged room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 Friday
A rebel fighter stands inside a damaged room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
13 / 15
A boy covers himself from cold as he sits in front of heaters for sale in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A boy covers himself from cold as he sits in front of heaters for sale in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, Jamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 Friday
A boy covers himself from cold as he sits in front of heaters for sale in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
14 / 15
A general view shows graves inside a cemetery during sunset in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A general view shows graves inside a cemetery during sunset in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 Friday
A general view shows graves inside a cemetery during sunset in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

次のスライドショー

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Black-hooded gunmen attack the Paris offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

2015年 01月 8日
Blizzard hits Mideast

Blizzard hits Mideast

A storm hits the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region.

2015年 01月 8日
Space odyssey

Space odyssey

Stunning images from the Hubble Telescope.

2015年 01月 7日
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.

2015年 01月 6日

その他のスライドショー

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

After the fire

After the fire

Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング