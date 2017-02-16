A divided Cyprus
A man rides a bicycle past a barricade outside the U.N. buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtomore
A woman walks next to a fence of the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A man walks under a Turkish and a Turkish Cypriot flag at Paphos gate of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus. more
A man walks next to a concrete wall of an old military post near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cypmore
Two women stand in front of a gate in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtomore
An woman pushes a baby stroller in front of an abandoned building, in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosiamore
Youth play on a seesaw at a playground next to the buffer zone, on the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the dimore
Abandoned cars are seen in a building inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour in Nicosmore
A UN sign is seen inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis more
A Greek Cypriot soldier watches over a barricade made of barrels at the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. more
A graffiti is seen on a barrel at a barricade in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Koumore
A barricade made of barrels is seen at the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An abandoned house is seen inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour, in Nicosia. REUTERmore
A Greek Cypriot guard post is seen next to the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglomore
A UN guard post is seen through a fence dividing the Greek and Turkish Cypriots areas, on the Turkish Cypriot more
People are seen on Ledras Street next to a peace sign near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Ymore
The word "Yes" is written on a wall in Greek (R) and Turkish while people cross Ledra's checkpoint of the Unitmore
A drawing of a peace sign hangs on a barbed wire in front of a barricade made of barrels at the UN-controlled more
A U.N. soldier makes his way inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour, in Nicosia. REUTmore
An abandoned outpost is seen at the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A U.N. soldier walks inside a building at the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour in Nicosia.more
次のスライドショー
Best in Show at Westminster
Rumor the German Shepherd beats out other top dogs to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Tensions flare in Paris
Protesters clash with police over a case of alleged police brutality of a 22-year-old man identified by his first name, Theo, in which a policeman has been...
The settlements today
Life inside the Israeli settlements of the occupied West Bank.
Australia's immigration center on Manus Island
Inside the Australian offshore detention camp on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, which houses around 860 men seeking asylum.
その他のスライドショー
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.