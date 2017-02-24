A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, more
People arrive for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, more
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opermore
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Fmore
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Fmore
Actress Goldie Hawn looks on during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUmore
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, more
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, more
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opermore
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Fmore
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opermore
Police patrols in front of the opera house during the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinzmore
